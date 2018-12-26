First Responder Bowl: Boise State-Boston College game canceled because of lightning

Dallas — The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between No. 23 Boise State and Boston College has been canceled because of the threat of severe weather after a delay of nearly an hour and a half.

The game was stopped with BC leading 7-0 with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter Wednesday at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The delay came not long after AJ Dillon ran 19 yards for a touchdown.

Before the announcement, fans began returning to their seats after a line of severe storms rolled through the area near downtown Dallas. More storms were expected later in the day.

Boise (10-3) was trying for its second straight 11-win season after losing to Fresno State 19-16 in overtime in the Mountain West Conference championship game. The Eagles (7-5) were going for the first eight-win season in six years under coach Steve Addazio.