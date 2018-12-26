Iowa State-Washington State: Alamo Bowl prediction, preview, time, TV channel

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew has been one of the most surprising players in college football this season. Now he’ll go against an Iowa State team that has already defeated another elite college quarterback this season in the Alamo Bowl.

Below, find the Alamo Bowl time, TV channel and preview information.

Iowa State-Washington State: Alamo Bowl time, TV channel

No. 13 Washington State (10-2) plays No. 24 Iowa State (8-4) on Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The Alamo Bowl from San Antonio is on ESPN.

Iowa State-Washington State: Alamo Bowl preview, prediction

There really aren’t enough words to describe how great Gardner Minshew has been this season. As the nation’s second-leading passer in total passing yards, Minshew won Pac-12 player of the year and led the Cougars to a 10-2 record, but came up just shy of the division title.

What made Minshew and the Cougars offense such a threat was his ability to spread the ball out to multiple receivers. Davontavean Martin and Easop Winston lead the Cougars with eight receiving touchdowns, while four other players have at least four receiving touchdowns.

If Iowa State is going to stop Minshew, it has to start with defensive end JaQuan Bailey, who leads the Cyclones with 12.5 tackles for loss. The secondary will also have to step up to against the high-flying Mike Leach offense. Iowa State ranks 62nd in the country in passing defense.

Iowa State has won six games in the Big 12, including wins against Oklahoma State and West Virginia, which means the Cyclones can put up some points. Running back David Montgomery is an exciting player to watch. He has ran for more than 1,000 yards for the second straight season and has a career-high 12 touchdowns on the ground this season.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is regarded as one of the better young offensive-minded coaches in the game. With a win against Washington State, the Cyclones will tie the program record for most wins in a season. For Washington State, its 11th win would also be the most in a single season in program history.

Iowa State STAT/LEADER Washington State 8-4 (6-3 Big 12) Record (Conference) 10-2 (7-2 Pac-12 North) 26.8 Points per game 38.3 22.5 Points allowed 23.1 359.0 Yards per game 461.8 234.8 Passing ypg 380.0 124.3 Rushing ypg 81.8 353.0 Yards allowed per game 346.6 228.8 Passing yards allowed 210.0 124.3 Rushing yards allowed 136.6 Brock Purdy

1,935 yards (16 TDs, 5 INTs) Passing leader Gardner Minshew

4,477 yards (36 TDs, 9 INTs) David Montgomery

1,092 yards, 12 TDs Rushing leader James Williams

552 yards, 12 TDs Hakeem Butler

1,126 yards, 9 TDs Receiving leader Dezmon Patmon

740 yards, 4 TDs Willie Harvey

72 total tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks Defensive leader Peyton Pelluer

86 total tackles, 9.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks

Iowa State-Washington State: Score prediction

If you’re going to watch one bowl game before the New Years Six bowls, this is probably the one you should pick. Iowa State's offense hasn't been as consistent as Washington State's, but at their best, the Cyclones can compete with the best teams. Iowa State has been somewhat of a giant killer lately and Washington State struggled in its last game against Washington. But the Cyclones don’t have one of the nation’s best defenses like the Huskies do, and there won’t be any snowy conditions for Minshew to battle.

Washington State 41, Iowa State 36