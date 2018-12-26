Syracuse-West Virginia: Camping World Bowl prediction, preview, time, TV channel

If West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was playing, this game would likely lead the most intriguing bowl games outside the New Year's Six games. Regardless, the upstart Syracuse Orange provide plenty of reasons to watch on its own.

No. 16 West Virginia (8-3) plays No. 20 Syracuse (9-3) on Friday, Dec. 28 at 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

These former Big East opponents are heading into their first meeting since 2012 with two top-10 offenses.

Grier is sitting out of the Camping World Bowl in preparation for the NFL draft in the spring, so West Virginia will have to find a way to generate its explosive offense without the nation’s third-ranked player in passing yards per game.

In place of Grier will likely be Jack Allison, who has attempted just 10 passes this season. Without Grier in its bowl game last season, West Virginia lost 30-14 with just 153 yards of offense. This is a great look at what West Virginia could look like in the future with Allison behind center.

Syracuse starting quarterback Eric Dungey will be playing in the Camping World Bowl and has been one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks that no one has talked about much of this season. In his fourth year as a starter, Dungey has finally played a full season and is averaging close to 275 total yards per game for the nation’s 16th-best offense.

Dungey can improvise plays with his feet and trusts receivers Jamal Custis and Sean Riley in the passing game. Allison hasn’t had the time with his receivers — and will be without leading receiver Gary Jennings — but David Sills will likely have to be the player of the game for West Virginia to keep up with the Syracuse offense in this game.

West Virginia comes into the game with the eighth-best offense in the country and the 74th-best defense, allowing more than 400 yards of offense per game. The difference between Syracuse’s offensive and defensive national ranking is just as stark with the 90th-best defense, allowing 426.8 yards on average.

If there’s an area that will make the difference in this game, it’s going to be how aggressive Syracuse’s defense will be against an inexperienced quarterback. The Orange, however, will be without defensive end Alton Robinson, who has 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss this season, because of “personal reasons.”

Junior linebacker David Long is the defensive catalyst for the Mountaineers. He ranks eighth in the country in tackles for loss per game.

Syracuse STAT/LEADER West Virginia 9-3 (6-2 ACC Atlantic) Record (Conference) 8-3 (6-3 Big 12) 40.8 Points per game 42.3 27.8 Points allowed 26.5 468.8 Yards per game 520.4 261.5 Passing ypg 358.1 207.3 Rushing ypg 162.3 426.8 Yards allowed per game 405.5 263.0 Passing yards allowed 254.6 163.8 Rushing yards allowed 150.8 Eric Dungey

2,565 yards (17 TDs, 7 INTs) Passing leader Will Grier (Not playing)

3,864 yards (37 TDs, 8 INTs) Moe Neal

827 yards, 5 TDs Rushing leader Kennedy McKoy

729 yards, 7 TDs Jamal Custis

826 yards, 6 TDs Receiving leader David Sills

896 yards, 15 TDs Ryan Guthrie

101 total tackles, 14.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks Defensive leader David Long

94 total tackles, 18.5 TFL, 8.0 sacks

Syracuse-West Virginia: Score Prediction

Without Will Grier, it’s tough to predict what West Virginia’s offense will look like. With Eric Dungey, you know what you’re getting from Syracuse’s offense.

Syracuse 42, West Virginia 31