Alabama-Oklahoma: All-time history, most recent meetings ahead of the Orange Bowl

Alabama and Oklahoma will play each other for the sixth time this Saturday in the Orange Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Read about the previous meetings in the series below.

Though Alabama is the sport's biggest power, Oklahoma has lost to the Tide only once in five meetings, winning three times.

Alabama-Oklahoma: All-time history, most recent meetings

Here are the five previous meetings between the Crimson Tide and the Sooners. Oklahoma leads, 3-1-1.

Date Winner Score Loser Location Jan. 1, 1963

(Orange Bowl) No. 5 Alabama 17-0 No. 8 Oklahoma Miami, Fla. Dec. 31, 1970

(Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl) N/A 24-24

Tie N/A Houston, Texas Sept. 7, 2002 No. 2 Oklahoma 37-27 Alabama Norman, Okla. Sept. 6, 2003 No. 1 Oklahoma 20-13 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. Jan. 2, 2014

(Sugar Bowl) No. 11 Oklahoma 45-31 No. 3 Alabama New Orleans Dec. 29, 2018

(Orange Bowl) TBD -- TBD Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Alabama 17, No. 8 Oklahoma 0 (Jan. 1, 1963)

President John F. Kennedy saw the Tide shut out the Sooners in the Orange Bowl. In his final game with Alabama, star linebacker Lee Roy Jordan totaled 31 tackles. About a month before the game, Jordan went No. 6 overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

No. 20 Oklahoma 24, Alabama 24 (Dec. 31, 1970)

The Sooners, 7-4 going into the game, couldn't hold onto a 21-7 lead as they tied the 6-5 Tide in the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl. Greg Pruitt scored on two touchdown runs in the second quarter to give Oklahoma the two-score lead. However, Alabama eventually took the lead on a trick play when running back Johnny Musso threw a 25-yard touchdown pass. Oklahoma had to settle for a tie when Bruce Derr made a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

No. 2 Oklahoma 37, Alabama 27 (Sept. 7, 2002)

It took until 2002 for the two proud programs to meet in the regular season. Oklahoma starting QB Jason White tore the ACL in his right knee during the game, forcing him to miss the entire season. The Sooners led 23-3 but had to rally late. Kejaun Jones gave OU the lead on an 8-yard run before safety Eric Bassey returned a fumble 46 yards to clinch the win.

No. 1 Oklahoma 20, Alabama 13 (Sept. 6, 2003)

Eventual Heisman winner Jason White passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns as the Sooners again beat Alabama. Oklahoma held the top spot in the rankings since losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Though OU would still play in the BCS title game, it lost to LSU 21-14.

No. 11 Oklahoma 45, No. 3 Alabama 31 (Jan. 2, 2014)

Sooners QB Trevor Knight had a huge game against Alabama, passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in the Sugar Bowl. Going into the game, Knight had passed for only 471 yards for the season. But Alabama, with QB AJ McCarron playing his final game with the Tide, had five turnovers.

