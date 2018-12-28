The biggest blowouts in college football bowl history

The heavily lopsided 2018 Music City and Armed Forces bowls sparked a lot of interest in the largest college football bowl game blowouts in history — both the most points scored by a single team and the largest margins of defeat.

So we decided to take a look at where each game stood in the record books.

Turns out, Army's 70-14 win over Houston in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 sits at the top of both lists.

RELATED: 2018-19 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

With the win, the Black Knights tied West Virginia's 2012 record for most points by a single team in a bowl game and tied Tulsa's 2008 record for the largest margin of victory.

RELATED: Looking back on Georgia Tech's 220-0 win over Cumberland

Auburn managed to score the most points in a half in bowl history with 56 in the first half against Purdue, but the final score of 63-14 fell short of both of Army's records.

Now let's take a look at the rest of the leaderboards for some context.

One not-too-surprising fact: None of these records come from the College Football Playoff. The playoff has only been around since the 2014-15 season, and the highest score by any team actually came in the very first semifinal — the 2015 Rose Bowl, where Oregon beat Florida State 59-20. That game also set the record for the highest margin in playoff history.

But college football bowl games have been around for much longer, and the records for them can get a little crazier.

MORE: The craziest game in college football history: 77 punts, 0 points, 13 NCAA records

First, let's start with the highest scores by a single team in regulation (Marshall did beat East Carolina 64-61 in the 2001 GMAC bowl, which would put them as the fifth-highest scoring team, but that game went to double overtime).

Here are the Top 13 highest scores by a single team in college football bowl game history:

Points Team Opp. OpP. score Bowl Year 70 Army Houston 14 Armed Forces 2018 70 West Virginia Clemson 33 Orange 2012 67 Baylor Washington 56 Alamo 2011 66 Nebraska Northwestern 17 Alamo 2000 65 Texas A&M BYU 14 Holiday 1990 63 Auburn Purdue 14 Music City 2018 63 Tulsa Bowling Green 7 GMAC 2008 63 Illinois Virginia 21 Micronpc.com 1999 63 Toledo Arkansas State 44 GoDaddy.com 2015 62 Arizona State Navy 28 Kraft Fight Hunger 2012 62 Tulsa Hawaii 35 Hawaii 2010 62 Colorado Boston College 28 Insight.com 1999 62 Nebraska Florida 24 Fiesta 1996 62 Oklahoma State Wyoming 14 Holiday 1988

That West Virginia game set a handful of records, as Mountaineers quarterback Geno Smith threw for six touchdowns and Tavon Austin caught four of them — both records. West Virginia's 49 points in the first half was also a record, but that was broken on Dec. 28, 2018, as Auburn put up 56 in the first half against Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

But Army's win was a bit more impressive statistically, especially considering one ridiculous stat: The Black Knights only attempted four passes all game. Instead, they rushed 58 times for 507 yards and eight touchdowns while holding the Cougars to just 320 total yards.

That game also sits atop the full list of the top bowl game margins:

Margin Team Score Opponent Score Bowl Year 56 Army 70 Houston 14 Armed Forces 2018 56 Tulsa 63 Bowling Green 7 GMAC 2008 55 Alabama 61 Syracuse 6 Orange 1953 51 Texas A&M 65 BYU 14 Holiday 1990 49 Auburn 63 Purdue 14 Music City 2018 49 Nebraska 66 Northwestern 17 Alamo 2000 48 Boise State 55 Northern Ill. 7 Poinsettia 2015 47 Fla. Atlantic 50 Akron 3 Boca Raton 2017 45 Tulsa 55 Central Mich. 10 Miami Beach 2016 44 Oklahoma St. 58 Purdue 4 Heart of Dallas 2013 44 Fresno St. 51 Bowling Green 7 California 1985

Tulsa is the only team that appears on the good side of this list twice, having won by at least 45 points twice in a bowl game. But again, Army is right there at the top, and the fact that the Black Knights scored seven more points than Tulsa gives them the edge here as well.