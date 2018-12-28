football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 28, 2018

College Football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

It's college football bowl season. Below, check out top 25 scores and the schedule for the bowl games. All rankings are the College Football Playoff rankings.

There are two Friday games involving a pair of ranked teams: No. 16 West Virginia-No. 20 Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl and No. 13 Washington State-No. 24 Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl.

The top four teams in the rankings are Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. They will play in the College Football Playoff.

College Football Playoff rankings: Scores, schedule

College Football Playoff rankings: Final Top 25

  1. Alabama: 13-0
  2. Clemson: 13-0
  3. Notre Dame: 12-0
  4. Oklahoma: 12-1
  5. Georgia: 11-2
  6. Ohio State: 12-1
  7. Michigan: 10-2
  8. UCF: 12-0
  9. Washington: 10-3
  10. Florida: 9-3
  11. LSU: 9-3
  12. Penn State: 9-3
  13. Washington State: 10-2
  14. Kentucky: 9-3
  15. Texas: 9-4
  16. West Virginia: 8-3
  17. Utah: 9-4
  18. Mississippi State: 8-4
  19. Texas A&M: 8-4
  20. Syracuse: 9-3
  21. Fresno State: 11-2
  22. Northwestern: 8-5
  23. Missouri: 8-4
  24. Iowa State: 8-4
  25. Boise State: 10-3

Below, find previous rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six.

  • Orange Bowl (Semifinal): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma | 4/8 p.m. on Dec. 29
  • Cotton Bowl (Semifinal): No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame |4/8 p.m. on Dec. 29
  • Peach Bowl: 12 p.m. on Dec. 29
  • Fiesta Bow: 1 p.m. on Jan. 1
  • Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. on Jan. 1
  • Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1

College Football Playoff rankings: History

Below is the full history of scores and results for each College Football Playoff.

2014

  • Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • Championship (AT&T Stadium): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

  • Semifinal (Orange Bowl): No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Semifinal (Cotton Bowl): No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • Championship (University of Phoenix Stadium): No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

  • Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl): No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Semifinal (Peach Bowl): No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • Championship (Raymond James Stadium): No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

  • Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • Championship (Mercedes-Benz): No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

Here is the complete history of all the teams to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

2014

  • Week 10: Mississippi State
  • Week 11: Mississippi State
  • Week 12: Mississippi State
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama
  • Week 15: Alabama
  • Week 16 (selection day): Alabama

2015

  • Week 9: Clemson
  • Week 10: Clemson
  • Week 11: Clemson
  • Week 12: Clemson
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2016

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: (selection day) Alabama

2017

  • Week 10: Georgia
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2018

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14 (selection day): Alabama