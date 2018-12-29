Clemson-Notre Dame: Cotton Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoffs, this time playing Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29. Below, get prediction, time, TV channel and preview information.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame live score, stats

The Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney are looking to win a national title for the second time in three years. The Irish, led by coach Brian Kelly, are going for the program's first national title since 1988. A Cotton Bowl win would bring one of these teams one one away from adding to their championship trophy case.

Clemson-Notre Dame: Cotton Bowl time, TV channel

Clemson and Notre Dame battle in a College Football Playoff semifinal at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 29. The game is on ESPN.

Clemson-Notre Dame: Cotton Bowl prediction, preview

Clemson is back in the College Football Playoff, reaching the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year. Though Notre Dame played for a national title in the 2012 season, this marks the Irish's first appearance in the CFP, which started in 2014.

That history and the statistics suggest the Tigers will be huge favorites to win — and possibly set up another showdown with Alabama.

Notre Dame has wins over ranked Michigan and Syracuse, but four of its 12 wins were decided by a touchdown or less. It wouldn't be too surprising if some of the questions remain from those lingering skeptics from 2012, when a 12-0 Notre Dame lost to Alabama 42-14 in the BCS National Championship Game (a season that Notre Dame later had to vacate all wins from). But the Irish are 12-0 again — and are again big underdogs.

On paper, Clemson has to feel confident. The Tigers averaged almost 74 yards per game more than Notre Dame and allowed 54.8 fewer yards as well.

Quarterback Ian Book has played well in key moments for the Irish, but Clemson freshman Trevor Lawrence has already emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. RB Travis Etienne, at almost 1,500 rushing yards, also gives Clemson an edge.

But the biggest strength on Clemson is the defensive front. End Clelin Ferrell and tackle Christian Wilkins were both named to The Associated Press All-America first team this season.

Clemson-Notre Dame: Stats, how they compare

Clemson Stat/Leader Notre Dame 13-0 (8-0 ACC Atlantic) Record (Conference) 12-0 (Independent) No. 2 CFP ranking No. 3 45.4 Points per game 33.8 13.7 Points allowed 17.2 529.8 Yards per game 456.1 270.1 Passing ypg 265.6 259.8 Rushing ypg 190.5 276.7 Yards allowed per game 331.5 183.8 Passing yards allowed 198.0 92.9 Rushing yards allowed 133.5 Trevor Lawrence

2,606 yards (24 TDs, 4 INTs) Passing yards leader Ian Book

2,468 yards (19 TDs, 6 INTs) Travis Etienne

1,463 yards, 21 TDs Rushing yards leader Dexter Williams

941 yards, 12 TDs Tee Higgins

802 yards, 10 TDs Receiving yards leader Miles Boykin

803 yards, 8 TDs Clelin Ferrell

45 total tackles, 17 tfl, 10.5 sacks Defensive leader leader Te'von Coney

107 total tackles, 9 tfl, 3.5 sacks

Clemson-Notre Dame: Score prediction

As the clear underdog, Notre Dame will embrace the doubters and the questions. But Clemson is Clemson. A showdown with Alabama seems to be inevitable going into the semifinals. A late touchdown by the Tigers will put the Irish away for good.

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 17

