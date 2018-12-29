Georgia-Texas: Sugar Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Georgia look to regroup after barely missing the College Football Playoff when the Bulldogs play Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Find game time, TV channel, prediction and preview information below.

The Bulldogs, led by coach Kirby Smart, are 11-2 and ranked No. 5 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Texas, led by coach Tom Herman, is 9-4 and ranked No. 15 in the CFP rankings.

Georgia-Texas: Sugar Bowl time, TV channel

Georgia and Texas play at 8:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 1, from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The game can be watched on ESPN.

MORE: Complete college football bowl schedule, TV listings

Georgia-Texas: Sugar Bowl prediction, preview

Motivation might be an overrated factor in predicting some college football bowl games, but there could still be some questions about Georgia going into this. At least from outside the program.

The Bulldogs lost a two-touchdown against to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game to fall out of the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia was the first team out at No. 5 in the final CFP rankings.

Then there's Texas. The Longhorns went only 7-6 last season, but then handed rival Oklahoma its only loss in the regular season and played the Sooners again in the Big 12 title game. Though Texas couldn't upset OU for a second time, the Longhorns have nine wins for the first time since 2012. They're also playing in a major bowl for the first time since meeting Alabama for the BCS title for the 2009 season.

MORE: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

Even with the win against OU earlier this season, Texas could use another signature win to officially announce its return to the elite. Texas barely outgained opponents on average this season, 415.6 to 401.2, to it's not a juggernaut yet.

Still, Sam Ehlinger has had some big moments, passing for 3,123 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 418 rushing yards and a team-best 13 rushing scores on the ground.

But Georgia brings the No. 13 defense in the country in yards per game (311.2) and wouldn't mind turning this into a physical battle.

Offensively, the Bulldogs have the accurate Jake Fromm (68.4 completion percentage, 2,537 yards) and a solid 1-2 punch at running back in D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield. Swift is already at 1,000 rushing yards this season; Holyfield is only 44 yards from joining him in hitting that mark.

That offensive balance could spell trouble for Texas.

Georgia-Texas: Stats, how they compare

MORE: Final College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia STAT/LEADER Texas 11-2 (7-1 SEC East) Record (Conference) 9-4 (7-2 Big 12) No. 5 CFP ranking No. 15 39.2 Points per game 31.3 18.5 Points allowed 26.2 478.8 Yards per game 415.6 227.2 Passing ypg 264.5 251.6 Rushing ypg 151.2 311.2 Yards allowed per game 401.2 180.5 Passing yards allowed 265.2 130.6 Rushing yards allowed 135.9 Jake Fromm

2,537 yards (27 TDs, 5 INTs) Passing yards Sam Ehlinger

3,123 yards (25 TDs, 5 INTs) D'Andre Swift

1,037 yards, 10 TDs Rushing yards Tre Watson

695 yards, 3 TDs Riley Ridley

509 yards, 9 TDs Receiving yards Lil'Jordan Humphrey

1,109 yards, 9 TDs D'Andre Walker

45 total tackles, 11 tfl, 7.5 sacks Defensive leader Charles Omenihu

43 total tackles, 16 tfl, 9.5 sacks

Georgia-Texas: Score prediction

Texas will be ready. The Longhorns would love to use this as a springboard into next season as Herman continues to build. But Texas might be one season away from completing such a task. Georgia will do its best to wash away the bad taste from the Alabama game and leave New Orleans with a win and win No. 12 this season.

Georgia 35, Texas 21

MORE: National Championship history