How every conference has fared in this year’s college football bowl games

Take a look at how your favorite conference fared this bowl season with our running list of conference bowl records and upcoming competitions.
FULL BOWL SCHEDULE | SCOREBOARD
MORE: College football teams with the most national championships
MORE: The biggest blowouts in college football bowl history
(All times in EST)
American Athletic Conference
Record: 1-4
Wins: Tulane
Losses: South Florida, Memphis, Houston, Temple
Upcoming games:
Atlantic Coast Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse
Losses: Georgia Tech, Miami
Upcoming games:
- Virginia vs. South Carolina (Dec. 29, 12 p.m., ABC) | Predictions
- Clemson vs. Notre Dame (Dec. 29, 4 p.m., ESPN) | National championship history | Predictions
- Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
- Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS)
- North Carolina State vs. Texas A&M (Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
NOTE: Boston College's bowl game against Boise State has been canceled.
MORE: All-time history, recent meetings between Clemson and Notre Dame
MORE: Here is the 2018 All-American team | Kyler Murray wins Heisman Trophy
Big Ten Conference
Record: 2-1
Wins: Minnesota, Wisconsin
Losses: Purdue
Upcoming games:
- Michigan vs. Florida (Dec. 29, 12 p.m., ESPN) | Predictions | Key Matchups
- Michigan State vs. Oregon (Dec. 31, 3 p.m., FOX)
- Northwestern vs. Utah (Dec. 31, 7 p.m., FS1)
- Iowa vs. Mississippi State (Jan. 1, 12 p.m., ESPN2)
- Penn State vs. Kentucky (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC)
- Ohio State vs. Washington (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN) | Predictions
Big 12 Conference
Record: 2-2
Wins: TCU, Baylor
Losses: West Virginia, Iowa State
Upcoming games:
- Oklahoma vs. Alabama (Dec. 29, 8 p.m., ESPN) | National championship history | Predictions
- Oklahoma State vs. Missouri (Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m., ESPN)
- Texas vs. Georgia (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)
-
MORE: All-time history, recent meetings between Alabama and Oklahoma
Conference USA
Record: 4-2
Wins: UAB, Marshall, Florida International, Louisiana Tech
Losses: Middle Tennessee State, North Texas
Mid-American Conference
Record: 1-5
Wins: Ohio
Losses: Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo
Mountain West Conference
Record: 2-2
Wins: Fresno State, Utah State
Losses: San Diego State, Hawaii
Upcoming games:
NOTE: Boise State's bowl game against Boston College has been canceled.
MORE: College football programs with the most national championships
Pac-12 Conference
Record: 1-2
Wins: Washington State
Losses: Arizona State, California
Upcoming games:
- Stanford vs. Pittsburgh (Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS)
- Oregon vs. Michigan State (Dec. 31, 3 p.m., FOX)
- Utah vs. Northwestern (Dec. 31, 7 p.m., FS1)
- Washington vs. Ohio State (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN) | Predictions
Southeastern Conference
Record: 1-1
Wins: Auburn
Losses: Vanderbilt
Upcoming games:
- Florida vs. Michigan (Dec. 29, 12 p.m., ESPN) | Predictions
- South Carolina vs. Virginia (Dec. 29, 12 p.m., ABC) | Predictions
- Alabama vs. Oklahoma (Dec. 29, 8 p.m., ESPN) | National championship history | Predictions
- Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m., ESPN)
- Texas A&M vs. North Carolina State (Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Mississippi State vs. Iowa (Jan. 1, 12 p.m., ESPN2)
- Kentucky vs. Penn State (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC)
- LSU vs. UCF (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ESPN)
- Georgia vs. Texas (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)
MORE: All-time history, recent meetings between Alabama and Oklahoma
Sun Belt Conference
Record: 3-1
Wins: Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy
Losses: Louisiana
Upcoming games:
Independents
Record: 2-0
Wins: BYU, Army
Losses:
Upcoming games:
MORE: All-time history, recent meetings between Clemson and Notre Dame
|
|