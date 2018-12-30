Alabama-Clemson to play in College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Alabama heads to the national title game for the fourth straight year

For the third time in four seasons, Alabama and Clemson will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Before the No. 1 Crimson Tide pushed aside No. 4 Oklahoma, 45-34, in a CFP semifinal, No. 2 Clemson routed No. 3 Notre Dame, 30-3.

Alabama and Clemson played in a CFP semifinal last year. But now they're going to face off in a title showdown again, set for January 7.

Two 14-0 teams are ready to battle for the national title.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson will meet in the CFP for the fourth consecutive year. Alabama has won two of the first three meetings:

Jan. 11, 2016: Alabama 45, Clemson 40 (CFP National Championship Game)

Jan. 9, 2017: Clemson 35, Alabama 31 (CFP National Championship Game)

Jan. 1, 2018: Alabama 24, Clemson 6 (CFP Semifinal)

Alabama and Clemson gave college football its first national title game rematch between No. 1 and No. 2 when they met in January 2016 and January 2017. They split the two games.

Here's how the Tide and Tigers added another big-time showdown to their series:

College Football Playoff: Semifinal scores

The Crimson Tide raced out to a 28-0, only to have to fight off a stubborn OU team.

Two Damien Harris touchdown runs and a pair of Tua Tagovailia touchdown passes gave Alabama the four-score lead. However, Heisman winner Kyler Murray kept the Sooners in the game, bringing Oklahoma to within 11 points three times in the second half (31-20, 38-27 and 45-34).

Murray passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns while adding 109 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, while the Tide picked up 200 yards and two scores on the ground.

The Tigers made it looks easy, routing the undefeated Irish to improve to 14-0.

Clemson outgained Note Dame 538 to 248, with star freshman QB Trevor Lawrence passing for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 1 Alabama (14-0)

Date Opponent Score Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (Orlando, Fla.) W, 51-14 Sept. 8 vs. Arkansas State W, 57-7 Sept. 15 at Ole Miss W, 62-7 Sept. 22 vs. Texas A&M W, 45-23 Sept. 29 vs. Louisiana W, 56-14 Oct. 6 at Arkansas W, 65-31 Oct. 13 vs. Missouri W, 39-10 Oct. 20 at Tennessee W, 58-21 Nov. 3 at LSU W, 29-0 Nov. 10 vs. Mississippi State W, 24-0 Nov. 17 vs. The Citadel W, 50-17 Nov. 24 vs. Auburn W, 52-21 Dec. 1 vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

(Atlanta, Ga.) W, 35-28 Dec. 29 vs. Oklahoma (CFP Semifinal)

(Orange Bowl) W, 45-34

No. 2 Clemson (14-0)