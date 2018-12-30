College football bowl schedule: New Year's Eve games previewed and how to watch

Here is the full schedule of college football bowl games on New Year’s Eve.

There are six bowl games on Dec. 31, starting with the Military Bowl at noon. The Sun Bowl, Redbox Bowl and Liberty Bowl all kickoff before 4 p.m. ET, then the Holiday Bowl and the Gator Bowl cap off the college football action in 2018.

Military Bowl

Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6) | LIVE STATS

Noon ET, ESPN, Annapolis, Maryland

Series Record: Virginia Tech leads 6-5.

Key to the game

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder vs. Virginia Tech defense: Defensive coordinator Bud Foster is known as one of the best defensive minds in football. That just didn’t show in 2018. The Hokies have allowed almost 440 yards per game this season. In Cincinnati’s two losses, Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder completed less than 50 percent of his passes, but has mostly played well this season en route to 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Players to watch

Cincinnati: RB Mike Warren II: Warren has rushed for 1,163 yards and is tied for fifth in FBS with 17 rushing touchdowns.

Virginia Tech: QB Ryan Willis: Willis has filled in nicely since starter Josh Jackson went down with injury against Old Dominion. Willis has thrown for 2,497 yards and 22 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He’ll now go up against the 24th-best pass defense in FBS.

Sun Bowl

Stanford (8-4) vs. Pittsburgh (7-6) | LIVE STATS

2 p.m. ET, CBS, El Paso, Texas

Series Record: Pittsburgh leads 2-1.

Key to the game

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello vs. Pittsburgh defense: Without star running back Bryce Love, who is sitting out to focus on the NFL draft, Stanford will have to find a way to replicate his production. One can only assume that Costello will be asked to do more without Love. The quarterback has thrown for 3,435 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. Pitt’s defense ranks 55th in the country in passing yards allowed.

Players to watch

Stanford: WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside: The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is Costello’s go-to target anywhere on the field, especially in the redzone. He’ll likely be more involved without Love.

Pittsburgh: DE Rashad Weaver: The sophomore defensive lineman leads Pittsburgh with 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Redbox Bowl

Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4) | LIVE STATS

3 p.m. ET, FOX, Santa Clara, California

Series Record: Tied 3-3.

Key to the game

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert vs. Michigan State pass defense: Herbert made shocking news this week when he announced he will return for his senior season in 2019. For his final game of his junior season, he has to battle against the nation’s 12th-best scoring defense.

Players to watch

Michigan State: LB Kenny Willekes: He led the Big Ten with 20.5 tackles for loss and has been an issue for an opposing offensive line all season.

Oregon: WR Dillon Mitchell: Other than Herbert, Mitchell is the guy to watch. He has more than 1,100 receiving yards this year and a team-leading nine receiving touchdowns.

Liberty Bowl

No. 23 Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6) | LIVE STATS

3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN, Memphis, Tennessee

Series record: Missouri leads 29-23.

Key to the game

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock vs. Oklahoma State pass defense: This might sound like a broken record, but there’s a good quarterback against a mediocre pass defense. The Cowboys rank 107th in the country with 258.3 passing yards allowed per game. Lock has thrown for 3,125 yards this season and 25 touchdowns.

Players to watch

Missouri: WR Emanuel Hall: It’s unknown if tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will suit up for the Liberty Bowl. He has missed three straight games, so Hall is the playmaker in the receiving corps to watch.

Oklahoma State: QB Taylor Cornelius: This is going to be a blast to watch. Oklahoma State has a fantastic offense, ranked 10th in total offense (500.0 yards per game) and 14th in scoring offense (38.4 ppg). Cornelius is the catalyst with more than 3,600 yards.

Holiday Bowl

No. 22 Northwestern (8-5) vs. No. 17 Utah (9-4) | LIVE STATS

7 p.m. ET, FS1, San Diego, California

Series record: Tied 1-1

Key to the game

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson vs. Utah pass defense: It sounds like a broken record, but this is the matchup to watch. Thorson is Northwestern’s best offensive threat due to its lack of a running game. The Utah defense ranks 52nd in passing yards allowed while its rushing defense ranks fourth in the country. No question the Wildcats will throw the ball often in the Holiday Bowl.

Players to watch

Northwestern: LB Blake Gallagher: Without linebacker Nate Hall (injured), the Wildcats leading tackler will assume a larger role to keep the Utah offense off the field.

Utah: LB Nate Hansen: Hansen does everything for the Utah defense. As the Pac-12 tackles for loss leader with 22.0 this season, the Northwestern offensive line will have to prevent Hansen from getting to Thorson to win this one.

Gator Bowl

No. 19 Texas A&M (8-4) vs. North Carolina State (9-3) | LIVE STATS

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Jacksonville, Florida

Series record: First meeting

Key to the game

Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams vs. North Carolina State rush defense: For those who haven’t watched Williams play this season, he is 172 rushing yards shy of the single-season rushing record. Only thing is he is going against a rushing defense that ranks 13th in the FBS with 109.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

Players to watch

NC State: QB Ryan Finley: The first-team ACC quarterback needs 212 passing yards against the Aggies to surpass 4,000 passing yards for the season.

Texas A&M: RB Trayveon Williams: The second-team AP All-American has rushed for 1,524 yards and has scored 15 touchdowns this year.