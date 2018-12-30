How every conference has fared in this year’s college football bowl games

Take a look at how your favorite conference fared this bowl season with our running list of conference bowl records and upcoming competitions.
FULL BOWL SCHEDULE | SCOREBOARD
(All times in EST)
American Athletic Conference
Record: 1-4
Wins: Tulane
Losses: South Florida, Memphis, Houston, Temple
Upcoming games:
Atlantic Coast Conference
Record: 5-2
Wins: Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Clemson
Losses: Georgia Tech, Miami
Upcoming games:
- Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati (Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN)
- Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS)
- North Carolina State vs. Texas A&M (Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
NOTE: Boston College's bowl game against Boise State has been canceled.
Big Ten Conference
Record: 2-2
Wins: Minnesota, Wisconsin
Losses: Purdue, Michigan
Upcoming games:
- Michigan State vs. Oregon (Dec. 31, 3 p.m., FOX)
- Northwestern vs. Utah (Dec. 31, 7 p.m., FS1)
- Iowa vs. Mississippi State (Jan. 1, 12 p.m., ESPN2)
- Penn State vs. Kentucky (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC)
- Ohio State vs. Washington (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN) | Predictions
Big 12 Conference
Record: 2-3
Wins: TCU, Baylor
Losses: West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma
Upcoming games:
HIGHLIGHTS: Alabama wins shootout with Oklahoma
Conference USA
Record: 4-2
Wins: UAB, Marshall, Florida International, Louisiana Tech
Losses: Middle Tennessee State, North Texas
Mid-American Conference
Record: 1-5
Wins: Ohio
Losses: Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo
Mountain West Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Fresno State, Utah State, Nevada
Losses: San Diego State, Hawaii
NOTE: Boise State's bowl game against Boston College has been canceled.
Pac-12 Conference
Record: 1-2
Wins: Washington State
Losses: Arizona State, California
Upcoming games:
- Stanford vs. Pittsburgh (Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS)
- Oregon vs. Michigan State (Dec. 31, 3 p.m., FOX)
- Utah vs. Northwestern (Dec. 31, 7 p.m., FS1)
- Washington vs. Ohio State (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN) | Predictions
Southeastern Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Auburn, Florida, Alabama
Losses: Vanderbilt, South Carolina
Upcoming games:
- Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m., ESPN)
- Texas A&M vs. North Carolina State (Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Mississippi State vs. Iowa (Jan. 1, 12 p.m., ESPN2)
- Kentucky vs. Penn State (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC)
- LSU vs. UCF (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ESPN)
- Georgia vs. Texas (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)
Sun Belt Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy
Losses: Louisiana, Arkansas State
Independents
Record: 2-1
Wins: BYU, Army
Losses: Notre Dame
