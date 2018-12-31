College Football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

It's college football bowl season. Below, check out all top 25 scores and a complete schedule for the bowl games. All rankings are the College Football Playoff rankings.
No. 17 Utah plays No. 22 Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl in one of the Monday, Dec. 31 games.
College Football Playoff rankings: Scores, schedule
- No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 (Orange Bowl)
- No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 (Cotton Bowl)
- No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas (Sugar Bowl), 8:45 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN
- No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Washington (Rose Bowl), 5 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN
- No. 10 Florida 41, No. 7 Michigan 15
- No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU (Fiesta Bowl), 1 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN
- No. 12 Penn State vs. No. 14 Kentucky (Citrus Bowl), 1 p.m., Jan. 1, ABC
- No. 13 Washington State 28, No. 24 Iowa State 26 (Alamo Bowl)
- No. 20 Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18 (Camping World Bowl)
- No. 17 Utah vs. No. 22 Northwestern (Holiday Bowl), 7 p.m., Dec. 31, FS1
- No. 18 Mississippi State vs. Iowa (Outback Bowl), 12 p.m., Jan. 1, ESPN2
- No. 19 Texas A&M vs. N.C. State (TaxSlayer Bowl), 7:30 p.m., Dec. 31, ESPN
- No. 21 Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20 (Las Vegas Bowl)
- No. 23 Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (Liberty Bowl), 3:45 p.m., Dec. 31, ESPN
- No. 25 Boise State vs. Boston College (First Responders Bowl) CANCELED
College Football Playoff rankings: Final Top 25
- Alabama: 13-0
- Clemson: 13-0
- Notre Dame: 12-0
- Oklahoma: 12-1
- Georgia: 11-2
- Ohio State: 12-1
- Michigan: 10-2
- UCF: 12-0
- Washington: 10-3
- Florida: 9-3
- LSU: 9-3
- Penn State: 9-3
- Washington State: 10-2
- Kentucky: 9-3
- Texas: 9-4
- West Virginia: 8-3
- Utah: 9-4
- Mississippi State: 8-4
- Texas A&M: 8-4
- Syracuse: 9-3
- Fresno State: 11-2
- Northwestern: 8-5
- Missouri: 8-4
- Iowa State: 8-4
- Boise State: 10-3
Below, find previous rankings:
College Football Playoff rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here was the Week 14 information for CFP ranked teams.
- No. 1 Alabama 35, No. 4 Georgia 28 (SEC Championship)
- No. 2 Clemson 42, Pitt 10 (ACC Championship)
- No. 5 Oklahoma 39, No. 14 Texas 27 (Big 12 Championship)
- No. 6 Ohio State 45, No. 21 Northwestern 24 (Big Ten Championship)
- No. 8 UCF 56, Memphis 41 (American Championship)
- No. 11 Washington 10, No. 17 Utah 3 (Pac-12 Championship on Friday)
- No. 25 Fresno State 19, No. 22 Boise State 16 (OT) (Mountain West Championship)
- No. 23 Iowa State 27, Drake 24
College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 14
These were the CFP Top 25 going into the conference championship games. These are the fifth and second-to-last rankings of the season:
- Alabama: 12-0
- Clemson: 12-0
- Notre Dame: 12-0
- Georgia: 11-1
- Oklahoma: 11-1
- Ohio State: 11-1
- Michigan: 10-2
- UCF: 11-0
- Florida: 9-3
- LSU: 9-3
- Washington: 9-3
- Penn State: 9-3
- Washington State: 10-2
- Texas: 9-3
- Kentucky: 9-3
- West Virginia: 8-3
- Utah: 9-3
- Mississippi State: 8-4
- Texas A&M: 8-4
- Syracuse: 9-3
- Northwestern: 8-4
- Boise State: 10-2
- Iowa State: 7-4
- Missouri: 8-4
- Fresno State: 10-2
College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule
Below is the schedule for the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six.
- Orange Bowl (Semifinal): No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton Bowl (Semifinal): No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- Peach Bowl: No. 10 Florida 41, No. 7 Michigan 15
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU | 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN
- Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Washington | 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN
- Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas | 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN
College Football Playoff rankings: History
Below is the full history of scores and results for each College Football Playoff.
2014
- Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
- Championship (AT&T Stadium): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015
- Semifinal (Orange Bowl): No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Semifinal (Cotton Bowl): No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
- Championship (University of Phoenix Stadium): No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016
- Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl): No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Semifinal (Peach Bowl): No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- Championship (Raymond James Stadium): No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017
- Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
- Championship (Mercedes-Benz): No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
College Football Playoff rankings: History
Here is the complete history of all the teams to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
2014
- Week 10: Mississippi State
- Week 11: Mississippi State
- Week 12: Mississippi State
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: Alabama
- Week 15: Alabama
- Week 16 (selection day): Alabama
2015
- Week 9: Clemson
- Week 10: Clemson
- Week 11: Clemson
- Week 12: Clemson
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14 (selection day): Clemson
2016
- Week 9: Alabama
- Week 10: Alabama
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14: (selection day) Alabama
2017
- Week 10: Georgia
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Clemson
- Week 14 (selection day): Clemson
2018
- Week 9: Alabama
- Week 10: Alabama
- Week 11: Alabama
- Week 12: Alabama
- Week 13: Alabama
- Week 14 (selection day): Alabama