Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | December 31, 2018

How every conference has fared in this year’s college football bowl games

Take a look at how every conference fared this bowl season with our running list of conference bowl records and upcoming competitions.

(All times in EST)

American Athletic Conference

Record: 2-4
Wins: Tulane, Cincinnati
Losses: South Florida, Memphis, Houston, Temple 
Upcoming games:


Atlantic Coast Conference

Record: 5-4
Wins: Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Clemson
Losses: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, Pitt
Upcoming games:

NOTE: Boston College's bowl game against Boise State has been canceled.

Big Ten Conference

Record: 2-2
Wins: Minnesota, Wisconsin
Losses: Purdue, Michigan
Upcoming games:


Big 12 Conference

Record: 2-3
Wins: TCU, Baylor
Losses: West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma
Upcoming games:

Conference USA

Record: 4-2
Wins: UAB, Marshall, Florida International, Louisiana Tech
Losses: Middle Tennessee State, North Texas

Mid-American Conference

Record: 1-5
Wins: Ohio
Losses: Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo

Mountain West Conference

Record: 3-2
Wins: Fresno StateUtah State, Nevada
Losses: San Diego State, Hawaii

NOTE: Boise State's bowl game against Boston College has been canceled.

Pac-12 Conference

Record: 2-2
Wins: Washington State, Stanford
Losses: Arizona State, California
Upcoming games:

Southeastern Conference

Record: 3-2
Wins: Auburn, Florida, Alabama
Losses: Vanderbilt, South Carolina
Upcoming games:

Sun Belt Conference

Record: 3-2
Wins: Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy
Losses: Louisiana, Arkansas State

Independents

Record: 2-1
Wins: BYU, Army 
Losses: Notre Dame