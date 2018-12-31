Ohio State-Washington: Rose Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Coach Urban Meyer will lead Ohio State for a final time when the Buckeyes play against Washington in the Rose Bowl. Below, find game time, TV channel, prediction and preview information.

Meyer and Ohio State are 12-1 and ranked No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Washington, coached by Chris Petersen, is 10-3 and No. 9.

Ohio State-Washington: Rose Bowl time, TV channel

Ohio State and Washington play at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. The game is on ESPN. After serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal last season, the Rose Bowl is back to a Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Marisa Taylor and Tom Rinaldi will call the game.

MORE: Complete college football bowl schedule, TV listings

Ohio State-Washington: Rose Bowl prediction, preview

For the first time in Rose Bowl history, the Buckeyes and Huskies meet, though it's the 12th meeting between the two programs overall.

For Washington, it's the Huskies first appearance in the Rose Bowl since beating Drew Brees and Purdue, 34-24, in the 2001 game. The Huskies earned their spot in this season's game by beating Utah in the Pac-12 title game, 10-3.

Ohio State is playing in its first Rose Bowl Game since Jan. 1, 2010, when the Buckeyes beat Oregon, 26-17. In fact, since playing in the Rose Bowl eight times from 1969 to 1985, this will be only the program's third appearance (1997, 2010 and now in 2019). The Buckeyes beat Northwestern in the Big Ten title game to get their spot in the Rose Bowl.

MORE: Rose Bowl history, scores

Ohio State went 12-1, but missed out on the College Football Playoff semifinals, ranking only No. 6. But Ohio State shouldn't have to worry about finding extra motivation, as it will be coach Urban Meyer's final game with the Buckeyes.

With Heisman finalist Dwayne Haskins, who led the country in passing yards this season, the Buckeyes come in with one of the best defenses in the country. Washington has the 12th ranked defense in yards per game (301.8), while Ohio State averages 373 yards a game through the air.

MORE: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

Washington probably can't keep up if the game turns into a can-you-keep-pace shootout, even with star RB Myles Gaskin.

Ohio State's defense hasn't been the tough unit it usually is each season, but the Buckeyes have made it a habit of coming up with key stops when needed. That might be enough again.

Ohio State-Washington: Stats, how they compare

MORE: Final College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State STAT/LEADER Washington 12-1 (8-1 Big Ten East) Record (Conference) 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12 North) No. 6 CFP ranking No. 9 43.5 Points per game 26.6 25.7 Points allowed 15.5 548.8 Yards per game 412.4 373.0 Passing ypg 232.5 175.8 Rushing ypg 179.9 400.3 Yards allowed per game 301.8 239.8 Passing yards allowed 185.4 160.5 Rushing yards allowed 116.4 Dwayne Haskins

4,580 yards (47 TDs, 8 INTs) Passing yards Jake Browning

2,879 yards (16 TDs, 10 INTs) J.K. Dobbins

1,029 yards, 9 TDs Rushing yards Myles Gaskin

1,147 yards, 10 TDs Parris Campbell

992 yards, 11 TDs Receiving yards Aaron Fuller

794 yards, 4 TDs Dre'Mont Jones

40 total tackles, 13 tfl, 8.5 sacks Defensive leader Ben Burr-Kirven

164 total tackles, 4 tfl, 1 sack

Ohio State-Washington: Score prediction

Washington won't make it easy, but it's tough seeing Meyer going out with a loss in a rare Rose Bowl game for Ohio State. Haskins will show why he's one of the best players in the country as the Buckeyes get their 13th win of the season.

Ohio State 35, Washington 24

MORE: National Championship history