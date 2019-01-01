2019 National Championship Game: Alabama-Clemson date, time, TV channel for College Football Playoff

The 2019 National Championship Game will see College Football Playoff semifinal winners Alabama and Clemson playing for the title. Find the game date, time, TV channel and the CFP history below.
Last year, Alabama rallied to beat Georgia for the title. This year, Alabama will meet familiar foe Clemson for the national championship in Santa Clara, Calif.
2019 National Championship Game: Date for College Football Playoff final
The title game will be played on Monday, Jan. 7. The game is at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson will play Alabama. Live stats will be available here.
Here were the semifinals:
With the Tigers and the Tide winning, the two meet for the fourth year in a row in the College Football Playoff (three times for the title, once in a semifinal).
2019 National Championship Game: Time for College Football Playoff final
Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi will provide TV coverage. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game on the radio.
2019 National Championship Game: TV channel for College Football Playoff final
The CFP title game can be watched on ESPN or online through WatchESPN.
National Championship Game: History, scores
This is the fifth year of the College Football Playoff. Alabama is the only school to win more than once, with the Tide winning in 2015 and 2017. Before the CFP, the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) had two teams meet for the BCS title.
College Football Playoff era
|Year
|Winning team
|Score
|Losing team
|Location
|2018
|Alabama
|26-23
|Georgia
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta
|2017
|Clemson
|35-31
|Alabama
|Raymond James Stadium,
Tampa, Fla.
|2016
|Alabama
|45-40
|Clemson
|University of Phoenix Stadium,
Glendale, Ariz.
|2015
|Ohio State
|42-20
|Oregon
|AT&T Stadium,
Arlington, Texas
BCS era
|Year
|Winning team
|Score
|Losing team
|Location
|2014
|Florida State
|34-31
|Auburn
|Rose Bowl,
Pasadena, Calif.
|2013
|Alabama
|42-14
|Notre Dame
|Sun Life Stadium,
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|2012
|Alabama
|21-0
|LSU
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome,
New Orleans
|2011
|Auburn
|22-19
|Oregon
|University of Phoenix Stadium,
Glendale, Ariz.
|2010
|Alabama
|37-21
|Texas
|Rose Bowl,
Pasadena, Cali.
|2009
|Florida
|24-14
|Oklahoma
|Dolphin Stadium,
Miami Gardena, Fla.
|2008
|LSU
|38-24
|Ohio State
|Louisiana Superdome,
New Orleans
|2007
|Florida
|41-14
|Ohio State
|University of Phoenix Stadium,
Glendale, Ariz.
|2006
|Texas
|41-38
|Southern California
|Rose Bowl,
Pasadena, Calif.
|2005
|Southern California*
|55-19
|Oklahoma
|Pro Player Stadium,
Miami Gardena, Fla.
|2004
|LSU
|21-14
|Oklahoma
|Louisiana Superdome,
New Orleans
|2003
|Ohio State
|31-24 (OT)
|Miami
|Sun Devil Stadium,
Tempe, Fla.
|2002
|Miami
|37-14
|Nebraska
|Rose Bowl,
Pasadena, Calif.
|2001
|Oklahoma
|13-2
|Florida State
|Pro Player Stadium,
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|2000
|Florida State
|46-29
|Virginia Tech
|Louisiana Superdome,
New Orleans
|1999
|Tennessee
|23-16
|Florida State
|Sun Devil Stadium,
Tempe, Fla.
*-Vacated
Going into this year's College Football Playoff, three of the four programs in the semifinals have won titles since 2000.
Alabama has five national titles since the 2009 season, including beating Georgia last year. Clemson won the 2015 title by beating Alabama in the final moments. Oklahoma won its most recent title in the 2000 season, when the Sooners beat defending national champion Florida State in the BCS era.
Of the four, Notre Dame is in the longest national title drought. The Irish won their most recent championship in 1988, when they beat West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl.
