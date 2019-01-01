Alabama-Clemson: All-time history, most recent meetings ahead of the National Championship Game

Alabama heads to the national title game for the fourth straight year

Alabama heads to the national title game for the fourth straight year

Alabama and Clemson will play again in the College Football Playoff, this time for the national championship, as the two college football powers add another meeting to their history.

Find the all-time series history below. The teams first met in 1900 — and will now have met in the College Football Playoff in each of the last four years.

Alabama-Clemson: All-time history, most recent meetings, scores

Alabama has dominated the series historically, going 14-4-0 in the 18 meetings. The Tide and the Tigers first met in 1900.

MORE: National Championship date, time, TV channels

Date Winner Score Loser Location Nov. 29, 1900 Clemson 35-0 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. Oct. 8, 1904 Clemson 18-0 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. Oct. 25, 1905 Clemson 25-0 Alabama Columbia, S.C. Oct. 16, 1909 Alabama 3-0 Clemson Birmingham, Ala. Oct. 11, 1913 Alabama 20-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nov. 14, 1931 Alabama 74-7 Clemson Montgomery, Ala. Nov. 10, 1934 Alabama 40-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nov. 9, 1935 Alabama 33-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 3, 1936 Alabama 32-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 8, 1966 Alabama 26-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 28, 1967 Alabama 13-10 Clemson Clemson, S.C. Oct. 26, 1968 Alabama 21-14 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 25, 1969 Alabama 38-13 Clemson Clemson, S.C. Sept. 20, 1975 Alabama 56-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Aug. 30, 2008 Alabama 34-10 Clemson Atlanta, Ga. Jan. 11, 2016

(CFP National Championship) Alabama 45-40 Clemson Glendale, Ariz. Jan. 9, 2017

(CFP National Championship) Clemson 35-31 Alabama Tampa, Fla. Jan. 1, 2018

(Sugar Bowl-CFP semifinal) Alabama 24-6 Clemson New Orleans, La.

MORE: College football bowl schedule, TV channels

Alabama-Clemson: Series history

Though the Crimson Tide have 14 wins in 18 meetings with Clemson, the Tigers were the dominant force at the start.

In the first three meetings between the southern powers, Clemson outscored Alabama by a combined 78-0 (35-0 in 1900, 18-0 in 1904 and 25-0 in 1905).

However, after going 3-for-3 against Alabama, Clemson didn't beat Alabama again until 2017, as the Tide won 13 in a row.

In fact, in Alabama's first seven wins during the stretch, the Tide shut out the Tigers in six of seven meetings. The one time Clemson scored...it lost 74-7 in 1931.

MORE: How every conference has done this bowl season

However, after Alabama beat Clemson 56-0 in Tuscaloosa in 1975, they didn't play each other again until Aug. 30, 2008, when Alabama opened the season with a 34-10 rout. Later that season, Clemson coach Tommy Bowden resigned. The Tigers started the season ranked in the top 10 but were only 3-3 when he resigned.

In stepped an assistant coach: Dabo Swinney.

Swinney went 4-3 the rest of the season and went on to face 'Bama for the College Football Playoff national title for the 2015 season, a 45-40 win by the Tide.

Clemson then ended the winless drought against Alabama by winning in a thriller, 35-31, on a late touchdown pass by Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow to win the CFP national title.

Last season, Clemson and Alabama had another rematch, though this time in a CFP semifinal. Alabama dominated, 24-6.

Now the Tigers and Tide are ready to meet again, with another national title on the line.