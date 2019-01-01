How every conference has fared in this year’s college football bowl games

Take a look at how every conference fared this bowl season with our running list of conference bowl records and upcoming games.
(All times in EST)
American Athletic Conference
Record: 2-4
Wins: Tulane, Cincinnati
Losses: South Florida, Memphis, Houston, Temple
Upcoming games:
Atlantic Coast Conference
Record: 5-4
Wins: Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Clemson
Losses: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, Pitt
Upcoming games:
NOTE: Boston College's bowl game against Boise State has been canceled.
Big Ten Conference
Record: 3-3
Wins: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern
Losses: Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State
Upcoming games:
- Iowa vs. Mississippi State (Jan. 1, 12 p.m., ESPN2)
- Penn State vs. Kentucky (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC)
- Ohio State vs. Washington (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN) | Predictions
Big 12 Conference
Record: 3-3
Wins: TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State
Losses: West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma
Upcoming games:
Conference USA
Record: 4-2
Wins: UAB, Marshall, Florida International, Louisiana Tech
Losses: Middle Tennessee State, North Texas
Mid-American Conference
Record: 1-5
Wins: Ohio
Losses: Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo
Mountain West Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Fresno State, Utah State, Nevada
Losses: San Diego State, Hawaii
NOTE: Boise State's bowl game against Boston College has been canceled.
Pac-12 Conference
Record: 3-3
Wins: Washington State, Stanford, Oregon
Losses: Arizona State, California, Utah
Upcoming games:
Southeastern Conference
Record: 3-3
Wins: Auburn, Florida, Alabama
Losses: Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri
Upcoming games:
- Texas A&M vs. North Carolina State (Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Mississippi State vs. Iowa (Jan. 1, 12 p.m., ESPN2)
- Kentucky vs. Penn State (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC)
- LSU vs. UCF (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ESPN)
- Georgia vs. Texas (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)
Sun Belt Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy
Losses: Louisiana, Arkansas State
Independents
Record: 2-1
Wins: BYU, Army
Losses: Notre Dame
