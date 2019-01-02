College Football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

It's college football bowl season. Below, check out all top 25 scores and a complete schedule for the bowl games. All rankings are the College Football Playoff rankings.

There are five big games on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Ohio State beat Washington in the Rose Bowl and Texas upset Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in two of the games.

College Football Playoff rankings: Scores, schedule

College Football Playoff rankings: Final Top 25

Alabama: 13-0 Clemson: 13-0 Notre Dame: 12-0 Oklahoma: 12-1 Georgia: 11-2 Ohio State: 12-1 Michigan: 10-2 UCF: 12-0 Washington: 10-3 Florida: 9-3 LSU: 9-3 Penn State: 9-3 Washington State: 10-2 Kentucky: 9-3 Texas: 9-4 West Virginia: 8-3 Utah: 9-4 Mississippi State: 8-4 Texas A&M: 8-4 Syracuse: 9-3 Fresno State: 11-2 Northwestern: 8-5 Missouri: 8-4 Iowa State: 8-4 Boise State: 10-3

Below, find previous rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here was the Week 14 information for CFP ranked teams.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 14

These were the CFP Top 25 going into the conference championship games. These are the fifth and second-to-last rankings of the season:

Alabama: 12-0 Clemson: 12-0 Notre Dame: 12-0 Georgia: 11-1 Oklahoma: 11-1 Ohio State: 11-1 Michigan: 10-2 UCF: 11-0 Florida: 9-3 LSU: 9-3 Washington: 9-3 Penn State: 9-3 Washington State: 10-2 Texas: 9-3 Kentucky: 9-3 West Virginia: 8-3 Utah: 9-3 Mississippi State: 8-4 Texas A&M: 8-4 Syracuse: 9-3 Northwestern: 8-4 Boise State: 10-2 Iowa State: 7-4 Missouri: 8-4 Fresno State: 10-2

College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six.

Orange Bowl (Semifinal): No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl (Semifinal): No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Florida 41, No. 7 Michigan 15

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU | 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Washington | 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas | 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN

College Football Playoff rankings: History

Below is the full history of scores and results for each College Football Playoff.

2014

Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

Championship (AT&T Stadium): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Semifinal (Orange Bowl): No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Semifinal (Cotton Bowl): No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

Championship (University of Phoenix Stadium): No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl): No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Semifinal (Peach Bowl): No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

Championship (Raymond James Stadium): No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

Championship (Mercedes-Benz): No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

College Football Playoff rankings: History

Here is the complete history of all the teams to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

2014

Week 10: Mississippi State

Week 11: Mississippi State

Week 12: Mississippi State

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16 (selection day): Alabama

2015

Week 9: Clemson

Week 10: Clemson

Week 11: Clemson

Week 12: Clemson

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2016

Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: (selection day) Alabama

2017

Week 10: Georgia

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2018