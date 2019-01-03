Division II football: Watch these former NCAA DII players in the 2019 NFL playoffs

The 2019 NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday, Jan. 5 when the Houston Texans battle the Indianapolis Colts in the first Wild Card game of the postseason. Five former DII football players will hit the field for that game.

In fact, all eight teams playing on Wild Card weekend will feature former Division II football players. The numbers are up from last season when 22 former DII ballers were spread out across 11 teams in the NFL playoffs. One year later, 26 players from 10 different rosters* enter the postseason. Only the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are not represented on their active rosters by any former DII football players.

Here are some interesting numbers from the 2019 NFL playoffs:

2 — Players from Grand Valley State and California (Pa) in the postseason, the only two schools with multiple players in the playoffs.

3 — DII players returning to the playoffs from last season. Ethan Westbrooks returns for the Rams while both Tyreek Hill and Ron Parker return for the Chiefs. Morgan Fox (Colorado State-Pueblo) played for the Rams last season but is currently on injured reserve.

5 — Former DII players on the Baltimore Ravens roster, more than any other team in the NFL playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams are right behind with four.

9 — Defensive backs, including safeties, from DII schools in the NFL playoffs, the most from any position. Wide receivers were the second most represented with five.

11 — DII players on NFC rosters, up one from last season.

15 — DII players on AFC rosters, up three from last year.

Name Position School Baltimore Ravens John Brown WR Pittsburg State Brandon Carr CB Grand Valley State Matthew Judon LB Grand Valley State Zach Sieler DT Ferris State Brandon Williams DT Missouri Southern Chicago Bears Eric Kush OG California (Pa) Adam Shaheen TE Ashland Dallas Cowboys C.J. Goodwin CB California (Pa) Jeff Heath S Saginaw Valley State Chris Jones P Carson-Newman Houston Texans Tyrell Adams LB West Georgia Vyncint Smith WR Limestone Indianapolis Colts Pierre Desir CB Lindenwood Kenny Moore II CB Valdosta State Grover Stewart DT Albany State Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill WR West Alabama Ron Parker DB Newberry Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler RB Western State Jeff Richards CB Emporia State Tyrell Williams WR Western Oregon Los Angeles Rams Marqui Christian S MSU Texas Matt Longacre LB Northwest Missouri Ethan Westbrooks DE West Texas A&M Greg Zuerlein K Missouri Western Philadelphia Eagles Tre Sullivan S Shepherd Seattle Seahawks David Moore WR East Central

* — Active rosters per NFL.com team sites only. Practice squad, future contracts, and injured reserve players are not included.

