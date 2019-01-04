2019 National Championship Game: Alabama-Clemson date, time, TV channel for College Football Playoff

Alabama heads to the national title game for the fourth straight year

The 2019 National Championship Game will have the College Football Playoff semifinal winners Alabama and Clemson playing for the title. Find the game date, TV channel, time and the CFP history below.

Last year, Alabama rallied to beat Georgia for the title. This year, Alabama will meet familiar foe Clemson for the national championship in Santa Clara, Calif.

2019 National Championship Game: Date for College Football Playoff final

The title game will be played on Monday, Jan. 7. The game is at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson will play Alabama. Live stats will be available here.

Here were the semifinals:

With the Tigers and the Tide winning, the two meet for the fourth year in a row in the College Football Playoff (three times for the title, once in a semifinal).

2019 National Championship Game: Time for College Football Playoff final

Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi will provide TV coverage. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game on the radio.

2019 National Championship Game: TV channel for College Football Playoff final

The CFP title game can be watched on ESPN or online through WatchESPN.

National Championship Game: History, scores

This is the fifth year of the College Football Playoff. Alabama is the only school to win more than once, with the Tide winning in 2015 and 2017. Before the CFP, the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) had two teams meet for the BCS title.

College Football Playoff era

Year Winning team Score Losing team Location 2018 Alabama 26-23 Georgia Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta 2017 Clemson 35-31 Alabama Raymond James Stadium,

Tampa, Fla. 2016 Alabama 45-40 Clemson University of Phoenix Stadium,

Glendale, Ariz. 2015 Ohio State 42-20 Oregon AT&T Stadium,

Arlington, Texas

BCS era

Year Winning team Score Losing team Location 2014 Florida State 34-31 Auburn Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Calif. 2013 Alabama 42-14 Notre Dame Sun Life Stadium,

Miami Gardens, Fla. 2012 Alabama 21-0 LSU Mercedes-Benz Superdome,

New Orleans 2011 Auburn 22-19 Oregon University of Phoenix Stadium,

Glendale, Ariz. 2010 Alabama 37-21 Texas Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Cali. 2009 Florida 24-14 Oklahoma Dolphin Stadium,

Miami Gardena, Fla. 2008 LSU 38-24 Ohio State Louisiana Superdome,

New Orleans 2007 Florida 41-14 Ohio State University of Phoenix Stadium,

Glendale, Ariz. 2006 Texas 41-38 Southern California Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Calif. 2005 Southern California* 55-19 Oklahoma Pro Player Stadium,

Miami Gardena, Fla. 2004 LSU 21-14 Oklahoma Louisiana Superdome,

New Orleans 2003 Ohio State 31-24 (OT) Miami Sun Devil Stadium,

Tempe, Fla. 2002 Miami 37-14 Nebraska Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Calif. 2001 Oklahoma 13-2 Florida State Pro Player Stadium,

Miami Gardens, Fla. 2000 Florida State 46-29 Virginia Tech Louisiana Superdome,

New Orleans 1999 Tennessee 23-16 Florida State Sun Devil Stadium,

Tempe, Fla.

*-Vacated

Going into this year's College Football Playoff, three of the four programs in the semifinals have won titles since 2000.

Alabama has five national titles since the 2009 season, including beating Georgia last year. Clemson won the 2015 title by beating Alabama in the final moments. Oklahoma won its most recent title in the 2000 season, when the Sooners beat defending national champion Florida State in the BCS era.

Of the four, Notre Dame is in the longest national title drought. The Irish won their most recent championship in 1988, when they beat West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl.