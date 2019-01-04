How every conference has fared in this year’s college football bowl games

Take a look at how every conference has fared this bowl season with our running list of conference bowl records and upcoming games.
American Athletic Conference
Record: 2-5
Wins: Tulane, Cincinnati
Losses: South Florida, Memphis, Houston, Temple, UCF
Atlantic Coast Conference
Record: 5-5
Wins: Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Clemson
Losses: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, Pitt, North Carolina State
Upcoming games:
NOTE: Boston College's bowl game against Boise State has been canceled.
Big Ten Conference
Record: 5-4
Wins: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State
Losses: Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State
Big 12 Conference
Record: 4-3
Wins: TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas
Losses: West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma
Conference USA
Record: 4-2
Wins: UAB, Marshall, Florida International, Louisiana Tech
Losses: Middle Tennessee State, North Texas
Mid-American Conference
Record: 1-5
Wins: Ohio
Losses: Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo
Mountain West Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Fresno State, Utah State, Nevada
Losses: San Diego State, Hawaii
NOTE: Boise State's bowl game against Boston College has been canceled.
Pac-12 Conference
Record: 3-4
Wins: Washington State, Stanford, Oregon
Losses: Arizona State, California, Utah, Washington
Southeastern Conference
Record: 6-5
Wins: Auburn, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M
Losses: Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia
Upcoming games:
Sun Belt Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy
Losses: Louisiana, Arkansas State
Independents
Record: 2-1
Wins: BYU, Army
Losses: Notre Dame
