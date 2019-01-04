North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington score, live updates and highlights from 2018 FCS championship

No. 1 seed North Dakota State and No. 3 seed Eastern Washington will meet in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday to decide the 2018 FCS champion.
The Bison can set the all-time mark with their seventh FCS national championship in eight years. The Eagles are back in Frisco this season for the first time since their lone national title in 2010. NDSU leads the all-time series 2-1 and has won the past two matchups in 2016 and 2017.
RELATED: Interactive bracket | Buy tickets | Championship Info | How to watch
Saturday's championship game kicks off at noon ET (11 a.m. local) at Toyota Stadium. Follow along below for a recap of Thursday's media day sessions and player interviews. Tune back in Friday for the latest news from each team's press conference:
FCS playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch the 2018 championship
By Wayne Staats | NCAA.com
The season has come down to the last two teams in the 2018 FCS playoffs.
No. 1 North Dakota State will play No. 3 Eastern Washington for the national title. The national championship football game will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. You can watch it on ESPN2.
2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket
Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket
MORE: Buy tickets | Championship Info
2018 FCS Playoffs: Scores, schedule
FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES TITLE GAME (Jan. 5)
SEMIFINALS (December 14 and 15)
- No. 1 North Dakota State 44, No. 5 South Dakota State 21
- No. 3 Eastern Washington 50, No. 7 Maine 19
QUARTERFINALS (December 7 and 8)
- No. 7 Maine 23, No. 2 Weber State 18
- No. 1 North Dakota State 35, No. 8 Colgate 0
- No. 5 South Dakota State 27, No. 4 Kennesaw State 17
- No. 3 Eastern Washington 34, No. 6 UC Davis 29
SECOND ROUND (December 1)
- No. 7 Maine 55, Jacksonville State 27
- No. 8 Colgate 23, James Madison 20
- No. 4 Kennesaw State 13, Wofford 10
- No. 1 North Dakota State 52, Montana State 10
- No. 5 South Dakota State 51, Duquesne 6
- No. 2 Weber State 48, Southeast Missouri State 23
- No. 3 Eastern Washington 42, Nicholls State 21
- No. 6 UC Davis 23, Northern Iowa 16
FIRST ROUND (November 24)
- Duquesne 31, Towson 10
- Wofford 19, Elon 7
- Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14
- Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14
- James Madison 20, Delaware 6
- Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30
- Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13
- Jacksonville State 34, East Tennessee State 27
Here is the complete schedule by round of every playoff game this season:
NOTE: All times ET
|ROUND
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|NETWORK
|FIRST ROUND (8 games/8 sites)
|Duquesne 31, Towson 10
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Wofford 19, Elon 7
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Southeast Missouri State 28, Stony Brook 14
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|3 p.m.
|ESPN3
|James Madison 20, Delaware 6
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|3 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Nicholls State 49, San Diego 30
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|4 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|5 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Jacksonville State 34, East Tennessee State 27
|Saturday
|Nov. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|SECOND ROUND (8 games/8 sites)
|No. 7 Maine 55, Jacksonville State 27
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|12 p.m.
|ESPN3
|No. 8 Colgate 23, James Madison 20
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|1 p.m.
|ESPN3
|No. 4 Kennesaw State 13, Wofford 10
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|No. 1 North Dakota State 52, Montana State 10
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|3 p.m.
|ESPN3
|No. 5 South Dakota State 51, Duquesne 6
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|3 p.m.
|ESPN3
|No. 2 Weber State 48, Southeast Missouri State 23
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|4 p.m.
|ESPN3
|No. 3 Eastern Washington 42, Nicholls State 21
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|5 p.m.
|ESPN3
|No. 6 UC Davis 23, UNI 16
|Saturday
|Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Quarterfinals (4 sites)
|No. 7 Maine 23, No. 2 Weber State 18
|Friday
|Dec. 7
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 1 North Dakota State 35, No. 8 Colgate 0
|Saturday
|Dec. 8
|12 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 5 South Dakota State 27, No. 4 Kennesaw St. 17
|Saturday
|Dec. 8
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|No. 3 Eastern Washington 34, No. 6 UC Davis 29
|Saturday
|Dec. 8
|4 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Semifinals (2 sites)
|No. 1 NDSU 44, No. 5 SDSU 21
|Friday
|Dec. 14
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 3 Eastern Washington 50, No. 7 Maine 19
|Saturday
|Dec. 15
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|National Championship (Frisco, Texas)
|No. 1 North Dakota State vs. No. 3 Eastern Washington
|Saturday
|Jan. 5, 2019
|12 p.m.
|ESPN2
MORE: Interactive 2018 FCS Playoffs bracket
2018 FCS Playoffs: How to watch
The first and second round football games can be watched on ESPN3. The quarterfinals will be shown on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN3. For the semifinals, both games will be on ESPN2, as will the title game.
The national championship will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The game will be on ESPN2.
2018 FCS Playoffs: Teams
FCS CHAMPIONSHIP: Championship info | Road to Frisco | Buy 2019 tickets
Of the 24 teams to make the FCS Playoffs, 10 qualify automatically.
Here are the automatic qualifiers:
- Ohio Valley: Jacksonville State
- Patriot: Colgate
- Missouri Valley: North Dakota State
- Pioneer: San Diego
- Big South: Kennesaw State
- Big Sky: Weber State
- CAA: Maine
- Northeast: Duquesne
- Southern: Wofford
- Southland: Nicholls
Here are the Top 8 seeds:
- North Dakota State: 11-0
- Weber State: 9-2
- Eastern Washington: 9-2
- Kennesaw State: 10-1
- South Dakota State: 8-2
- UC Davis: 9-2
- Maine: 8-3
- Colgate: 9-1
2018 FCS Playoffs: History, champions
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2017
|North Dakota State
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1995
|Montana
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W. Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin*
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wa.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wa.
|1984
|Montana State
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
*-Stephen F. Austin's 1989 appearance is vacated