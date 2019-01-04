Samford QB Devlin Hodges wins 2018 FCS Walter Payton Award

Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges was named Walter Payton Award winner Friday night at the 2018 STATS FCS Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas.
The Payton Award is awarded annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. Hodges finished above fellow finalists Easton Stick of North Dakota State and Chandler Burks of Kennesaw State.
👏 CONGRATULATIONS 👏@SamfordFootball Devlin Hodges Wins 2018 STATS FCS Walter Payton Award! pic.twitter.com/nDYwfc9KIV— FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 5, 2019
Hodges led the nation with 4,283 passing yards and was tied for third with 32 passing touchdowns. Earlier this season, the senior surpassed Steve McNair for most career passing yards in FCS history (14,584).
Hodges is the first Samford player to be honored in the award's 32-year history.
SEMO's Zach Hall wins Buck Buchanan Award
Southeast Missouri’s Zach Hall Selected 2018 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Winner pic.twitter.com/E4nSxnxQDP— FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 5, 2019
Southeast Missouri State linebacker Zach Hall was honored with the 24th annual Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player across the FCS.
The junior finished the 2018 season with a nation-high 168 tackles and second-most tackles per game (12.9). The do-it-all linebacker also added two sacks, four forced fumbles and four interceptions to his season ledger. Hall had a season-high 22 tackles in Week 1 against Arkansas State and topped 10 tackles in 10 of 13 games.
Hall is the first SEMO player to win the Buchanan Award. The other two 2018 finalists were Montana's Dante Olson and Sam Houston State's Derick Roberson.
Dawkins, Davis, Infantino win remaining hardware
Three other previously-announced awards were handed out Friday night for national coach of the year, top freshman and scholar-athlete.
UC Davis coach Dan Hawkins earned the Eddie Robinson Award for coach of the year after guiding the Aggies to a 10-3 record with a share of the Big Sky championship. UC Davis advanced to the 2018 FCS quarterfinals before bowing out to national finalist Eastern Washington.
Hawkins is now 15-9 in two years at the helm of the Aggies. UC Davis improved its record by five games from his debut season.
Congrats to @UCDfootball head coach @CoachHawkinsUCD the 2018 @FCS_STATS Eddie Robinson Award winner 🏈 #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/eci7nrtmHF— Big Sky Football (@BigSkyFB) January 5, 2019
Weber State running back Josh Davis took home the Jerry Rice Award as the nation's most outstanding freshman. Davis finished the year with 1,362 rushing yards (seventh most in the nation) and nine touchdowns. Weber State earned a No. 2 national seed in this year's postseason and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Stony Brook senior offensive lineman Chris Infantino won the final award as the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the year. The award honors an FCS student-athlete who excels on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Infantino earned his undergraduate degree this year with a 3.31 GPA while majoring in biology and psychology.
At age 11, he was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis and inflammation on his brain caused him to slip into a coma for 10 days. That unfortunate experience served as inspiration for his passion for science and medicine. He's now pursuing a career in treating disorders of the brain and spinal cord.
Special night for Chris Infantino and @CoachBache down in Frisco, TX! #HOWL #CAAFB @FCS_STATS @NCAA_FCS @FCS pic.twitter.com/1CYeHC3Qkk— Stony Brook Football (@StonyBrookFB) January 5, 2019
According to STATS FCS, a panel of more than 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries vote on the Payton, Buchanan, Eddie Robinson and Rice awards. The Doris Robinson Award is determined by nominations made by the 13 FCS conferences.
Here is a list of every player to win the Walter Payton Award in the award's 32-year history:
|year
|winner, school
|position
|2018
|Devlin Hodges, Samford
|Quarterback
|2017
|Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State
|Quarterback
|2016
|Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State
|Quarterback
|2015
|Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
|Wide receiver
|2014
|John Robertson, Villanova
|Quarterback
|2013
|Jimmy Garoppolo, Eastern Illinois
|Quarterback
|2012
|Taylor Heinicke, Old Dominion
|Quarterback
|2011
|Bo Levi Mitchell, Eastern Washington
|Quarterback
|2010
|Jeremy Moses, Stephen F. Austin
|Quarterback
|2009
|Armanti Edwards, Appalachian State
|Quarterback
|2008
|Armanti Edwards, Appalachian State
|Quarterback
|2007
|Jayson Foster, Georgia Southern
|Quarterback
|2006
|Ricky Santos, New Hampshire
|Quarterback
|2005
|Erik Meyer, Eastern Washington
|Quarterback
|2004
|Lang Campbell, William & Mary
|Quarterback
|2003
|Jamaal Branch, Colgate
|Running back
|2002
|Tony Romo, Eastern Illinois
|Quarterback
|2001
|Brian Westbrook, Villanova
|Running back
|2000
|Louis Ivory, Furman
|Running back
|1999
|Adrian Peterson, Georgia Southern
|Running back
|1998
|Jerry Azumah, New Hampshire
|Running back
|1997
|Brian Finneran, Villanova
|Wide receiver
|1996
|Archie Amerson, Northern Arizona
|Running back
|1995
|Dave Dickenson, Montana
|Quarterback
|1994
|Steve McNair, Alcorn State
|Quarterback
|1993
|Doug Nussmeier, Idaho
|Quarterback
|1992
|Michael Payton, Marshall
|Quarterback
|1991
|Jamie Martin, Weber State
|Quarterback
|1990
|Walter Dean, Grambling State
|Running back
|1989
|John Friesz, Idaho
|Quarterback
|1988
|Dave Meggett, Towson
|Running back
|1987
|Kenny Gamble, Colgate
|Running back
