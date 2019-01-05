North Dakota State football wins record seventh FCS championship over Eastern Washington

North Dakota State is FCS national champion for the seventh time in eight seasons after defeating Eastern Washington 38-24 Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

With the win, the Bison move out of a tie with Georgia Southern (six) for most all-time FCS titles. NDSU won five straight titles from 2011-15, along with the past two championships.

RELATED: Full box score | Final interactive bracket | Championship history

Senior wide receiver Darrius Shepherd was named Most Outstanding Player of the game after tallying five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a game-long 78-yard catch and run in the third quarter to give NDSU a 31-17 lead.

In his final collegiate game, NDSU quarterback Easton Stick finished with five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) and 319 combined yards. Stick's final dagger came on a 46-yard keeper into the end zone with 1:16 remaining in regulation.

In the third quarter, Stick surpassed Brock Jensen for most passing yards in school history.

SHOP 2018 NORTH DAKOTA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GEAR

NDSU took control from the outset, building a 17-3 lead deep into the second quarter. EWU came alive in the final 30 seconds of the first half, however, scoring its first touchdown on a fake field goal pass to make it 17-10 at the break.

From there, the Bison outscored the Eagles 21-14 and continued to control the clock. NDSU had the ball for 40 minutes Saturday, twice as long as EWU held possession.

North Dakota State-Eastern Washington: Score, final stats and minute-by-minute recap from 2018 FCS championship

FCS playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores and how to watch the 2018 championship

By Wayne Staats | NCAA.com

The season has come down to the last two teams in the 2018 FCS playoffs.

No. 1 North Dakota State will play No. 3 Eastern Washington for the national title. The national championship football game will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. You can watch it on ESPN2.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket

MORE: Buy tickets | Championship Info

2018 FCS Playoffs: Scores, schedule

FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES TITLE GAME (Jan. 5)

SEMIFINALS (December 14 and 15)

QUARTERFINALS (December 7 and 8)

SECOND ROUND (December 1)

FIRST ROUND (November 24)

Here is the complete schedule by round of every playoff game this season:

NOTE: All times ET

MORE: Interactive 2018 FCS Playoffs bracket

2018 FCS Playoffs: How to watch

The first and second round football games can be watched on ESPN3. The quarterfinals will be shown on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN3. For the semifinals, both games will be on ESPN2, as will the title game.

MORE: FCS Coaches Poll Top 25

The national championship will be played at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The game will be on ESPN2.

2018 FCS Playoffs: Teams

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP: Championship info | Road to Frisco | Buy 2019 tickets

Of the 24 teams to make the FCS Playoffs, 10 qualify automatically.

Here are the automatic qualifiers:

Ohio Valley: Jacksonville State

Patriot: Colgate

Missouri Valley: North Dakota State

Pioneer: San Diego

Big South: Kennesaw State

Big Sky: Weber State

CAA: Maine

Northeast: Duquesne

Southern: Wofford

Southland: Nicholls

Here are the Top 8 seeds:

North Dakota State: 11-0 Weber State: 9-2 Eastern Washington: 9-2 Kennesaw State: 10-1 South Dakota State: 8-2 UC Davis: 9-2 Maine: 8-3 Colgate: 9-1

2018 FCS Playoffs: History, champions

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2017 North Dakota State 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall 49-29 Montana Huntington, W. Va. 1995 Montana 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. 1994 Youngstown State 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W. Va. 1993 Youngstown State 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. 1992 Marshall 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W. Va. 1991 Youngstown State 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern 37-34 Stephen F. Austin* Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wa. 1985 Georgia Southern 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wa. 1984 Montana State 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

*-Stephen F. Austin's 1989 appearance is vacated

RELATED: Schools with the most all-time FCS national championships