5 memorable moments from Alabama vs. Clemson football

Clemson and Alabama have been the two best college football teams of the past half decade, and it hasn't been close.

Here are five of the most memorable moments from their recent rivalry. But first, a look at their full history:

Date Winner Score Loser Location Nov. 29, 1900 Clemson 35-0 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. Oct. 8, 1904 Clemson 18-0 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. Oct. 25, 1905 Clemson 25-0 Alabama Columbia, S.C. Oct. 16, 1909 Alabama 3-0 Clemson Birmingham, Ala. Oct. 11, 1913 Alabama 20-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nov. 14, 1931 Alabama 74-7 Clemson Montgomery, Ala. Nov. 10, 1934 Alabama 40-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nov. 9, 1935 Alabama 33-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 3, 1936 Alabama 32-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 8, 1966 Alabama 26-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 28, 1967 Alabama 13-10 Clemson Clemson, S.C. Oct. 26, 1968 Alabama 21-14 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 25, 1969 Alabama 38-13 Clemson Clemson, S.C. Sept. 20, 1975 Alabama 56-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala. Aug. 30, 2008 Alabama 34-10 Clemson Atlanta, Ga. Jan. 11, 2016

(CFP National Championship) Alabama 45-40 Clemson Glendale, Ariz. Jan. 9, 2017

(CFP National Championship) Clemson 35-31 Alabama Tampa, Fla. Jan. 1, 2018

(Sugar Bowl-CFP semifinal) Alabama 24-6 Clemson New Orleans, La.

Let's get to it.

2016: O.J. Howard hauls in second long TD of the game to give Alabama a fourth quarter lead

Howard was clearly talented throughout his college career, but he wasn't as involved in the Alabama offense as many would have liked. That all changed in the 2016 national championship game.

The star tight end hauled in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Jake Coker in the third quarter. But he wasn't done. With the score tied at 24 in the fourth, this happened.

Howard would finish with five catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns on the day, and that was a turning point for the eventual national champs.

2016: Kenyan Drake takes kickoff to the house to seal the national title for the Crimson Tide

Clemson, as it always seems to do, would fight back. The Tigers responded to Howard's touchdown grab with a field goal to cut the score to 31-27. Get a stop, and a comeback win could be in the cards.

But Drake had other ideas.

It's remarkable to look back at some of Alabama's teams and see who didn't start. Drake has excelled as an NFL running back for the Miami Dolphins, but he was Derrick Henry's backup for the Tide.

He still found a way to make an enormous impact. Drake's kickoff return touchdown was the dagger for Alabama that night.

2017: Hunter Renfrow hauls in the game-winning TD pass to win the championship for the Tigers

Sometimes, it feels like the 'Player X has been in college forever' jokes are overplayed. But with Renfrow, it really feels like he's been at Clemson forever.

He was a key piece of Clemson's offense in the 2016 title game, but 2017 is the year for which he'll be remembered. Because this happened.

Renfrow caught 10 balls for 92 yards and two scores on the game, and his pristine route running was a huge weapon for the Tigers. Mike Williams made some miraculous catches, as we'll see soon, but Renfrow made the game-winner.

2017: Deshaun Watson to Mike Williams, all night long

Williams finished with eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown on the night, which qualifies as a good-but-not-great stat line. The way in which he got those numbers was incredible.

Like this catch, for instance.

Or how about this one on the game-winning drive?

Watson was crazy good in that second half, but Clemson doesn't win the national title without Williams' heroics. What a special receiver he was.

2018: Daron Payne catches third quarter TD pass for Alabama en route to decisive win

And who can forget this work of art?

The 2018 affair wasn't as entertaining or competitive as the prior two matchups, but this moment stuck out. With Alabama leading 10-6, Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide down the field in the third quarter. And in a rare move for Alabama, it unleashed some trickery.

Hurts threw two touchdown passes on the day. The other was to Calvin Ridley, but the toss to Payne is the moment that stands out from this game. Alabama would go on to face Georgia in the national championship game and win in dramatic fashion.