Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 6, 2019

Alabama-Clemson: How to livestream the College Football Playoff title game

Alabama and Clemson can be watched or listened to online as part of ESPN's College Football Playoff MegaCast on Monday, Jan. 7.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Tide and the Tigers are playing in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year, with three of the games for the national title.

The Alabama-Clemson CFP title game can be watched online through WatchESPN. There will be different options for fans depending on what fans want to watch online, per ESPN:

  • Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game, with Maria Taylor covering Alabama and Tom Rinaldi covering Clemson.
  • Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game for ESPNRadio.com.
  • ESPN2: Field Pass will include sideline coverage and a rotation of celebrities during the game.
  • ESPNEWS: Monday Night Film Room with Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Todd McShay.
  • SEC Network: Thinking Out Loud with Greg McElroy, Marcus Spears and Alyssa Lang.
  • ESPN3: Goodyear BlimpCast above Levi's Stadium.
  • ESPN3: TechCast will have 12 different camera views.
  • ESPN3 will also have SkyCam, High SkyCam, All-22 and Hometown Radio options.
    • Alabama Hometown Radio: Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson, Chris Stewart
    • Clemson Hometown Radio: Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather, Tim Bourret.

National Championship History: College Football Playoff and BCS era

Here are all the national champions since the BCS era, which was 1998-2013 seasons. This year marks the fifth season of the College Football Playoff.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

SEASON CHAMPION SELECTING ORGANIZATION
2017 Alabama CFP
2016 Clemson CFP
2015 Alabama CFP
2014 Ohio State CFP
2013 Florida State BCS
2012 Alabama BCS
2011 Alabama BCS
2010 Auburn BCS
2009 Alabama BCS
2008 Florida BCS
2007 Louisiana State BCS
2006 Florida BCS
2005 Texas BCS
2004 Southern California* BCS
2003 Louisiana State, Southern California BCS, AP, FWAA
2002 Ohio State BCS
2001 Miami (Fla.) BCS
2000 Oklahoma BCS
1999 Florida State BCS
1998 Tennessee BCS

Alabama-Clemson history

DATE WINNER SCORE LOSER LOCATION
Nov. 29, 1900 Clemson 35-0 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
Oct. 8, 1904 Clemson 18-0 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
Oct. 25, 1905 Clemson 25-0 Alabama Columbia, S.C.
Oct. 16, 1909 Alabama 3-0 Clemson Birmingham, Ala.
Oct. 11, 1913 Alabama 20-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Nov. 14, 1931 Alabama 74-7 Clemson Montgomery, Ala.
Nov. 10, 1934 Alabama 40-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Nov. 9, 1935 Alabama 33-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Oct. 3, 1936 Alabama 32-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Oct. 8, 1966 Alabama 26-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Oct. 28, 1967 Alabama 13-10 Clemson Clemson, S.C.
Oct. 26, 1968 Alabama 21-14 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Oct. 25, 1969 Alabama 38-13 Clemson Clemson, S.C.
Sept. 20, 1975 Alabama 56-0 Clemson Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Aug. 30, 2008 Alabama 34-10 Clemson Atlanta, Ga.
Jan. 11, 2016
(CFP National Championship)		 Alabama 45-40 Clemson Glendale, Ariz.
Jan. 9, 2017
(CFP National Championship)		 Clemson 35-31 Alabama Tampa, Fla.
Jan. 1, 2018
(Sugar Bowl-CFP semifinal)		 Alabama 24-6 Clemson New Orleans, La.