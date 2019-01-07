The Alabama and Clemson game can be watched or listened to online as part of ESPN's College Football Playoff MegaCast on Monday, Jan. 7.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Tide and the Tigers are playing in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year, with three of the games for the national title.

MORE: Alabama-Clemson National Championship Game date, time, TV channel

Alabama-Clemson: How to livestream the College Football Playoff title game

The Alabama-Clemson CFP title game can be watched online through WatchESPN. There will be different options for fans depending on what fans want to watch online, per ESPN:

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game, with Maria Taylor covering Alabama and Tom Rinaldi covering Clemson.

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game for ESPNRadio.com.

ESPN2: Field Pass will include sideline coverage and a rotation of celebrities during the game.

ESPNEWS: Monday Night Film Room with Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Todd McShay.

SEC Network: Thinking Out Loud with Greg McElroy, Marcus Spears and Alyssa Lang.

ESPN3: Goodyear BlimpCast above Levi's Stadium.

ESPN3: TechCast will have 12 different camera views.

ESPN3 will also have SkyCam, High SkyCam, All-22 and Hometown Radio options. Alabama Hometown Radio: Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson, Chris Stewart Clemson Hometown Radio: Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather, Tim Bourret.



MORE: All-time history results between Alabama and Clemson

National Championship History: College Football Playoff and BCS era

Here are all the national champions since the BCS era, which was 1998-2013 seasons. This year marks the fifth season of the College Football Playoff.

MORE: How Alabama and Clemson match up statistically

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY