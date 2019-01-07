The Alabama and Clemson game can be watched or listened to online as part of ESPN's College Football Playoff MegaCast on Monday, Jan. 7.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
The Tide and the Tigers are playing in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year, with three of the games for the national title.
Alabama-Clemson: How to livestream the College Football Playoff title game
The Alabama-Clemson CFP title game can be watched online through WatchESPN. There will be different options for fans depending on what fans want to watch online, per ESPN:
- Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game, with Maria Taylor covering Alabama and Tom Rinaldi covering Clemson.
- Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game for ESPNRadio.com.
- ESPN2: Field Pass will include sideline coverage and a rotation of celebrities during the game.
- ESPNEWS: Monday Night Film Room with Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Todd McShay.
- SEC Network: Thinking Out Loud with Greg McElroy, Marcus Spears and Alyssa Lang.
- ESPN3: Goodyear BlimpCast above Levi's Stadium.
- ESPN3: TechCast will have 12 different camera views.
- ESPN3 will also have SkyCam, High SkyCam, All-22 and Hometown Radio options.
- Alabama Hometown Radio: Eli Gold, John Parker Wilson, Rashad Johnson, Chris Stewart
- Clemson Hometown Radio: Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather, Tim Bourret.
National Championship History: College Football Playoff and BCS era
Here are all the national champions since the BCS era, which was 1998-2013 seasons. This year marks the fifth season of the College Football Playoff.
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|SEASON
|CHAMPION
|SELECTING ORGANIZATION
|2017
|Alabama
|CFP
|2016
|Clemson
|CFP
|2015
|Alabama
|CFP
|2014
|Ohio State
|CFP
|2013
|Florida State
|BCS
|2012
|Alabama
|BCS
|2011
|Alabama
|BCS
|2010
|Auburn
|BCS
|2009
|Alabama
|BCS
|2008
|Florida
|BCS
|2007
|Louisiana State
|BCS
|2006
|Florida
|BCS
|2005
|Texas
|BCS
|2004
|Southern California*
|BCS
|2003
|Louisiana State, Southern California
|BCS, AP, FWAA
|2002
|Ohio State
|BCS
|2001
|Miami (Fla.)
|BCS
|2000
|Oklahoma
|BCS
|1999
|Florida State
|BCS
|1998
|Tennessee
|BCS
Alabama-Clemson history
|DATE
|WINNER
|SCORE
|LOSER
|LOCATION
|Nov. 29, 1900
|Clemson
|35-0
|Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Oct. 8, 1904
|Clemson
|18-0
|Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Oct. 25, 1905
|Clemson
|25-0
|Alabama
|Columbia, S.C.
|Oct. 16, 1909
|Alabama
|3-0
|Clemson
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Oct. 11, 1913
|Alabama
|20-0
|Clemson
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Nov. 14, 1931
|Alabama
|74-7
|Clemson
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Nov. 10, 1934
|Alabama
|40-0
|Clemson
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Nov. 9, 1935
|Alabama
|33-0
|Clemson
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Oct. 3, 1936
|Alabama
|32-0
|Clemson
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Oct. 8, 1966
|Alabama
|26-0
|Clemson
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Oct. 28, 1967
|Alabama
|13-10
|Clemson
|Clemson, S.C.
|Oct. 26, 1968
|Alabama
|21-14
|Clemson
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Oct. 25, 1969
|Alabama
|38-13
|Clemson
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 20, 1975
|Alabama
|56-0
|Clemson
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Aug. 30, 2008
|Alabama
|34-10
|Clemson
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Jan. 11, 2016
(CFP National Championship)
|Alabama
|45-40
|Clemson
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Jan. 9, 2017
(CFP National Championship)
|Clemson
|35-31
|Alabama
|Tampa, Fla.
|Jan. 1, 2018
(Sugar Bowl-CFP semifinal)
|Alabama
|24-6
|Clemson
|New Orleans, La.