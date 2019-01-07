College Football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

It's college football bowl season. Below, check out all top 25 scores and a complete schedule for the bowl games. All rankings are the College Football Playoff rankings.

Clemson routed Alabama to win the College Football Playoff and the national title, 44-16.

College Football Playoff rankings: Scores, schedule

College Football Playoff rankings: Final Top 25

Alabama: 13-0 Clemson: 13-0 Notre Dame: 12-0 Oklahoma: 12-1 Georgia: 11-2 Ohio State: 12-1 Michigan: 10-2 UCF: 12-0 Washington: 10-3 Florida: 9-3 LSU: 9-3 Penn State: 9-3 Washington State: 10-2 Kentucky: 9-3 Texas: 9-4 West Virginia: 8-3 Utah: 9-4 Mississippi State: 8-4 Texas A&M: 8-4 Syracuse: 9-3 Fresno State: 11-2 Northwestern: 8-5 Missouri: 8-4 Iowa State: 8-4 Boise State: 10-3

Below, find previous rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here was the Week 14 information for CFP ranked teams.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 14

These were the CFP Top 25 going into the conference championship games. These are the fifth and second-to-last rankings of the season:

Alabama: 12-0 Clemson: 12-0 Notre Dame: 12-0 Georgia: 11-1 Oklahoma: 11-1 Ohio State: 11-1 Michigan: 10-2 UCF: 11-0 Florida: 9-3 LSU: 9-3 Washington: 9-3 Penn State: 9-3 Washington State: 10-2 Texas: 9-3 Kentucky: 9-3 West Virginia: 8-3 Utah: 9-3 Mississippi State: 8-4 Texas A&M: 8-4 Syracuse: 9-3 Northwestern: 8-4 Boise State: 10-2 Iowa State: 7-4 Missouri: 8-4 Fresno State: 10-2

College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six.

Orange Bowl (Semifinal): No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl (Semifinal): No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Florida 41, No. 7 Michigan 15

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU | 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Washington | 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas | 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN

College Football Playoff rankings: History

Below is the full history of scores and results for each College Football Playoff.

2014

Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

Championship (AT&T Stadium): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Semifinal (Orange Bowl): No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Semifinal (Cotton Bowl): No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

Championship (University of Phoenix Stadium): No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl): No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Semifinal (Peach Bowl): No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

Championship (Raymond James Stadium): No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

Championship (Mercedes-Benz): No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

College Football Playoff rankings: History

Here is the complete history of all the teams to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

2014

Week 10: Mississippi State

Week 11: Mississippi State

Week 12: Mississippi State

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16 (selection day): Alabama

2015

Week 9: Clemson

Week 10: Clemson

Week 11: Clemson

Week 12: Clemson

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2016

Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: (selection day) Alabama

2017

Week 10: Georgia

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2018