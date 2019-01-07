College Football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 13, 2019

It's college football bowl season. Below, check out all top 25 scores and a complete schedule for the bowl games. All rankings are the College Football Playoff rankings.

Clemson routed Alabama to win the College Football Playoff and the national title, 44-16.

College Football Playoff rankings: Scores, schedule

College Football Playoff rankings: Final Top 25

  1. Alabama: 13-0
  2. Clemson: 13-0
  3. Notre Dame: 12-0
  4. Oklahoma: 12-1
  5. Georgia: 11-2
  6. Ohio State: 12-1
  7. Michigan: 10-2
  8. UCF: 12-0
  9. Washington: 10-3
  10. Florida: 9-3
  11. LSU: 9-3
  12. Penn State: 9-3
  13. Washington State: 10-2
  14. Kentucky: 9-3
  15. Texas: 9-4
  16. West Virginia: 8-3
  17. Utah: 9-4
  18. Mississippi State: 8-4
  19. Texas A&M: 8-4
  20. Syracuse: 9-3
  21. Fresno State: 11-2
  22. Northwestern: 8-5
  23. Missouri: 8-4
  24. Iowa State: 8-4
  25. Boise State: 10-3

Below, find previous rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings: Week 14 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here was the Week 14 information for CFP ranked teams.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 14

These were the CFP Top 25 going into the conference championship games. These are the fifth and second-to-last rankings of the season:

  1. Alabama: 12-0
  2. Clemson: 12-0
  3. Notre Dame: 12-0
  4. Georgia: 11-1
  5. Oklahoma: 11-1
  6. Ohio State: 11-1
  7. Michigan: 10-2
  8. UCF: 11-0
  9. Florida: 9-3
  10. LSU: 9-3
  11. Washington: 9-3
  12. Penn State: 9-3
  13. Washington State: 10-2
  14. Texas: 9-3
  15. Kentucky: 9-3
  16. West Virginia: 8-3
  17. Utah: 9-3
  18. Mississippi State: 8-4
  19. Texas A&M: 8-4
  20. Syracuse: 9-3
  21. Northwestern: 8-4
  22. Boise State: 10-2
  23. Iowa State: 7-4
  24. Missouri: 8-4
  25. Fresno State: 10-2

College Football Playoff rankings: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six.

  • Orange Bowl (Semifinal): No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl (Semifinal): No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • Peach Bowl: No. 10 Florida 41, No. 7 Michigan 15
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU | 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN
  • Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Washington | 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas | 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 | ESPN

College Football Playoff rankings: History

Below is the full history of scores and results for each College Football Playoff.

2014

  • Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • Championship (AT&T Stadium): No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

  • Semifinal (Orange Bowl): No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Semifinal (Cotton Bowl): No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • Championship (University of Phoenix Stadium): No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

  • Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl): No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Semifinal (Peach Bowl): No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • Championship (Raymond James Stadium): No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

  • Semifinal (Rose Bowl): No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Semifinal (Sugar Bowl): No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • Championship (Mercedes-Benz): No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

Here is the complete history of all the teams to be No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

2014

  • Week 10: Mississippi State
  • Week 11: Mississippi State
  • Week 12: Mississippi State
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama
  • Week 15: Alabama
  • Week 16 (selection day): Alabama

2015

  • Week 9: Clemson
  • Week 10: Clemson
  • Week 11: Clemson
  • Week 12: Clemson
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2016

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: (selection day) Alabama

2017

  • Week 10: Georgia
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14 (selection day): Clemson

2018

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14 (selection day): Alabama