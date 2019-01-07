How every conference has fared in this year’s college football bowl games

After Clemson beat Alabama for the Tigers' second national championship in three years, the ACC tied the SEC with six wins this bowl season. That's the most of any conference, though the SEC and ACC did lead the way with 12 and 11 representatives each.

Below, take a look at how every conference fared in the 2018-19 bowl season:

(All times in EST)

American Athletic Conference

Record: 2-5

Wins: Tulane, Cincinnati

Losses: South Florida, Memphis, Houston, Temple, UCF

Atlantic Coast Conference

Record: 6-5

Wins: Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Clemson (vs. Notre Dame), Clemson (vs. Alabama)

Losses: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, Pitt, North Carolina State

NOTE: Boston College's bowl game against Boise State has been canceled.

Big Ten Conference

Record: 5-4

Wins: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State

Losses: Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State

Big 12 Conference

Record: 4-3

Wins: TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas

Losses: West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma

Conference USA

Record: 4-2

Wins: UAB, Marshall, Florida International, Louisiana Tech

Losses: Middle Tennessee State, North Texas

Mid-American Conference

Record: 1-5

Wins: Ohio

Losses: Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo

Mountain West Conference

Record: 3-2

Wins: Fresno State, Utah State, Nevada

Losses: San Diego State, Hawaii

NOTE: Boise State's bowl game against Boston College has been canceled.

Pac-12 Conference

Record: 3-4

Wins: Washington State, Stanford, Oregon

Losses: Arizona State, California, Utah, Washington

Southeastern Conference

Record: 6-6

Wins: Auburn, Florida, Alabama (vs. Oklahoma), Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M

Losses: Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia, Alabama (vs. Clemson)

Sun Belt Conference

Record: 3-2

Wins: Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy

Losses: Louisiana, Arkansas State

Independents

Record: 2-1

Wins: BYU, Army

Losses: Notre Dame