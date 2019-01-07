How every conference has fared in this year’s college football bowl games

After Clemson beat Alabama for the Tigers' second national championship in three years, the ACC tied the SEC with six wins this bowl season. That's the most of any conference, though the SEC and ACC did lead the way with 12 and 11 representatives each.
Below, take a look at how every conference fared in the 2018-19 bowl season:
FULL BOWL SCHEDULE | SCOREBOARD
MORE: College football teams with the most national championships
MORE: 15 games that could impact the 2019-20 College Football Playoff race
(All times in EST)
American Athletic Conference
Record: 2-5
Wins: Tulane, Cincinnati
Losses: South Florida, Memphis, Houston, Temple, UCF
Atlantic Coast Conference
Record: 6-5
Wins: Wake Forest, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia, Clemson (vs. Notre Dame), Clemson (vs. Alabama)
Losses: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, Pitt, North Carolina State
NOTE: Boston College's bowl game against Boise State has been canceled.
Big Ten Conference
Record: 5-4
Wins: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State
Losses: Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State
Big 12 Conference
Record: 4-3
Wins: TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas
Losses: West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma
HIGHLIGHTS: Alabama wins shootout with Oklahoma
Conference USA
Record: 4-2
Wins: UAB, Marshall, Florida International, Louisiana Tech
Losses: Middle Tennessee State, North Texas
Mid-American Conference
Record: 1-5
Wins: Ohio
Losses: Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo
Mountain West Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Fresno State, Utah State, Nevada
Losses: San Diego State, Hawaii
NOTE: Boise State's bowl game against Boston College has been canceled.
MORE: College football programs with the most national championships
Pac-12 Conference
Record: 3-4
Wins: Washington State, Stanford, Oregon
Losses: Arizona State, California, Utah, Washington
MORE: 2019-20 College Football Playoff semifinals and championship dates, sites
Southeastern Conference
Record: 6-6
Wins: Auburn, Florida, Alabama (vs. Oklahoma), Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M
Losses: Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia, Alabama (vs. Clemson)
Sun Belt Conference
Record: 3-2
Wins: Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Troy
Losses: Louisiana, Arkansas State
Independents
Record: 2-1
Wins: BYU, Army
Losses: Notre Dame
|
|