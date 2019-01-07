Teams with the most wins in a single season in college football history

Clemson became only the second team in college football history and the first team since 1897 to go 15-0 in a season when it beat Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship game.
Only one team has done better than Clemson and Penn: Yale in 1894.
The 2018 Clemson Tigers will still be remembered as one of the best teams in college football history because of its 15-0 record. The same goes for Alabama, which became the seventh team in history to finish 14-1.
Here are the most wins by a college football team in a single season in the sport’s history.
|Year
|School
|Record
|1894
|Yale
|16-0
|2018
|Clemson
|15-0
|1897
|Penn
|15-0
|1892
|Penn
|15-1
|1889
|Yale
|15-1
|2013
|Florida State
|14-0
|2010
|Auburn
|14-0
|2009
|Boise State
|14-0
|2009
|Alabama
|14-0
|2002
|Ohio State
|14-0
|2016
|Clemson
|14-1
|2016
|Alabama
|14-1
|2015
|Alabama
|14-1
|2015
|Clemson
|14-1
|2014
|Ohio State
|14-1
|1996
|BYU
|14-1
|1896
|Penn
|14-1
