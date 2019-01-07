football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | January 8, 2019

Teams with the most wins in a single season in college football history

Clemson became only the second team in college football history and the first team since 1897 to go 15-0 in a season when it beat Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship game.

Only one team has done better than Clemson and Penn: Yale in 1894.

The 2018 Clemson Tigers will still be remembered as one of the best teams in college football history because of its 15-0 record. The same goes for Alabama, which became the seventh team in history to finish 14-1.

Here are the most wins by a college football team in a single season in the sport’s history.

Year School Record
1894 Yale 16-0
2018 Clemson 15-0
1897 Penn 15-0
1892 Penn 15-1
1889 Yale 15-1
2013 Florida State 14-0
2010 Auburn 14-0
2009 Boise State 14-0
2009 Alabama 14-0
2002 Ohio State 14-0
2016 Clemson 14-1
2016 Alabama 14-1
2015 Alabama 14-1
2015 Clemson 14-1
2014 Ohio State 14-1
1996 BYU 14-1
1896 Penn 14-1