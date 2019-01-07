Teams with the most wins in a single season in college football history

Clemson became only the second team in college football history and the first team since 1897 to go 15-0 in a season when it beat Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship game.

Only one team has done better than Clemson and Penn: Yale in 1894.

The 2018 Clemson Tigers will still be remembered as one of the best teams in college football history because of its 15-0 record. The same goes for Alabama, which became the seventh team in history to finish 14-1.

Here are the most wins by a college football team in a single season in the sport’s history.