Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

Alabama and Clemson have combined to win 11 of 15 all-time College Football Playoff games played after the Tigers' 44-16 head-to-head win in the 2019 National Championship Game.

All together, 10 different programs have appeared in the College Football Playoff since 2014. Three have won the title: Alabama (2015, 2017), Clemson (2016, 2018) and Ohio State (2014).

Here are the college football teams with the most all-time College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the postseason format was introduced in 2014:

*Note: The year represents the year that the season started, not the date of the championship game.

Most wins in the College Football Playoff:

school games record titles won Alabama 9 6-3 2 (2015, 2017) Clemson 7 5-2 2 (2016, 2018) Ohio State 3 2-1 1 (2014) Georgia 2 1-1 0 Oregon 2 1-1 0 Oklahoma 3 0-3 0 Florida State 1 0-1 0 Michigan State 1 0-1 0 Notre Dame 1 0-1 0 Washington 1 0-1 0

Alabama and Clemson have both played at least double the amount of CFP games as any other program heading into the 2019 National Championship Game. Oklahoma is the only school to play in more than two CFP games without a victory.

Most appearances in the College Football Playoff:

school appearances years Alabama 5 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Clemson 4 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Oklahoma 3 2015, 2017, 2018 Ohio State 2 2014, 2016 Georgia 1 2017 Oregon 1 2014 Florida State 1 2014 Michigan State 1 2015 Notre Dame 1 2018 Washington 1 2016

Alabama is the only school to appear in all five Playoffs. The Tide lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in their 2014 debut before advancing to the title game the next four years.

Four conferences have had two representatives each all-time — ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC. Oklahoma is the Big 12's lone representative to date and Notre Dame has been the only independent school to qualify.

