College football rankings: Clemson finishes No. 1 in final AP poll after winning College Football Playoff

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson finished No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for the third time after routing Alabama in the national championship game.

The Tigers received all 61 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide, which was trying to become just the third team to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, finished second. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship Monday night. Clemson also finished No. 1 in 2016 and 1981.

Ohio State finished third. Oklahoma, which lost to Alabama in the Orange Bowl semifinal, was fourth. Notre Dame, which lost to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, was fifth.

LSU was sixth and Southeastern Conference rivals Florida and Georgia were tied for seventh.

View the final AP Top 25 poll below:

RANK school record points previous 1 Clemson (61) 15-0 1,525 2 2 Alabama 14-1 1,462 1 3 Ohio State 13-1 1,364 5 4 Oklahoma 12-2 1,356 4 5 Notre Dame 12-1 1,286 3 6 LSU 10-3 1,119 11 T-7 Georgia 11-3 1,103 6 T-7 Florida 10-3 1,103 10 9 Texas 10-4 1,076 14 10 Washington State 11-2 959 12 11 UCF 12-1 898 7 12 Kentucky 10-3 820 16 13 Washington 10-4 806 9 14 Michigan 10-3 745 8 15 Syracuse 10-3 683 17 16 Texas A&M 9-4 552 21 17 Penn State 9-4 492 13 18 Fresno State 12-2 466 19 19 Army 11-2 418 22 20 West Virginia 8-4 296 15 21 Northwestern 9-5 284 NR 22 Utah State 11-2 188 NR 23 Boise State 10-3 184 23 24 Cincinnati 11-2 171 NR 25 Iowa 9-4 120 NR

