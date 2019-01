East-West Shrine Game 2019: Rosters, time, TV channel

The 2019 East-West Shrine Game will feature NCAA college football players competing in an all-star game on Saturday, Jan. 19. Find the East and West rosters, game time and TV channel below.

Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Sam Mills II will coach the East. Minnesota Vikings linebackers coach Adam Zimmer will coach the West. The game has been played since 1925, benefitting Shriners Hospital for Children. Last year, West won 14-10.

East-West Shrine Game 2019: Time, TV channel

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 19. The game can be watched on NFL Network. The game is being played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

East-West Shrine Game 2019: Rosters

East Roster

Number Position Player School 1 RB Jordan Ellis Virginia 2 SAF Delvon Randall Temple 4 WR Terry Godwin II Georgia 5 WR Ryan Davis Auburn 6 DC Derrick Baity, Jr. Kentucky 8 RB Marquis Young Massachusetts 9 WR Terry Wright Purdue 10 QB Jordan Ta'amu Ole Miss 11 QB David Blough Purdue 14 QB Tylor Cornelius Oklahoma State 15 DC Jimmy Moreland James Madison 17 WR Jamal Custis Syracuse 18 P AJ Cole III NC State 19 K Matthew Gay Utah 21 DC Tim Harris Virginia 23 SAF Lukas Denis Boston College 24 RB Ty Johnson Maryland 25 SAF Chris Johnson North Alabama 31 DC Isaiah Wharton Rutgers 33 RB Darnell Woolfolk Army 34 LB Malik Carney North Carolina 36 SAF Zedrick Woods Ole Miss 40 LB Khalil Hodge Buffalo 42 LB Sione Takitaki BYU 44 LB Tre Watson Maryland 45 LB Ulysees Gilbert III Akron 47 LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Northern Colorado 50 OC Sean Rawlings Ole Miss 51 LB Cole Holcomb North Carolina 53 OG Tyler Jones NC State 54 OC Alec Eberle Florida State 55 OC Lamont Gaillard Georgia 57 OT Olisaemeka Udoh Elon 58 OT Justin Skule Vanderbilt 65 OG Bunchy Stallings Kentucky 66 OG Joshua Miles Morgan State 67 OC Nick Allegretti Illinois 71 OT Ethan Greenidge Villanova 73 OT Martez Ivey Florida 78 OT Tyree St. Louis Miami 80 TE Daniel Helm Duke 81 TE Matthew Sokol Michigan State 84 WR Jesper Horsted Princeton 85 WR DaMarkus Lodge Ole Miss 87 TE Carson Meier Oklahoma 90 DL Michael Dogbe Temple 91 DL Jordan Brailford Oklahoma State 92 DL Kyle Lawrence Phillips Tennessee 95 DL Chris Slayton Syracuse 96 DL Cortez Broughton Cincinnati 97 DL Kevin Wilkins Rutgers 98 DL Ricky Walker Virginia Tech 99 DL Mathieu Betts Laval DNS OG Fredrick Johnson Florida INJ TE CJ Conrad Kentucky INJ DC Keisean Nixon Sr. South Carolina INJ SAF Saquan Hampton Rutgers INJ DC Rashad Fenton South Carolina INJ SAF Delvon Randall Temple INJ DC Michael Jackson Sr. Miami

West Roster