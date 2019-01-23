Super Bowl rosters: Colleges for Patriots and Rams players

Super Bowl LIII will feature former college football stars from across the country when the Patriots and Rams meet. The SEC and the Big Ten have the most representation, combining for 41 players.
Georgia and Rutgers are tied for the most players, with four. But the FCS and DII football both have former players ready to play in Atlanta.
Here is how the rosters break down:
Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the New England Patriots
Active Roster
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
|Dwayne Allen
|83
|TE
|Clemson
|Ryan Allen
|6
|P
|Louisiana Tech
|Stephen Anderson
|80
|TE
|California
|David Andrews
|60
|C
|Georgia
|Tom Brady
|12
|QB
|Michigan
|Malcom Brown
|90
|DL
|Texas
|Trent Brown
|77
|OL
|Florida
|Rex Burkhead
|34
|RB
|Nebraska
|Adam Butler
|70
|DL
|Vanderbilt
|Marcus Cannon
|61
|OL
|TCU
|Joe Cardona
|49
|LS
|Navy
|Patrick Chung
|23
|S
|Oregon
|Adrian Clayborn
|94
|DE
|Iowa
|Keion Crossen
|35
|DB
|Western Carolina
|Keionta Davis
|58
|DL
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Duke Dawson Jr.
|29
|DB
|Florida
|James Develin
|46
|FB
|Brown
|Phillip Dorsett
|13
|WR
|Miami (Fla.)
|Nate Ebner
|43
|DB
|Ohio State
|Julian Edelman
|11
|WR
|Kent State
|James Ferentz
|66
|OL
|Iowa
|Trey Flowers
|98
|DL
|Arkansas
|Stephon Gilmore
|24
|CB
|South Carolina
|Stephen Gostkowski
|3
|K
|Memphis
|Rob Gronkowski
|87
|TE
|Arizona
|Lawrence Guy
|93
|DL
|Arizona State
|Duron Harmon
|21
|DB
|Rutgers
|Dont'a Hightower
|54
|LB
|Alabama
|Chris Hogan
|15
|WR
|Monmouth
|Brian Hoyer
|2
|QB
|Michigan State
|Ramon Humber
|50
|LB
|North Dakota State
|J.C. Jackson
|27
|DB
|Maryland
|Jonathan Jones
|31
|DB
|Auburn
|Ufomba Kamalu
|97
|DL
|Miami (Fla.)
|Ted Karras
|75
|OL
|Illinois
|Brandon King
|36
|LB
|Auburn
|Shaq Mason
|69
|OL
|Georgia Tech
|Albert McClellan
|59
|LB
|Marshall
|Devin McCourty
|32
|DB
|Rutgers
|Jason McCourty
|30
|CB
|Rugers
|Obi Melifonwu
|22
|DB
|Connecticut
|Sony Michel
|26
|RB
|Georgia
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|84
|WR
|Tennessee
|Derek Rivers
|95
|DE
|Youngstown State
|Elandon Roberts
|52
|LB
|Houston
|Danny Shelton
|71
|DL
|Washington
|John Simon
|55
|DE
|Ohio State
|Matthew Slater
|18
|WR
|UCLA
|Joe Thuney
|62
|OL
|NC State
|Kyle Van Noy
|53
|LB
|BYU
|LaAdrian Waddle
|68
|OL
|Texas Tech
|James White
|28
|RB
|Wisconsin
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|91
|DL
|Arkansas
Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Los Angeles Rams
Active roster
|Player
|Number
|Position
|College
|Brian Allen
|55
|C
|Michigan State
|C.J. Anderson
|35
|RB
|California
|Mark Barron
|26
|ILB
|Alabama
|Austin Blythe
|66
|C
|Iowa
|Michael Brockers
|90
|DL
|LSU
|Marqui Christian
|41
|S
|Midwestern State
|Brandin Cooks
|12
|WR
|Oregon State
|Blake Countess
|24
|DB
|Auburn
|Justin Davis
|33
|RB
|Southern California
|Jamil Demby
|64
|OG
|Maine
|Aaron Donald
|99
|DT
|Pitt
|Samson Ebukam
|50
|OLB
|Eastern Washington
|Gerald Everett
|81
|TE
|South Alabama
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|56
|OLB
|Florida
|John Franklin-Myers
|94
|DE
|Stephen F. Austin
|Jared Goff
|16
|QB
|California
|Todd Gurley
|30
|RB
|Georgia
|Bryce Hager
|54
|LB
|Baylor
|Rob Havenstein
|79
|OT
|Wisconsin
|Johnny Hekker
|6
|P
|Oregon State
|Tyler Higbee
|89
|TE
|Western Kentucky
|Troy Hill
|32
|CB
|Oregon
|KhaDarel Hodge
|11
|WR
|Prairie View A&M
|John Johnson III
|43
|S
|Boston College
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|69
|DT
|Rutgers
|Lamarcus Joyner
|20
|S
|Florida State
|John Kelly
|42
|RB
|Tennessee
|Micah Kisner
|59
|LB
|Virginia
|Justin Lawler
|53
|OLB
|SMU
|Cory Littleton
|58
|ILB
|Washington
|Matt Longacre
|96
|OLB
|Northwestern Missouri State
|Sean Mannion
|14
|QB
|Oregon State
|Jake McQuaide
|44
|LS
|Ohio State
|Johnny Mundt
|82
|TE
|Oregon
|JoJo Natson
|19
|WR
|Akron
|Joseph Noteboom
|70
|T
|TCU
|Ogbonnia Okoronwko
|45
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Marcus Peters
|22
|CB
|Washington
|Josh Reynolds
|83
|WR
|Texas A&M
|Nickell Robey-Coleman
|23
|CB
|Southern California
|Rodger Saffold
|76
|OG
|Indiana
|Sam Shields
|37
|CB
|Miami (Fla.)
|Tanzel Smart
|92
|DT
|Tulane
|Ndamukong Suh
|93
|DT
|Nebraska
|John Sullivan
|65
|C
|Notre Dame
|Aqib Talib
|21
|CB
|Kansas
|Ethan Westbrooks
|95
|DE
|West Texas A&M
|Andrew Whitworth
|77
|OT
|LSU
|Darious Williams
|31
|DB
|UAB
|Ramik Wilson
|52
|LB
|Georgia
|Robert Woods
|17
|WR
|Southern California
|Trevon Young
|49
|OLB
|Louisville
|Greg Zuerlein
|4
|K
|Missouri Western State
Here is a break down by colleges and conferences:
By College
Here are all the school with at least three players:
|School
|Number of players
|Georgia
|4
|Rutgers
|4
|Auburn
|3
|California
|3
|Florida
|3
|Iowa
|3
|Miami
|3
|Ohio State
|3
|Oregon
|3
|Oregon State
|3
|Southern California
|3
|Washington
|3
By Conference (at least two per conference)
NOTE: The FCS has 10 total players and DII has four.
Former Missouri Western kicker Greg Zuerlein just sent the Rams to Super Bowl LIII! #D2FB / #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/qXX7feNgij— NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) January 20, 2019
|Conference
|Players
|SEC
|21
|Big Ten
|20
|Pac-12
|18
|ACC
|11
|Big 12
|7
|American
|6
|Conference USA
|4
|FBS Independent
|2
|Lonestar (DII)
|2
|MIAA
|2
|Mid-American
|2
|Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS)
|2
|Southern
|2