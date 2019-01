Senior Bowl 2019: Rosters, time, TV channel

Some of the biggest college football stars from this past season will be playing in the 2019 Senior Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 26.

The game is played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. In last year's game, the South beat the North, 45-16. This year, some of the stars include West Virginia QB Will Grier and Missouri QB Drew Lock, who are both projected to be high NFL Draft picks.

Senior Bowl 2019: Time, TV channel

The 2019 Senior Bowl can be watched starting at 2:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 26. It is televised by the NFL Network.

North Roster

Number Name Position School Conference/Division 1 Corey Ballentine DC Washburn Division II 1 Tony Pollard RB6 Memphis AAC 2 Kris Boyd DC Texas Big 12 2 Dexter Williams RB Notre Dame IND 3 Drew Lock QB Missouri SEC 3 Germaine Pratt ILB NC State ACC 4 Darnell Savage S Maryland Big Ten 5 Andy Isabella WR UMass Independent 5 John Cominsky DE Charleston Division II 8 Will Harris S Boston College ACC 8 Keelan Doss WR UC Davis FCS 9 Trace McSorley QB Penn State Big Ten 9 Te'Von Coney ILB Notre Dame Independent 10 Terry McLaurin WR Ohio State Big Ten 11 Jordan Brown DC South Dakota State FCS 11 Jakobi Meyers WR NC State ACC 12 Jaylen Smith WR Louisville ACC 13 Marquise Blair S Utah Pac-12 15 Ryan Finley QB NC State ACC 15 Sutton Smith OLB Northern Illinois MAC 17 Daniel Jones QB Duke ACC 18 Penny Hart WR Georgia State Sun Belt 21 Amani Oruwariye DC Penn State Big Ten 22 Karan Higdon RB Michigan Big Ten 23 Nasir Adderley S Delaware FCS 24 Iman Marshall DC Southern California Pac-12 27 Khari Willis S Michigan State Big Ten 33 Mitch Wishnowsky PT Utah Pac-12 35 Cameron Smith ILB Southern California Pac-12 36 Dre Greenlaw OLB Arkansas SEC 42 Drue Tranquill OLB Notre Dame Independent 43 Austin Seibert PK Oklahoma Big 12 44 Zach Allen DE Boston College ACC 45 Alec Ingold FB Wisconsin Big Ten 49 Donald Parham TE Stetson FCS 52 Ben Banogu OLB TCU Big 12 58 Kaleb McGary OT Washington Pac-12 63 Michael Deiter OG Wisconsin Big Ten 64 Nate Davis OG Charlotte C-USA 65 Garrett Bradbury OC NC State ACC 66 Beau Benzschawel OG Wisconsin Big Ten 70 Chuma Edoga OT Southern California Pac-12 71 Dalton Risner OT Kansas State Big 12 73 Max Scharping OT Northern Illinois MAC 75 Chris Lindstrom OG Boston College ACC 78 Erik McCoy OC Texas A&M SEC 81 Alex Wesley WR Northern Colorado FCS 88 Drew Sample TE Washington Pac-12 89 Tommy Sweeney TE Boston College ACC 90 Charles Omenihu DE Texas Big 12 91 L.J. Collier DE TCU Big 12 92 Byron Cowart DE Maryland Big Ten 93 Anthony Nelson DE Iowa Big Ten 95 Renell Wren DT Arizona State Pac-12 97 Jalen Jelks DE Oregon Pac-12 97 Dan Godsil LS Indiana Big Ten 98 Greg Gaines DT Washington Pac-12 99 Khalen Saunders DT Western Illinois FCS

South Roster