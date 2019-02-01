football-fbs flag

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | February 2, 2019

Super Bowl QBs: Who was better in college, Tom Brady or Jared Goff?

Despite their difference in age — 17 years — Tom Brady and Jared Goff have a few things in common.

Both are quarterbacks, for starters. Both were born in California. Both went to colleges where the colors are blue and gold. And both are about to play in Super Bowl LIII, the 53rd edition of the game.

While Goff is beginning his career as an NFL quarterback, just in his third season, Brady is closing in on two decades in the league and has a handful of Super Bowl rings to show for the work he’s put in. Goff has a long way to go to catch up to the numbers Brady has put up in the pros.

SUPER BOWL:

But what about their college careers? Who was better in the FBS ranks?

Let’s take a closer look.

Tom Brady (Michigan)

 

Jared Goff (Cal)

29

Games Played

37

4,773

Passing Yards

12,195

30

Passing Touchdowns

96

17

Interceptions

30

61.9

Completion Percentage

62.3

134.9

Passer Rating

144.0

7.5

Passing Yards Per Attempt

7.8

3

Rushing Touchdowns

1

2

Bowl Wins

1

8

Wins Against Top 25 teams

0

Although this will be the ninth Super Bowl he’s played in, Brady remains the only Michigan quarterback to start in the game. On the other side, Goff will be the fifth quarterback from Cal to play in the game, joining Joe Kapp, Craig Morton, Vince Ferragamo and Aaron Rodgers.

Mitchell Northam is a graduate of Salisbury University. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Orlando Sentinel, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today and the Delmarva Daily Times. He grew up on Maryland's Eastern Shore and is now based in Durham, N.C.