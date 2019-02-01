Super Bowl QBs: Who was better in college, Tom Brady or Jared Goff?

Despite their difference in age — 17 years — Tom Brady and Jared Goff have a few things in common.

Both are quarterbacks, for starters. Both were born in California. Both went to colleges where the colors are blue and gold. And both are about to play in Super Bowl LIII, the 53rd edition of the game.

While Goff is beginning his career as an NFL quarterback, just in his third season, Brady is closing in on two decades in the league and has a handful of Super Bowl rings to show for the work he’s put in. Goff has a long way to go to catch up to the numbers Brady has put up in the pros.

SUPER BOWL: Rosters | Where each MVP went to college | McVay vs. Edelman in #MACtion

But what about their college careers? Who was better in the FBS ranks?

Let’s take a closer look.

Tom Brady (Michigan) Jared Goff (Cal) 29 Games Played 37 4,773 Passing Yards 12,195 30 Passing Touchdowns 96 17 Interceptions 30 61.9 Completion Percentage 62.3 134.9 Passer Rating 144.0 7.5 Passing Yards Per Attempt 7.8 3 Rushing Touchdowns 1 2 Bowl Wins 1 8 Wins Against Top 25 teams 0

Tom Brady's final drive in his final game against Ohio St. A 24-17 Michigan win (November 1999). pic.twitter.com/XX354gnCWr — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) November 24, 2018

From 1-11 in 2013 to a bowl win in 2015, Jared Goff truly led a stirring Cal football turnaround. #NFLDrafthttps://t.co/rg5l27kOPH — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 27, 2016

Although this will be the ninth Super Bowl he’s played in, Brady remains the only Michigan quarterback to start in the game. On the other side, Goff will be the fifth quarterback from Cal to play in the game, joining Joe Kapp, Craig Morton, Vince Ferragamo and Aaron Rodgers.