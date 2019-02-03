Super Bowl rosters: Colleges for Patriots and Rams players

Super Bowl LIII is going to have former college football stars from all over the country when the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams meet. The SEC and the Big Ten have the most representation, combining for 41 players.

Georgia and Rutgers are tied for the most players, with four. But the FCS and DII football both have former players ready to play in Atlanta.

Here is how the rosters break down:

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the New England Patriots

Active Roster

Player Number Position College Dwayne Allen 83 TE Clemson Ryan Allen 6 P Louisiana Tech Stephen Anderson 80 TE California David Andrews 60 C Georgia Tom Brady 12 QB Michigan Malcom Brown 90 DL Texas Trent Brown 77 OL Florida Rex Burkhead 34 RB Nebraska Adam Butler 70 DL Vanderbilt Marcus Cannon 61 OL TCU Joe Cardona 49 LS Navy Patrick Chung 23 S Oregon Adrian Clayborn 94 DE Iowa Keion Crossen 35 DB Western Carolina Keionta Davis 58 DL Tennessee-Chattanooga Duke Dawson Jr. 29 DB Florida James Develin 46 FB Brown Phillip Dorsett 13 WR Miami (Fla.) Nate Ebner 43 DB Ohio State Julian Edelman 11 WR Kent State James Ferentz 66 OL Iowa Trey Flowers 98 DL Arkansas Stephon Gilmore 24 CB South Carolina Stephen Gostkowski 3 K Memphis Rob Gronkowski 87 TE Arizona Lawrence Guy 93 DL Arizona State Duron Harmon 21 DB Rutgers Dont'a Hightower 54 LB Alabama Chris Hogan 15 WR Monmouth Brian Hoyer 2 QB Michigan State Ramon Humber 50 LB North Dakota State J.C. Jackson 27 DB Maryland Jonathan Jones 31 DB Auburn Ufomba Kamalu 97 DL Miami (Fla.) Ted Karras 75 OL Illinois Brandon King 36 LB Auburn Shaq Mason 69 OL Georgia Tech Albert McClellan 59 LB Marshall Devin McCourty 32 DB Rutgers Jason McCourty 30 CB Rugers Obi Melifonwu 22 DB Connecticut Sony Michel 26 RB Georgia Cordarrelle Patterson 84 WR Tennessee Derek Rivers 95 DE Youngstown State Elandon Roberts 52 LB Houston Danny Shelton 71 DL Washington John Simon 55 DE Ohio State Matthew Slater 18 WR UCLA Joe Thuney 62 OL NC State Kyle Van Noy 53 LB BYU LaAdrian Waddle 68 OL Texas Tech James White 28 RB Wisconsin Deatrich Wise Jr. 91 DL Arkansas

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Los Angeles Rams

Active roster

Player Number Position College Brian Allen 55 C Michigan State C.J. Anderson 35 RB California Mark Barron 26 ILB Alabama Austin Blythe 66 C Iowa Michael Brockers 90 DL LSU Marqui Christian 41 S Midwestern State Brandin Cooks 12 WR Oregon State Blake Countess 24 DB Auburn Justin Davis 33 RB Southern California Jamil Demby 64 OG Maine Aaron Donald 99 DT Pitt Samson Ebukam 50 OLB Eastern Washington Gerald Everett 81 TE South Alabama Dante Fowler Jr. 56 OLB Florida John Franklin-Myers 94 DE Stephen F. Austin Jared Goff 16 QB California Todd Gurley 30 RB Georgia Bryce Hager 54 LB Baylor Rob Havenstein 79 OT Wisconsin Johnny Hekker 6 P Oregon State Tyler Higbee 89 TE Western Kentucky Troy Hill 32 CB Oregon KhaDarel Hodge 11 WR Prairie View A&M John Johnson III 43 S Boston College Sebastian Joseph-Day 69 DT Rutgers Lamarcus Joyner 20 S Florida State John Kelly 42 RB Tennessee Micah Kisner 59 LB Virginia Justin Lawler 53 OLB SMU Cory Littleton 58 ILB Washington Matt Longacre 96 OLB Northwestern Missouri State Sean Mannion 14 QB Oregon State Jake McQuaide 44 LS Ohio State Johnny Mundt 82 TE Oregon JoJo Natson 19 WR Akron Joseph Noteboom 70 T TCU Ogbonnia Okoronwko 45 LB Oklahoma Marcus Peters 22 CB Washington Josh Reynolds 83 WR Texas A&M Nickell Robey-Coleman 23 CB Southern California Rodger Saffold 76 OG Indiana Sam Shields 37 CB Miami (Fla.) Tanzel Smart 92 DT Tulane Ndamukong Suh 93 DT Nebraska John Sullivan 65 C Notre Dame Aqib Talib 21 CB Kansas Ethan Westbrooks 95 DE West Texas A&M Andrew Whitworth 77 OT LSU Darious Williams 31 DB UAB Ramik Wilson 52 LB Georgia Robert Woods 17 WR Southern California Trevon Young 49 OLB Louisville Greg Zuerlein 4 K Missouri Western State

Here is a break down by colleges and conferences:

By College

Here are all the school with at least three players:

School Number of players Georgia 4 Rutgers 4 Auburn 3 California 3 Florida 3 Iowa 3 Miami 3 Ohio State 3 Oregon 3 Oregon State 3 Southern California 3 Washington 3

By Conference (at least two per conference)

NOTE: The FCS has 10 total players and DII has four.

