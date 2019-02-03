football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | February 3, 2019

Super Bowl rosters: Colleges for Patriots and Rams players

Super Bowl LIII is going to have former college football stars from all over the country when the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams meet. The SEC and the Big Ten have the most representation, combining for 41 players.

Georgia and Rutgers are tied for the most players, with four. But the FCS and DII football both have former players ready to play in Atlanta.

Here is how the rosters break down:

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the New England Patriots

Active Roster

Player Number Position College
Dwayne Allen 83 TE Clemson
Ryan Allen 6 P Louisiana Tech
Stephen Anderson 80 TE California
David Andrews 60 C Georgia
Tom Brady 12 QB Michigan
Malcom Brown 90 DL Texas
Trent Brown 77 OL Florida
Rex Burkhead 34 RB Nebraska
Adam Butler 70 DL Vanderbilt
Marcus Cannon 61 OL TCU
Joe Cardona 49 LS Navy
Patrick Chung 23 S Oregon
Adrian Clayborn 94 DE Iowa
Keion Crossen 35 DB Western Carolina
Keionta Davis 58 DL Tennessee-Chattanooga
Duke Dawson Jr. 29 DB Florida
James Develin 46 FB Brown
Phillip Dorsett 13 WR Miami (Fla.)
Nate Ebner 43 DB Ohio State
Julian Edelman 11 WR Kent State
James Ferentz 66 OL Iowa
Trey Flowers 98 DL Arkansas
Stephon Gilmore 24 CB South Carolina
Stephen Gostkowski 3 K Memphis
Rob Gronkowski 87 TE Arizona
Lawrence Guy 93 DL Arizona State
Duron Harmon 21 DB Rutgers
Dont'a Hightower 54 LB Alabama
Chris Hogan 15 WR Monmouth
Brian Hoyer 2 QB Michigan State
Ramon Humber 50 LB North Dakota State
J.C. Jackson 27 DB Maryland
Jonathan Jones 31 DB Auburn
Ufomba Kamalu 97 DL Miami (Fla.)
Ted Karras 75 OL Illinois
Brandon King 36 LB Auburn
Shaq Mason 69 OL Georgia Tech
Albert McClellan 59 LB Marshall
Devin McCourty 32 DB Rutgers
Jason McCourty 30 CB Rugers
Obi Melifonwu 22 DB Connecticut
Sony Michel 26 RB Georgia
Cordarrelle Patterson 84 WR Tennessee
Derek Rivers 95 DE Youngstown State
Elandon Roberts 52 LB Houston
Danny Shelton 71 DL Washington
John Simon 55 DE Ohio State
Matthew Slater 18 WR UCLA
Joe Thuney 62 OL NC State
Kyle Van Noy 53 LB BYU
LaAdrian Waddle 68 OL Texas Tech
James White 28 RB Wisconsin
Deatrich Wise Jr. 91 DL Arkansas

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Los Angeles Rams

Active roster

Player Number Position College
Brian Allen 55 C Michigan State
C.J. Anderson 35 RB California
Mark Barron 26 ILB Alabama
Austin Blythe 66 C Iowa
Michael Brockers 90 DL LSU
Marqui Christian 41 S Midwestern State
Brandin Cooks 12 WR Oregon State
Blake Countess 24 DB Auburn
Justin Davis 33 RB Southern California
Jamil Demby 64 OG Maine
Aaron Donald 99 DT Pitt
Samson Ebukam 50 OLB Eastern Washington
Gerald Everett 81 TE South Alabama
Dante Fowler Jr. 56 OLB Florida
John Franklin-Myers 94 DE Stephen F. Austin
Jared Goff 16 QB California
Todd Gurley 30 RB Georgia
Bryce Hager 54 LB Baylor
Rob Havenstein 79 OT Wisconsin
Johnny Hekker 6 P Oregon State
Tyler Higbee 89 TE Western Kentucky
Troy Hill 32 CB Oregon
KhaDarel Hodge 11 WR Prairie View A&M
John Johnson III 43 S Boston College
Sebastian Joseph-Day 69 DT Rutgers
Lamarcus Joyner 20 S Florida State
John Kelly 42 RB Tennessee
Micah Kisner 59 LB Virginia
Justin Lawler 53 OLB SMU
Cory Littleton 58 ILB Washington
Matt Longacre 96 OLB Northwestern Missouri State
Sean Mannion 14 QB Oregon State
Jake McQuaide 44 LS Ohio State
Johnny Mundt 82 TE Oregon
JoJo Natson 19 WR Akron
Joseph Noteboom 70 T TCU
Ogbonnia Okoronwko 45 LB Oklahoma
Marcus Peters 22 CB Washington
Josh Reynolds 83 WR Texas A&M
Nickell Robey-Coleman 23 CB Southern California
Rodger Saffold 76 OG Indiana
Sam Shields 37 CB Miami (Fla.)
Tanzel Smart 92 DT Tulane
Ndamukong Suh 93 DT Nebraska
John Sullivan 65 C Notre Dame
Aqib Talib 21 CB Kansas
Ethan Westbrooks 95 DE West Texas A&M
Andrew Whitworth 77 OT LSU
Darious Williams 31 DB UAB
Ramik Wilson 52 LB Georgia
Robert Woods 17 WR Southern California
Trevon Young 49 OLB Louisville
Greg Zuerlein 4 K Missouri Western State

Here is a break down by colleges and conferences:

By College

Here are all the school with at least three players:

School Number of players
Georgia 4
Rutgers 4
Auburn 3
California 3
Florida 3
Iowa 3
Miami 3
Ohio State 3
Oregon 3
Oregon State 3
Southern California 3
Washington 3

By Conference (at least two per conference)

NOTE: The FCS has 10 total players and DII has four.

Conference Players
SEC 21
Big Ten 20
Pac-12 18
ACC 11
Big 12 7
American 6
Conference USA 4
FBS Independent 2
Lonestar (DII) 2
MIAA 2
Mid-American 2
Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS) 2
Southern 2