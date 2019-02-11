DII football players on Alliance of American Football rosters

Week 1 of the inaugural season of the Alliance of American Football is officially in the books. Several former college football players who became household names during their time on campus had big opening weeks.

One of those players was Luis Perez.

DII in the NFL: Playoff rosters | Super Bowl players | Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Perez — who we dubbed the most interesting man in DII football to begin the 2017 DII football season — had a campaign to remember. The then-senior quarterback threw for 4,999 yards and 46 touchdowns on his way to the Harlon Hill Trophy and 2017 DII football national championship.

PEREZ AND HIS INTERESTING THINGS: Find out more about the former DII star

He spent some time on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad this season and is now the starting quarterback for the Birmingham Iron. He threw for 252 yards in an opening day 26-0 victory.

AFTER FURTHER REVIEW: Of all @TheAAF QBs in Week 1, @aafiron's @PerezLuisQB ranked 1st in completions (19), 2nd in yardage (252), and third in QBR (81.9). He was the only non-FBS QB to log playing time.



Not a bad start... #BestInClass pic.twitter.com/KBcPW7Aw2n — A&M-Commerce Football - 2017 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@Lions_FB) February 11, 2019

The Iron is one of six AAF teams with multiple former DII players on their rosters. The San Antonio Commanders are tied with the Iron for the second most rostered DII players. The Atlanta Legends found some talent in several Georgia DII programs to lead the way with five former DII stars on their roster. Ja'Quan Gardner, Humboldt State's former record-setting running back from that same 2017 season, is one of two former DII players on the San Diego Fleet roster, the same number on the Arizona Hotshots and Memphis Express rosters.

STREAM AAF GAMES LIVE: Watch weekly at B/R Live for free | B/R Live home

All eight teams of the AAF have at least one former DII star. Let’s take a look at who is in the new professional football league.