NCAA.com | March 27, 2019

Football student-athlete connection group to hold first conference call

FCS and FBS football

With the goal of receiving more feedback from student-athletes, the Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group was recently formed and will hold its first teleconference call Sunday.

The group consists of 52 current players, including representatives from every conference and independent schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision. Jennifer Williams, the director of athletics at Alabama State, will be the Division I Football Oversight Committee’s primary liaison to the student-athlete connection group.

CHAMPIONS: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles

“It’s important that student-athletes have a platform where they can express themselves,” Williams said. “The Division I Football Oversight Committee is excited to hear what some of the topics are they want to talk about. We want to know what is affecting them, and how we can enhance their experience as a student-athlete.”

In the past, the oversight committee has gathered student-athlete feedback when considering significant changes to the sport. Two years ago, the sport adjusted its recruiting calendar to add a mid-December early signing period for football prospects and last season supported a rule where a player can participate in four games and still have it count as a redshirt year. Even so, football oversight committee members want to broaden the chance for student-athletes’ voices to be heard.

“Forming this group is an excellent idea,” said Nicholas Clark, the vice-chair of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee who played free safety at Coastal Carolina. “Football is such a competitive environment, and everyone wants it to be as fair as possible. This new group gives student-athletes the chance to help shape the game and emphasize where the game should be headed both on and off the field.”

WINNING: The 7 longest winning streaks in college football history

It has yet to be determined how often the new student-athlete connection group will hold conference calls, but they are likely to be held before each of the in-person Division I Football Oversight Committee meetings, which occur in January, April, June and October.

Below is a roster of the members who will serve on the connection group.

Name

Class (2019-20)

Institution

Conference

Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Junior

Temple

American Athletic
Conference

Braden Brady White

Senior

 Memphis

American Athletic
Conference

Amari Rodgers

Junior

Clemson

Atlantic Coast
Conference

Jimmy Morrissey

Junior

 Pittsburgh

Atlantic Coast
Conference

Bryce Torneden

Junior

Kansas

Big 12
Conference

Sam Ehlinger

Junior

 Texas

Big 12
Conference

Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman

Senior

Northwestern

Big Ten
Conference

Tyshon Fogg

Junior

Rutgers

Big Ten
Conference

Mufutau Taiwo

Senior

Old Dominion

Conference USA

Tyler Witt

Junior

Western Kentucky

Conference USA

Micah Simon

Senior

Brigham Young

Independent

Brendan Schlittler

Sophomore

Liberty

Independent

Josh Adkins

Sophomore

New Mexico State

Independent

Cole Christiansen

Senior

Army

Independent

Michael Caggiano

Senior

Massachusetts

Independent

Chris Finke

Senior

Notre Dame

Independent

Matt Bahr

Senior

Kent State

Mid-American
Conference

Cameron Lyons

Junior

Akron

Mid-American
Conference

Garrett Kauppila

Senior

Air Force

Mountain West
Conference

Eugene Ford

Junior

Hawaii

Mountain West
Conference

Malcolm Holland

Sophomore

Arizona

Pac-12
Conference

 

Sean Killpatrick

Senior

Oregon

Pac-12
Conference

 

Blake Ferguson

Senior

LSU

Southeastern
Conference

 

Mohamed Sanogo

Junior

Mississippi

Southeastern
Conference

 

Terry Thomas Jr.

Senior

Georgia State

Sun Belt
Conference

 

Luke Whittemore

Sophomore

Troy

Sun Belt
Conference

 

Football Championship Subdivision participants:

Erron Duncan

Junior

UC Davis

Big Sky
Conference

Robby Hauck

Junior

Montana

Big Sky
Conference

Cameron Kelshaw

Junior

Campbell

Big South
Conference

Desmond Sturdivant

Senior

Hampton

Big South
Conference

Riley Stapleton

Senior

James Madison

Colonial Athletic
Association

Glenn Keeling Hunter

Senior

Villanova

Colonial Athletic
Association

Hunter Pinke

Junior

North Dakota

Independent

Bobby Price

Senior

Norfolk State

Mid-Eastern
Athletic Conference

Stuart Anderson

Sophomore

Norfolk State

Mid-Eastern
Athletic Conference

Drew Bones

Sophomore

Illinois State

Missouri Valley
Football Conference

Christian Ellsworth

Junior

Northern Iowa

Missouri Valley
Football Conference

Robert Brown

Senior

Bryant

Northeast Conference

Eric McAllister II

Senior

Robert Morris

Northeast Conference

Jeremiah Oatsvall

Junior

Austin Peay State

Ohio Valley Conference

Skyler Mayes

Junior

Eastern Illinois

Ohio Valley Conference

Richard Rick Mottram

Junior

Bucknell

Patriot League

Tyler Monaco

Senior

Lehigh

Patriot League

Tyler Phelps

Junior

Davidson

Pioneer Football League

Grant Dixon

Junior

Marist

Pioneer Football League

Thad Mangum

Senior

Wofford

Southern Conference

Al Wilson

Senior

Nicholls State

Southland Conference

Jon Copeland

Sophomore

Incarnate Word

Southland Conference

Noah Johnson

Senior

Alcorn State

Southwestern Athletic
Conference

Joseph McWilliams

Senior

Grambling State

Southwestern Athletic
Conference

Maximilian Jones

Junior

Harvard

The Ivy League

Zachary Evans

Senior

Pennsylvania

The Ivy League