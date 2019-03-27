Football student-athlete connection group to hold first conference call

With the goal of receiving more feedback from student-athletes, the Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group was recently formed and will hold its first teleconference call Sunday.

The group consists of 52 current players, including representatives from every conference and independent schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision. Jennifer Williams, the director of athletics at Alabama State, will be the Division I Football Oversight Committee’s primary liaison to the student-athlete connection group.

CHAMPIONS: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles

“It’s important that student-athletes have a platform where they can express themselves,” Williams said. “The Division I Football Oversight Committee is excited to hear what some of the topics are they want to talk about. We want to know what is affecting them, and how we can enhance their experience as a student-athlete.”

In the past, the oversight committee has gathered student-athlete feedback when considering significant changes to the sport. Two years ago, the sport adjusted its recruiting calendar to add a mid-December early signing period for football prospects and last season supported a rule where a player can participate in four games and still have it count as a redshirt year. Even so, football oversight committee members want to broaden the chance for student-athletes’ voices to be heard.

From the targeting penalty to kickoff rules, college football has undergone change to address the safety of student-athletes.@TheSunDevils' Ray Anderson joins Jack Ford to discuss the process of crafting rule changes & the on-going evolution of the game. https://t.co/B2qsSrz3lX — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 4, 2019

“Forming this group is an excellent idea,” said Nicholas Clark, the vice-chair of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee who played free safety at Coastal Carolina. “Football is such a competitive environment, and everyone wants it to be as fair as possible. This new group gives student-athletes the chance to help shape the game and emphasize where the game should be headed both on and off the field.”

WINNING: The 7 longest winning streaks in college football history

It has yet to be determined how often the new student-athlete connection group will hold conference calls, but they are likely to be held before each of the in-person Division I Football Oversight Committee meetings, which occur in January, April, June and October.

Below is a roster of the members who will serve on the connection group.

Name Class (2019-20) Institution Conference Isaiah Graham-Mobley Junior Temple American Athletic

Conference Braden Brady White Senior Memphis American Athletic

Conference Amari Rodgers Junior Clemson Atlantic Coast

Conference Jimmy Morrissey Junior Pittsburgh Atlantic Coast

Conference Bryce Torneden Junior Kansas Big 12

Conference Sam Ehlinger Junior Texas Big 12

Conference Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman Senior Northwestern Big Ten

Conference Tyshon Fogg Junior Rutgers Big Ten

Conference Mufutau Taiwo Senior Old Dominion Conference USA Tyler Witt Junior Western Kentucky Conference USA Micah Simon Senior Brigham Young Independent Brendan Schlittler Sophomore Liberty Independent Josh Adkins Sophomore New Mexico State Independent Cole Christiansen Senior Army Independent Michael Caggiano Senior Massachusetts Independent Chris Finke Senior Notre Dame Independent Matt Bahr Senior Kent State Mid-American

Conference Cameron Lyons Junior Akron Mid-American

Conference Garrett Kauppila Senior Air Force Mountain West

Conference Eugene Ford Junior Hawaii Mountain West

Conference Malcolm Holland Sophomore Arizona Pac-12

Conference

Sean Killpatrick Senior Oregon Pac-12

Conference Blake Ferguson Senior LSU Southeastern

Conference Mohamed Sanogo Junior Mississippi Southeastern

Conference Terry Thomas Jr. Senior Georgia State Sun Belt

Conference Luke Whittemore Sophomore Troy Sun Belt

Conference

Football Championship Subdivision participants: