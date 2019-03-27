Football student-athlete connection group to hold first conference call

With the goal of receiving more feedback from student-athletes, the Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group was recently formed and will hold its first teleconference call Sunday.
The group consists of 52 current players, including representatives from every conference and independent schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision. Jennifer Williams, the director of athletics at Alabama State, will be the Division I Football Oversight Committee’s primary liaison to the student-athlete connection group.
CHAMPIONS: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles
“It’s important that student-athletes have a platform where they can express themselves,” Williams said. “The Division I Football Oversight Committee is excited to hear what some of the topics are they want to talk about. We want to know what is affecting them, and how we can enhance their experience as a student-athlete.”
In the past, the oversight committee has gathered student-athlete feedback when considering significant changes to the sport. Two years ago, the sport adjusted its recruiting calendar to add a mid-December early signing period for football prospects and last season supported a rule where a player can participate in four games and still have it count as a redshirt year. Even so, football oversight committee members want to broaden the chance for student-athletes’ voices to be heard.
From the targeting penalty to kickoff rules, college football has undergone change to address the safety of student-athletes.@TheSunDevils' Ray Anderson joins Jack Ford to discuss the process of crafting rule changes & the on-going evolution of the game. https://t.co/B2qsSrz3lX— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 4, 2019
“Forming this group is an excellent idea,” said Nicholas Clark, the vice-chair of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee who played free safety at Coastal Carolina. “Football is such a competitive environment, and everyone wants it to be as fair as possible. This new group gives student-athletes the chance to help shape the game and emphasize where the game should be headed both on and off the field.”
WINNING: The 7 longest winning streaks in college football history
It has yet to be determined how often the new student-athlete connection group will hold conference calls, but they are likely to be held before each of the in-person Division I Football Oversight Committee meetings, which occur in January, April, June and October.
Below is a roster of the members who will serve on the connection group.
|
Name
|
Class (2019-20)
|
Institution
|
Conference
|
Isaiah Graham-Mobley
|
Junior
|
Temple
|
American Athletic
|
Braden Brady White
|
Senior
|
Memphis
|
American Athletic
|
Amari Rodgers
|
Junior
|
Clemson
|
Atlantic Coast
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Junior
|
Pittsburgh
|
Atlantic Coast
|
Bryce Torneden
|
Junior
|
Kansas
|
Big 12
|
Sam Ehlinger
|
Junior
|
Texas
|
Big 12
|
Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|
Senior
|
Northwestern
|
Big Ten
|
Tyshon Fogg
|
Junior
|
Rutgers
|
Big Ten
|
Mufutau Taiwo
|
Senior
|
Old Dominion
|
Conference USA
|
Tyler Witt
|
Junior
|
Western Kentucky
|
Conference USA
|
Micah Simon
|
Senior
|
Brigham Young
|
Independent
|
Brendan Schlittler
|
Sophomore
|
Liberty
|
Independent
|
Josh Adkins
|
Sophomore
|
New Mexico State
|
Independent
|
Cole Christiansen
|
Senior
|
Army
|
Independent
|
Michael Caggiano
|
Senior
|
Massachusetts
|
Independent
|
Chris Finke
|
Senior
|
Notre Dame
|
Independent
|
Matt Bahr
|
Senior
|
Kent State
|
Mid-American
|
Cameron Lyons
|
Junior
|
Akron
|
Mid-American
|
Garrett Kauppila
|
Senior
|
Air Force
|
Mountain West
|
Eugene Ford
|
Junior
|
Hawaii
|
Mountain West
|
Malcolm Holland
|
Sophomore
|
Arizona
|
Pac-12
|
|
Sean Killpatrick
|
Senior
|
Oregon
|
Pac-12
|
|
Blake Ferguson
|
Senior
|
LSU
|
Southeastern
|
|
Mohamed Sanogo
|
Junior
|
Mississippi
|
Southeastern
|
|
Terry Thomas Jr.
|
Senior
|
Georgia State
|
Sun Belt
|
|
Luke Whittemore
|
Sophomore
|
Troy
|
Sun Belt
|
Football Championship Subdivision participants:
|
Erron Duncan
|
Junior
|
UC Davis
|
Big Sky
|
Robby Hauck
|
Junior
|
Montana
|
Big Sky
|
Cameron Kelshaw
|
Junior
|
Campbell
|
Big South
|
Desmond Sturdivant
|
Senior
|
Hampton
|
Big South
|
Riley Stapleton
|
Senior
|
James Madison
|
Colonial Athletic
|
Glenn Keeling Hunter
|
Senior
|
Villanova
|
Colonial Athletic
|
Hunter Pinke
|
Junior
|
North Dakota
|
Independent
|
Bobby Price
|
Senior
|
Norfolk State
|
Mid-Eastern
|
Stuart Anderson
|
Sophomore
|
Norfolk State
|
Mid-Eastern
|
Drew Bones
|
Sophomore
|
Illinois State
|
Missouri Valley
|
Christian Ellsworth
|
Junior
|
Northern Iowa
|
Missouri Valley
|
Robert Brown
|
Senior
|
Bryant
|
Northeast Conference
|
Eric McAllister II
|
Senior
|
Robert Morris
|
Northeast Conference
|
Jeremiah Oatsvall
|
Junior
|
Austin Peay State
|
Ohio Valley Conference
|
Skyler Mayes
|
Junior
|
Eastern Illinois
|
Ohio Valley Conference
|
Richard Rick Mottram
|
Junior
|
Bucknell
|
Patriot League
|
Tyler Monaco
|
Senior
|
Lehigh
|
Patriot League
|
Tyler Phelps
|
Junior
|
Davidson
|
Pioneer Football League
|
Grant Dixon
|
Junior
|
Marist
|
Pioneer Football League
|
Thad Mangum
|
Senior
|
Wofford
|
Southern Conference
|
Al Wilson
|
Senior
|
Nicholls State
|
Southland Conference
|
Jon Copeland
|
Sophomore
|
Incarnate Word
|
Southland Conference
|
Noah Johnson
|
Senior
|
Alcorn State
|
Southwestern Athletic
|
Joseph McWilliams
|
Senior
|
Grambling State
|
Southwestern Athletic
|
Maximilian Jones
|
Junior
|
Harvard
|
The Ivy League
|
Zachary Evans
|
Senior
|
Pennsylvania
|
The Ivy League