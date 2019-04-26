Colleges with the most overall No. 1 picks in NFL Draft history

The Arizona Cardinals took Reigning Heisman Trophy-winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. This means Oklahoma has done something that no school has achieved in four decades: the Sooners have had playesr go No. 1 overall in consecutive years.
Murray is the fifth Sooner to go No. 1, putting Oklahoma in a tie with Notre Dame and Southern California for most top picks in draft history. Here are the schools with the most No. 1 selections since the NFL Draft began in 1936:
Colleges with most overall No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft
|SCHOOL (NUMBER)
|PLAYERs (years)
|Notre Dame (5)
|Walt Patulski (1972), Paul Hornung (1957), Leon Hart (1950), Frank Dancewicz (1946), Angelo Bertelli (1944)
|Southern California (5)
|Carson Palmer (2003), Keyshawn Johnson (1996), Ricky Bell (1977), O.J. Simpson (1969), Ron Yary (1968)
|Oklahoma (5)
|Kyler Murray (2019), Baker Mayfield (2018), Sam Bradford (2010), Billy Sims (1980), Lee Roy Selmon (1976)
|Auburn (4)
|Cam Newton (2011), Aundray Bruce (1988), Bo Jackson (1986), Tucker Frederickson (1965)
|Georgia (4)
|Matthew Stafford (2009), Harry Babcock (1953), Charley Trippi (1945), Frank Sinkwich (1943)
|Stanford (4)
|Andrew Luck (2012), John Elway (1983), Jim Plunkett (1971), Bobby Garrett (1954)
|Ohio State (3)
|Orlando Pace (1997), Dan Wilkinson (1994), Tom Cousineau (1979)
|Texas (3)
|Kenneth Sims (1982), Earl Campbell (1978), Tommy Nobis (1966)
|California (2)
|Jared Goff (2016), Steve Bartkowski (1975)
|LSU (2)
|JaMarcus Russell (2007), Billy Cannon (1960)
|Miami (Fla.) (2)
|Russell Maryland (1991), Vinny Testaverde (1987)
|Michigan (2)
|Jake Long (2008), Tom Harmon (1941)
|Nebraska (2)
|Irving Fryar (1984), Sam Francis (1937)
|Penn State (2)
|Courtney Brown (2000), Ki-Jana Carter (1995)
|South Carolina (2)
|Jadeveon Clowney (2014), George Rogers (1981)
|Tennessee (2)
|Peyton Manning (1998), George Cafego (1940)
|Virginia Tech (2)
|Michael Vick (2001), Bruce Smith (1985)
|Alabama (1)
|Harry Gilmer (1948)
|Chicago (1)
|Jay Berwanger (1936)
|Central Michigan (1)
|Eric Fisher (2013)
|Colorado A&M (1)
|Gary Glick (1956)
|Florida State (1)
|Jameis Winston (2015)
|Fresno State (1)
|David Carr (2002)
|Illinois (1)
|Jeff George (1990)
|Iowa (1)
|Randy Duncan (1959)
|Indiana (1)
|Corbett Davis (1938)
|Kentucky (1)
|Tim Couch (1999)
|Louisiana Tech (1)
|Terry Bradshaw (1970)
|Michigan State (1)
|Bubba Smith (1967)
|Mississippi (1)
|Eli Manning (2004)
|North Carolina State (1)
|Mario Williams (2006)
|Oklahoma State (1)
|Bob Fenimore (1947)
|Oregon (1)
|George Shaw (1955)
|Oregon State (1)
|Terry Baker (1963)
|Pennsylvania (1)
|Chuck Bednarik (1949)
|Rice (1)
|King Hill (1958)
|Southern Methodist (1)
|Kyle Rote (1951)
|Syracuse (1)
|Ernie Davis (1962)
|Tampa (1)
|John Matuszak (1973)
|TCU (1)
|Ki Aldrich (1939)
|Tennessee State (1)
|Ed 'Too Tall' Jones (1974)
|Texas A&M (1)
|Myles Garrett (2017)
|Texas Tech (1)
|Dave Parks (1964)
|Tulane (1)
|Tommy Mason (1961)
|UCLA (1)
|Troy Aikman (1989)
|Utah (1)
|Alex Smith (2005)
|Vanderbilt (1)
|Bill Wade (1952)
|Virginia (1)
|Bill Dudley (1942)
|Washington (1)
|Steve Emtman (1992)
|Washington State (1)
|Drew Bledsoe (1993)
In total, 50 different schools have had a player selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, including 21 different colleges in the past 22 years (since 1997). Oklahoma is the only school with multiple representatives during this span (Murray, 2019; Mayfield, 2018; Bradford, 2010).
