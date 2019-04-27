TRENDING:

football-fbs flag

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | April 27, 2019

College football teams with the most NFL Draft success this century

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner

Since the turn of the century, 5,095 players have been drafted into the NFL.

No school can claim more of those players than Ohio State. With the 2019 draft in the books, the Buckeyes have seen 131 of their players taken in the NFL Draft, accounting for 2.6 percent of all drafted players since 2000 — more than any other college. 

NFL Draft 2019: Colleges, conferences with most draft picks in the first round

In total, eight schools have reached the triple digits in draftees. 

COLLEGE Total DRAFT PICKS SINCE 2000
Ohio St. 131
Alabama 118
Miami (FL) 115
LSU 112
USC 110
Florida 110
Florida St. 108
Georgia 108

But when it comes to the first round, two teams are tied atop the record books. That’d be Ohio State (naturally), and Alabama, which each have had 31 first-rounders in the past 20 years. Only one other school (Miami, with 30) has seen more than 24 of its players taken in the first round, and just 23 colleges have double-digit first-rounders since 2000.

COLLEGE First round PICKS SINCE 2000
Ohio St. 31
Alabama 31
Miami (FL) 30
Florida St. 24
USC 22
Florida 22
LSU 19
Georgia 19
Oklahoma 16
Texas 16
Tennessee 15
Wisconsin 15
Michigan 14
Clemson 14
Notre Dame 11
Penn St. 11
California 11
Texas A&M 11
Auburn 10
North Carolina 10
Washington 10
Mississippi 10
Boston Col. 10

And finally, the most heralded pick of all — No. 1 overall. This century, only one team has had multiple top picks — Oklahoma. The Sooners saw quarterback Sam Bradford taken with the first pick of the 2010, then quarterback Baker Mayfield went No. 1 in 2018, and quarterback Kyler Murray was picked first in 2019. 

MORE DRAFT HISTORY: Colleges with the most overall No. 1 picks in NFL Draft history

The Murray pick was Oklahoma’s fifth overall top selection, tying the Sooners with Notre Dame and Southern California for the most all time. Murray was also Oklahoma’s 90th player taken in the draft since 2000.

HEISMAN TROPHY: Kyler Murray named 2018 Heisman winner over Tua, Haskins | Heisman history

In total, 303 schools have had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft this century. Here is each one, ranked by their total selections since 2000:

COLLEGE Total First round First overall
Ohio St. 131 31 0
Alabama 118 31 0
Miami (FL) 115 30 0
LSU 112 19 1
Florida 110 22 0
USC 110 22 1
Florida St. 108 24 1
Georgia 108 19 1
Oklahoma 97 16 3
Notre Dame 85 11 0
Michigan 83 14 1
Wisconsin 81 15 0
Tennessee 80 15 0
Clemson 77 14 0
Penn St. 77 11 1
Virginia Tech 75 8 1
Stanford 72 7 1
Auburn 70 10 1
Iowa 70 9 0
Nebraska 68 4 0
Texas 68 16 0
Oregon 65 8 0
Texas A&M 65 11 1
Arkansas 63 7 0
California 63 11 1
UCLA 62 9 0
Michigan St. 59 7 0
North Carolina 59 10 0
South Carolina 58 8 1
North Carolina St. 56 7 1
Arizona St. 54 7 0
Louisville 54 9 0
Utah 53 4 1
Washington 52 10 0
Pittsburgh 49 5 0
Mississippi 48 10 1
Mississippi St. 48 5 0
TCU 48 5 0
West Virginia 47 6 0
Kansas St. 46 2 0
Virginia 46 6 0
Oregon St. 45 3 0
Maryland 43 5 0
Purdue 43 3 0
Boston Col. 42 10 0
Colorado 41 4 0
Missouri 41 9 0
Illinois 39 5 0
Arizona 37 2 0
Georgia Tech 37 3 0
San Diego St. 36 1 0
Syracuse 36 5 0
Boise St. 35 5 0
Baylor 34 6 0
Oklahoma St. 33 8 0
Cincinnati 32 0 0
Rutgers 32 3 0
Fresno St. 31 3 1
Kentucky 30 3 0
Minnesota 30 2 0
South Florida 30 2 0
Texas Tech 30 2 0
Wake Forest 30 3 0
Central Florida 29 3 0
BYU 28 2 0
Southern Miss 28 0 0
Washington St. 28 3 0
Hawaii 27 1 0
Vanderbilt 27 2 0
Connecticut 26 2 0
Northwestern 26 2 0
Indiana 22 0 0
Temple 22 2 0
Colorado St. 21 0 0
Louisiana Tech 21 1 0
Memphis 20 3 0
Houston 18 3 0
Iowa St. 17 0 0
Kansas 17 1 0
Nevada 17 0 0
San Jose St. 17 0 0
Marshall 16 2 0
Tulane 16 2 0
Utah St. 16 0 0
SMU 15 0 0
Texas-El Paso 15 0 0
Troy 15 2 0
New Mexico 14 1 0
Northern Illinois 14 2 0
West. Michigan 14 2 0
Central Michigan 13 2 1
East Carolina 13 1 0
Western Kentucky 13 0 0
Appalachian St. 12 0 0
Idaho 12 1 0
Miami (OH) 12 1 0
Toledo 12 0 0
UNLV 12 0 0
Wyoming 12 1 0
Montana 11 0 0
North Dakota St. 10 1 0
Ohio 10 0 0
Rice 10 0 0
Arkansas St. 9 0 0
Buffalo 9 1 0
Delaware 9 1 0
Florida Atlantic 9 0 0
Louisiana 9 0 0
Akron 8 0 0
Ala-Birmingham 8 2 0
East. Washington 8 0 0
Florida International 8 0 0
Georgia Southern 8 0 0
Hampton 8 0 0
Middle Tenn. St. 8 0 0
Northern Iowa 8 0 0
South Carolina St. 8 0 0
Tennessee St. 8 1 0
Ball St. 7 0 0
Duke 7 2 0
East. Michigan 7 0 0
Illinois St. 7 0 0
Kent St. 7 0 0
Richmond 7 0 0
Texas St. 7 0 0
Bowling Green 6 0 0
Central Arkansas 6 0 0
Coastal Carolina 6 0 0
Furman 6 0 0
Maine 6 0 0
New Mexico St. 6 0 0
NW State (LA) 6 0 0
Tenn-Chattanooga 6 0 0
Tulsa 6 0 0
Weber St. 6 0 0
William & Mary 6 0 0
Abilene Christian 5 0 0
Ark-Pine Bluff 5 0 0
Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo 5 0 0
East. Kentucky 5 0 0
Grand Valley St. 5 0 0
Jackson St. 5 2 0
James Madison 5 0 0
Massachusetts 5 0 0
S.F. Austin 5 0 0
Sam Houston St. 5 0 0
Samford 5 0 0
Southern Utah 5 0 0
Villanova 5 0 0
West Texas A&M 5 0 0
West. Illinois 5 0 0
Yale 5 0 0
Alabama St. 4 1 0
Grambling St. 4 0 0
Harvard 4 0 0
La-Monroe 4 0 0
Montana St. 4 0 0
Nicholls St. 4 0 0
North Carolina A&T 4 0 0
Northern Arizona 4 0 0
NW Missouri St. 4 0 0
Portland St. 4 0 0
Princeton 4 0 0
SE Missouri St. 4 0 0
Southern Illinois 4 0 0
Tuskegee 4 0 0
Central Missouri St. 3 0 0
East. Illinois 3 0 0
Elon 3 0 0
Florida A&M 3 0 0
Hofstra 3 0 0
Howard 3 0 0
Indiana (PA) 3 0 0
McNeese St. 3 0 0
Murray St. 3 0 0
Nebraska-Omaha 3 0 0
Saginaw Valley St. 3 0 0
South Dakota St. 3 0 0
The Citadel 3 0 0
Towson 3 0 0
Washburn 3 0 0
Western Oregon 3 0 0
Alabama A&M 2 0 0
Albany (NY) 2 0 0
Albany State (GA) 2 0 0
Ashland 2 0 0
Bethune-Cookman 2 0 0
Bloomsburg 2 0 0
Brown 2 0 0
California-Davis 2 0 0
Central Connecticut St. 2 0 0
Charlotte 2 0 0
Cornell 2 0 0
Delaware St. 2 0 0
East Central (OK) 2 0 0
Fordham 2 0 0
Georgia St. 2 0 0
Idaho St. 2 0 0
Jacksonville St. 2 0 0
Liberty 2 0 0
Mars Hill 2 0 0
McGill 2 0 0
Midwestern St. 2 0 0
Missouri Southern 2 0 0
Monmouth 2 0 0
Morgan St. 2 0 0
Mount Union 2 0 0
Navy 2 0 0
New Hampshire 2 0 0
North Carolina Central 2 0 0
Northern Colorado 2 0 0
NW Oklahoma St. 2 0 0
Old Dominion 2 0 0
Pennsylvania 2 0 0
San Diego 2 0 0
SE Louisiana 2 0 0
South Dakota 2 0 0
SW Missouri St. 2 0 0
Tarleton St. 2 0 0
Texas A&M-Kingsville 2 0 0
Texas Southern 2 0 0
Texas-San Antonio 2 1 0
Valdosta St. 2 0 0
West Georgia 2 0 0
Youngstown St. 2 0 0
Air Force 1 0 0
Albion 1 0 0
Arkansas A&M 1 0 0
Army 1 0 0
Bentley College 1 0 0
Bucknell 1 0 0
California (PA) 1 0 0
Carson-Newman 1 0 0
Chadron St. 1 0 0
Charleston 1 0 0
Clarion 1 0 0
Concordia-St.Paul (MN) 1 0 0
Dartmouth 1 0 0
Delta St. 1 0 0
Drake 1 0 0
Ferris St. 1 0 0
Fort Hays St. 1 0 0
Gardner-Webb 1 0 0
Gustavus Adolphus 1 0 0
Harding 1 0 0
Hillsdale 1 0 0
Hobart 1 0 0
Humboldt St. 1 0 0
Kentucky St. 1 0 0
Kutztown Pennsylvania 1 0 0
Lamar 1 0 0
Lambuth 1 0 0
Lane 1 0 0
Lehigh 1 0 0
Lenoir-Rhyne 1 0 0
Lindenwood 1 0 0
Long Beach CC 1 0 0
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 0
Manitoba 1 0 0
Marist 1 0 0
Michigan Tech 1 0 0
Missouri State 1 0 0
Missouri Western St. 1 0 0
Morehouse 1 0 0
Mount San Antonio JC 1 0 0
Newberry 1 0 0
Norfolk St. 1 0 0
North Alabama 1 0 0
North Dakota 1 0 0
North Texas 1 0 0
Pearl River CC 1 0 0
Pittsburg St. 1 0 0
Prairie View A&M 1 0 0
Presbyterian 1 0 0
Rowan 1 0 0
Sacramento St. 1 0 0
Sacred Heart 1 0 0
Sioux Falls 1 0 0
Slippery Rock 1 0 0
South Alabama 1 0 0
Southern 1 0 0
St. Augustine's 1 0 0
St. Paul's 1 0 0
Stillman 1 0 0
Tenn-Martin 1 0 0
Tennessee Tech 1 0 0
Texas A&M-Commerce 1 0 0
Tusculum 1 0 0
Virginia St. 1 0 0
Virginia Union 1 0 0
Wagner 1 0 0
West Alabama 1 0 0
West. Carolina 1 0 0
West. New Mexico 1 0 0
West. Ontario 1 0 0
Wheaton 1 0 0
Whitworth 1 0 0
Widener 1 0 0
William Penn 1 0 0
Wingate 1 0 0
Winston-Salem St. 1 0 0
Wisconsin–Stout 1 0 0
Wisconsin–Whitewater 1 0 0

