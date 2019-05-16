Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?

As of May 16, we’re less than 100 days away. College football is back on Aug. 24.

That’s when the first batch of games kick off. Some folks like to call it Week Zero.

The first FBS game that day is Florida vs. Miami (FL). That game will kick off at 7 p.m. EST in Orlando on ESPN. The Gators finished 10-3 last year, while the Hurricanes went 7-6.

Following that, we get some Pac-12 vs. Mountain West action as Arizona travels to Hawaii. That game begins at 10:30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network. The Wildcats finished 5-7 last season, while the Rainbow Warriors went 8-6.

But Week Zero really begins with an FCS game. At 3 p.m. on Aug. 24, college football is back when Samford and Youngstown State kick off in Montgomery, Alabama at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN. Villanova and Colgate will play that day too, but the time is still to-be-announced. It’ll be on CBS Sports Network.

Week One of the college football season features games Thursday through Monday.

Here’s a look at some notable match-ups.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m. EST, ACC Network

Texas State at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m. EST, SEC Network

UCLA at Cincinnati, Time TBA, ESPN

Friday, Aug. 30

Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m. EST, ACC Network

Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m. EST, CBS Sports Network

Wisconsin at USF, Time TBA, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m. EST, ACC Network

Boise State vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. EST, ESPN (in Jacksonville, Florida)

Virginia at Pitt, 7:30 p.m. EST, ACC Network

Auburn vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC (in Arlington, Texas)

Louisiana Tech at Texas, Time TBA, TV TBA

MTSU at Michigan, Time TBA, TV TBA

Fresno State at USC, Time TBA, TV TBA

Duke vs. Alabama, Time TBA, TV TBA (in Atlanta, Georgia)

Sunday, Sept. 1

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Monday, Sept. 2

Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p,m. EST, ESPN

