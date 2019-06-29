2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, speaking times, TV channels

Alabama heads to the national title game for the fourth straight year

The 2019 SEC football media days will see coaches and players from all 14 league teams in Birmingham, Alabama, ahead of the season. Find the schedule, speaking times and TV channels information below.

The event goes from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18. Last year, the media correctly predicted Alabama to face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide won, 35-28.

2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, speaking times

Times and speaking order will be announced later. Until then, names are listed in alphabetical order by school for each day. A more complete schedule, including TV information and players in attendance, will be released later.

Monday, July 15

Dan Mullen, Florida

Ed Orgeron, LSU

Barry Odom, Missouri

Tuesday, July 16

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Matt Luke, Mississippi

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Wednesday, July 17

Nick Saban, Alabama

Chad Morris, Arkansas

Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State

Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Thursday, July 18

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

2019 SEC football media days: TV channels

Coverage will be provided by the SEC Network and ESPN. A more detailed schedule will be available closer to the event.

SEC Championship Game: History, winner

Alabama goes into the 2019 season as the defending SEC champion. The Crimson Tide rallied to beat Georgia, the 2017 champion, 35-28, in Atlanta.

Here's the complete rundown of the SEC Championship Game, starting with the first game in 1992.