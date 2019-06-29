2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, speaking times, TV channels

The 2019 SEC football media days will see coaches and players from all 14 league teams in Birmingham, Alabama, ahead of the season. Find the schedule, speaking times and TV channels information below.
The event goes from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18. Last year, the media correctly predicted Alabama to face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide won, 35-28.
2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, speaking times
Times and speaking order will be announced later. Until then, names are listed in alphabetical order by school for each day. A more complete schedule, including TV information and players in attendance, will be released later.
Monday, July 15
Dan Mullen, Florida
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Barry Odom, Missouri
Tuesday, July 16
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Matt Luke, Mississippi
Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Wednesday, July 17
Nick Saban, Alabama
Chad Morris, Arkansas
Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State
Will Muschamp, South Carolina
Thursday, July 18
Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
2019 SEC football media days: TV channels
Coverage will be provided by the SEC Network and ESPN. A more detailed schedule will be available closer to the event.
SEC Championship Game: History, winner
Alabama goes into the 2019 season as the defending SEC champion. The Crimson Tide rallied to beat Georgia, the 2017 champion, 35-28, in Atlanta.
Here's the complete rundown of the SEC Championship Game, starting with the first game in 1992.
|Year
|Champion
|Score
|Runner up
|MVP
|Location
|2018
|Alabama
|35-28
|Georgia
|RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2017
|Georgia
|28-7
|Auburn
|LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
|Atlanta, GA
|2016
|Alabama
|54-16
|Florida
|LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2015
|Alabama
|29-15
|Florida
|RB Derrick Henry, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2014
|Alabama
|42-13
|Missouri
|QB Blake Sims, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2013
|Auburn
|59-42
|Missouri
|RB Tre Mason, Auburn
|Atlanta, GA
|2012
|Alabama
|32-28
|Georgia
|RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2011
|LSU
|42-10
|Georgia
|CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU
|Atlanta, GA
|2010
|Auburn
|56-17
|South Carolina
|QB Cam Newton, Auburn
|Atlanta, GA
|2009
|Alabama
|32-13
|Florida
|QB Greg McElroy, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2008
|Florida
|31-20
|Alabama
|QB Tim Tebow, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|2007
|LSU
|21-14
|Tennessee
|QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU
|Atlanta, GA
|2006
|Florida
|38-28
|Arkansas
|WR Percy Harvin, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|2005
|Georgia
|34-14
|LSU
|QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia
|Atlanta, GA
|2004
|Auburn
|38-28
|Tennessee
|QB Jason Campbell, Auburn
|Atlanta, GA
|2003
|LSU
|34-13
|Georgia
|RB Justin Vincent, LSU
|Atlanta, GA
|2002
|Georgia
|30-3
|Arkansas
|QB David Greene, Georgia
|Atlanta, GA
|2001
|LSU
|31-20
|Tennessee
|QB Matt Mauck, LSU
|Atlanta, GA
|2000
|Florida
|28-6
|Auburn
|QB Rex Grossman, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|1999
|Alabama
|34-7
|Florida
|WR Freddie Milons, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|1998
|Tennessee
|24-14
|Mississippi State
|WR Peerless Price, Tennessee
|Atlanta, GA
|1997
|Tennessee
|30-29
|Auburn
|QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee
|Atlanta, GA
|1996
|Florida
|45-30
|Alabama
|QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|1995
|Florida
|34-3
|Arkansas
|QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|1994
|Florida
|24-23
|Alabama
|DT Ellis Johnson, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|1993
|Florida
|28-13
|Alabama
|QB Terry Dean, Florida
|Birmingham, AL
|1992
|Alabama
|28-21
|Florida
|CB Antonio Langham, Alabama
|Birmingham, AL