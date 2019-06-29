TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | June 29, 2019

2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, speaking times, TV channels

The 2019 SEC football media days will see coaches and players from all 14 league teams in Birmingham, Alabama, ahead of the season. Find the schedule, speaking times and TV channels information below.

The event goes from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18. Last year, the media correctly predicted Alabama to face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide won, 35-28.

2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, speaking times

Times and speaking order will be announced later. Until then, names are listed in alphabetical order by school for each day. A more complete schedule, including TV information and players in attendance, will be released later.

Monday, July 15

Dan Mullen, Florida
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Barry Odom, Missouri

Tuesday, July 16

Kirby Smart, Georgia
Matt Luke, Mississippi
Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Wednesday, July 17

Nick Saban, Alabama
Chad Morris, Arkansas
Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State
Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Thursday, July 18

Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

2019 SEC football media days: TV channels

Coverage will be provided by the SEC Network and ESPN. A more detailed schedule will be available closer to the event.

SEC Championship Game: History, winner

Alabama goes into the 2019 season as the defending SEC champion. The Crimson Tide rallied to beat Georgia, the 2017 champion, 35-28, in Atlanta.

Here's the complete rundown of the SEC Championship Game, starting with the first game in 1992.

Year Champion Score Runner up MVP Location
2018 Alabama 35-28 Georgia RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2017 Georgia 28-7 Auburn LB Roquan Smith, Georgia Atlanta, GA
2016 Alabama 54-16 Florida LB Reuben Foster, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2015 Alabama 29-15 Florida RB Derrick Henry, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2014 Alabama 42-13 Missouri QB Blake Sims, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2013 Auburn 59-42 Missouri RB Tre Mason, Auburn Atlanta, GA
2012 Alabama 32-28 Georgia RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2011 LSU 42-10 Georgia CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU Atlanta, GA
2010 Auburn 56-17 South Carolina QB Cam Newton, Auburn Atlanta, GA
2009 Alabama 32-13 Florida QB Greg McElroy, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2008 Florida 31-20 Alabama QB Tim Tebow, Florida Atlanta, GA
2007 LSU 21-14 Tennessee QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU Atlanta, GA
2006 Florida 38-28 Arkansas WR Percy Harvin, Florida Atlanta, GA
2005 Georgia 34-14 LSU QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia Atlanta, GA
2004 Auburn 38-28 Tennessee QB Jason Campbell, Auburn Atlanta, GA
2003 LSU 34-13 Georgia RB Justin Vincent, LSU Atlanta, GA
2002 Georgia 30-3 Arkansas QB David Greene, Georgia Atlanta, GA
2001 LSU 31-20 Tennessee QB Matt Mauck, LSU Atlanta, GA
2000 Florida 28-6 Auburn QB Rex Grossman, Florida Atlanta, GA
1999 Alabama 34-7 Florida WR Freddie Milons, Alabama Atlanta, GA
1998 Tennessee 24-14 Mississippi State WR Peerless Price, Tennessee Atlanta, GA
1997 Tennessee 30-29 Auburn QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee Atlanta, GA
1996 Florida 45-30 Alabama QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida Atlanta, GA
1995 Florida 34-3 Arkansas QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida Atlanta, GA
1994 Florida 24-23 Alabama DT Ellis Johnson, Florida Atlanta, GA
1993 Florida 28-13 Alabama QB Terry Dean, Florida Birmingham, AL
1992 Alabama 28-21 Florida CB Antonio Langham, Alabama Birmingham, AL

