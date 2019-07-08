College football rankings: Every poll explained and how they work

There are many polls to keep track of during the college football season, from the AP Poll and College Football Playoff rankings in the FBS to the FCS and Division II polls. Here's what you need to know about the major polls — and how college football rankings work.

Some of these polls go back decades. Others, like the College Football Playoff rankings, have been around for only five completed seasons.

Unlike other polls, the College Football Playoff rankings come out only until well into the season. And unlike other polls, it's the only one that really matters, as it's for the four-team playoff. The CFP Selection Committee ranks its own Top 25, using factors like strength of schedule, results, championships won, common opponents and more. The top four teams go to the playoff, which plays two semifinals before the national title game in a No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3 format.

The CFP, which started with the 2014 season, has its committee members meet in person to rank teams. For the 2019 season, the first rankings will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 5. However, only the final rankings matter for CFP and New Year's Six inclusion.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day)

Along with selecting the teams in the CFP, the committee also assigns teams to New Year's bowls. Some conferences are already contracted to send their champions to specific bowls, provided that champion doesn't make the CFP (Big Ten and Pac-12 to the Rose Bowl; SEC and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl; ACC to the Orange Bowl against highest-ranked available team from the SEC, Big Ten and Notre Dame). If a conference champion makes the CFP, the bowl will pick a replacement from the same conference. Also, when one of these bowls is part of the CFP and the conference champion is not picked for the CFP, that team will play in one of the other bowls.

The rankings also matter for selection for the highest-ranked "Group of 5" champion (The American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and the Sun Belt). That team automatically goes into a New Year's Six game. UCF has gone the last two years.

There is no new CFP rankings after the bowl games or the championship game.

Year First CFP No. 1 Final CFP No. 1 National Champion 2014 Mississippi State Alabama Ohio State 2015 Clemson Clemson Alabama 2016 Alabama Alabama Clemson 2017 Georgia Clemson Alabama 2018 Alabama Alabama Clemson

Rob Mullens, Chair (University of Oregon)

Gary Barta (University of Iowa athletics director)

Frank Beamer (Former Virginia Tech head coach)

Paola Boivin (Arizona State University professor)

Joe Castiglione (University of Oklahoma athletics director)

Ken Hatfield (Former head coach)

Chris Howard (Robert Morris University president)

Ronnie Lott (Former Southern California All-American)

Terry Mohajir (Arkansas State University athletics director)

Ray Odierno (Former Chief of Staff, United States Army)

R.C. Slocum (Former head coach, Texas A&M interim athletics director)

Todd Stansbury (Georgia Tech athletics director)

Scott Stricklin (University of Florida athletics director)

Starting with the preseason poll, the Associated Press Poll will rank the Top 25 teams each week during the season and after the bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

The 61 sportswriters and broadcasters from throughout the country vote individually. Teams are given points on a scale: No. 1 gets you 25, No. 2 gets you 24, etc. These ballots, which are made public each week, are then combined for one AP Top 25 poll.

Once the season starts, the poll is released each Sunday afternoon.

Last season, Alabama received 42 first-place votes in the preseason poll and started the season ranked No. 1. It remained No. 1, though its first-place votes changed many weeks, until Clemson beat the top-ranked Tide in the CFP title game matchup. Clemson then finished the season No. 1, receiving all 61 No. 1 votes.

But the AP Poll voters are not obligated to rank the CFP winner No. 1. In the 2017 season, undefeated UCF, which beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl, received four No. 1 votes. The last time the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll had different No. 1 teams at the end of the season was in 2003, during the BCS era. That year, LSU beat Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl to win the BCS National Championship and thus the ESPN/Coaches Poll No. 1 ranking. The AP, however, ranked Southern California No. 1 after the Trojans defeated Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama has the most season-ending No. 1 rankings in AP Poll history with 11. The Crimson Tide finished No. 1 in 1961, 1964, 1965, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017. Notre Dame is second with eight, winning most recently in 1988.

Minnesota won the first AP title, ranking No. 1 in 1936. The final AP Poll finally came out after the bowl games for good starting with the 1968 season.

2000: Oklahoma

2001: Miami (FL)

2002: Ohio State

2003: Southern California

2004: Southern California

2005: Texas

2006: Florida

2007: LSU

2008: Florida

2009: Alabama

2010: Auburn

2011: Alabama

2012: Alabama

2013: Florida State

2014: Ohio State

2015: Alabama

2016: Clemson

2017: Alabama

2018: Clemson

All FBS teams can earn rankings in the poll, as can FCS programs. In 2007, Appalachian State upset then-No. 5 Michigan, 34-32, prompting the AP Poll to allow voters to rank FCS teams ("Appalachian State Rule)". In 2016, North Dakota State upset then-No. 11 Iowa and received 74 votes in the AP Poll.

Like the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll starts with a preseason Top 25 and continues weekly on Sundays during the season and after the bowl games. There are 62 coaches voting in the poll, which gives teams points on a scale from 1 to 25 (25 for ranking a team No. 1, 24 for No. 2, etc.).

Like the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll isn't obligated to vote the College Football Playoff winner as the national champion, though it's been awarded to the same team each year.

The Coaches' Trophy is awarded to the national champion. Before the CFP, this went to the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) winner. The College Football Playoff has its own trophy.

Through the 1973 season, the final Coaches Poll came out at the end of the regular season but before the bowl games.

Clemson received the Coaches' Trophy as the final Coaches Poll No. 1 this past season. The Tigers also finished No. 1 in the AP Poll after routing Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

College Football: Split national titles

Though the College Football Playoff has eliminated (almost) all worries about avoiding a split national champion, there are instances where there are multiple national champions in a single season. Some of that had to do with different national champions for the AP and Coaches Poll.

Here are the years with split national champions, per this list of champions on NCAA.com, since 1970.

Year Schools (Polls) 2003 LSU (Coaches), Southern California (AP) 1997 Michigan (AP), Nebraska (Coaches) 1991 Miami (FL) (AP), Washington (Coaches) 1990 Colorado (AP), Georgia Tech (Coaches) 1978 Alabama (AP), Southern California (Coaches) 1974 Oklahoma (AP), Southern California (Coaches) 1973 Alabama (Coaches), Notre Dame (AP) 1970 Nebraska (AP, FWAA), Texas (Coaches, NFF), Ohio State (NFF)

How the FCS rankings work

Like in FBS, there is more than one poll for the Football Championship Subdivision. The weekly STATS poll is voted on by the media, while the Coaches Poll is voted on by FCS coaches. Both of these polls release a preseason Top 25 and continue to vote weekly through the end of the regular season and again after the conclusion of the 24-team playoff.

During the 2018 season, North Dakota State started as the preseason No. 1 in both the STATS and Coaches Poll. They remained in the top spot all season long, as the Bison beat Eastern Washington, 38-24, to win the FCS National Championship for the seventh time in eight years.

North Dakota State completes the perfect 15-0 season and wins the 2018 FCS National Championship!#FCSChampionship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/E1XmSDkx1r — FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 5, 2019

How the DII football rankings work

Before 1973, champions for the then "NCAA College Division" were decided by polls at the end of the regular season. Starting with 1973, there has been the DII Football Championship, which had 28 teams in the 2018 edition. Valdosta State beat Ferris State, 49-47, for the national crown.

In the final AFCA Coaches Poll, Valdosta State received all 33 first-place votes; Ferris State ended No. 2.

There are also regional rankings, which play a major role in deciding the playoff participants. The 28-team playoff is made up of seven teams from each of these four regions. Participants in each region are determined by regional rankings. A conference's highest-ranked team qualifies automatically if it ranks in the top nine. Other participants are determined by the region rankings.

Valdosta State completes its undefeated season with a thrilling 49-47 win for its 4th #NCAAD2 national title! https://t.co/Me63uqllhq pic.twitter.com/NinaF9yvFI — NCAA (@NCAA) December 16, 2018

SEASON CHAMPION SELECTING ORGANIZATION 2018 Clemson CFP 2017 Alabama CFP 2016 Clemson CFP 2015 Alabama CFP 2014 Ohio State CFP 2013 Florida State BCS 2012 Alabama BCS 2011 Alabama BCS 2010 Auburn BCS 2009 Alabama BCS 2008 Florida BCS 2007 Louisiana State BCS 2006 Florida BCS 2005 Texas BCS 2004 Southern California* BCS 2003 Louisiana State, Southern California BCS, AP, FWAA 2002 Ohio State BCS 2001 Miami (Fla.) BCS 2000 Oklahoma BCS 1999 Florida State BCS 1998 Tennessee BCS 1997 Michigan, Nebraska AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/ESPN 1996 Florida AP, FWAA, NFF,USA/CNN 1995 Nebraska AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1994 Nebraska AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1993 Florida St. AP, FWAA,NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1992 Alabama AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1991 Washington, Miami (Fla.) FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI,AP 1990 Colorado, Georgia Tech FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, AP, UPI 1989 Miami (Fla.) AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1988 Notre Dame AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1987 Miami (Fla.) AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1986 Penn St. AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1985 Oklahoma AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1984 Brigham Young AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1983 Miami (Fla.) AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1982 Penn St. AP, FWAA, NFF, USA/CNN, UPI 1981 Clemson AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1980 Georgia AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1979 Alabama AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1978 Alabama, Southern California AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1977 Notre Dame AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1976 Pittsburgh AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1975 Oklahoma AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1974 Southern California, Oklahoma FWAA, NFF, UPI, AP 1973 Notre Dame, Alabama AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1972 Southern California AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1971 Nebraska AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1970 Nebraska, Texas, Ohio St. AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI, NFF 1969 Texas AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1968 Ohio St. AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1967 Southern California AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1966 Notre Dame, Michigan St. AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI, NFF 1965 Michigan St., Alabama FWAA, NFF, UPI, AP 1964 Alabama, Arkansas, Notre Dame AP, UPI, FWAA, NFF 1963 Texas AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1962 Southern California AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1961 Alabama, Ohio St. AP, NFF, UPI, FWAA 1960 Minnesota, Mississippi AP, NFF, UPI, FWAA 1959 Syracuse AP, FWAA, NFF, UPI 1958 LSU, Iowa AP, UPI, FWAA 1957 Ohio St., Auburn FWAA, UPI, AP 1956 Oklahoma AP, FWAA, UPI 1955 Oklahoma AP, FWAA, UPI 1954 UCLA, Ohio St. FWAA, UPI, AP 1953 Maryland AP, UPI 1952 Michigan St. AP, UPI 1951 Tennessee AP, UPI 1950 Oklahoma AP, UPI 1949 Notre Dame AP 1948 Michigan AP 1947 Notre Dame AP 1946 Notre Dame AP 1945 Army AP 1944 Army AP 1943 Notre Dame AP 1942 Ohio St. AP 1941 Minnesota AP 1940 Minnesota AP 1939 Texas A&M AP 1938 Texas Christian AP 1937 Pittsburgh AP 1936 Minnesota AP 1935 Minnesota CFRA, HAF, NCF 1934 Minnesota CFRA, HAF, NCF 1933 Michigan CFRA, HAF, NCF 1932 Southern California CFRA, HAF, NCF 1931 Southern California CFRA, HAF, NCF 1930 Alabama, Notre Dame CFRA, HAF, NCF 1929 Notre Dame CFRA, HAF, NCF 1928 Georgia Tech. CFRA, HAF, NCF 1927 Illinois, Yale HAF, NCF, CFRA 1926 Alabama, Stanford CFRA, HAF, NCF, HAF 1925 Alabama CFRA, HAF, NCF 1924 Notre Dame CFRA, HAF, NCF 1923 Illinois, Michigan CFRA, HAF, NCF, NCF 1922 California, Cornell, Princeton NCF, HAF, CFRA, NCF 1921 California, Cornell CFRA, NCF, HAF 1920 California CFRA, HAF, NCF 1919 Harvard, Illinois, Notre Dame, Texas A&M CFRA, HAF, NCF, CFRA, NCF, NCF 1918 Michigan, Pittsburgh NCF, HAF, NCF 1917 Georgia Tech. HAF, NCF 1916 Pittsburgh HAF, NCF 1915 Cornell HAF, NCF 1914 Army HAF, NCF 1913 Harvard HAF, NCF 1912 Harvard, Penn St. HAF, NCF, NCF 1911 Penn St., Princeton NCF, HAF, NCF 1910 Harvard, Pittsburgh HAF, NCF, NCF 1909 Yale HAF, NCF 1908 LSU, Pennsylvania NCF, HAF, NCF 1907 Yale HAF, NCF 1906 Princeton HAF, NCF 1905 Chicago HAF, NCF 1904 Michigan, Pennsylvania NCF, HAF, NCF 1903 Michigan, Princeton NCF, HAF, NCF 1902 Michigan HAF, NCF 1901 Michigan HAF, NCF 1900 Yale HAF, NCF 1899 Harvard HAF, NCF 1898 Harvard HAF, NCF 1897 Pennsylvania HAF, NCF 1896 Lafayette, Princeton NCF, HAF, NCF 1895 Pennsylvania HAF, NCF 1894 Yale HAF, NCF 1893 Princeton HAF, NCF 1892 Yale HAF, NCF 1891 Yale HAF, NCF 1890 Harvard HAF, NCF 1889 Princeton HAF, NCF 1888 Yale HAF, NCF 1887 Yale HAF, NCF 1886 Yale HAF, NCF 1885 Princeton HAF, NCF 1884 Yale HAF, NCF 1883 Yale HAF, NCF 1882 Yale NCF 1881 Yale NCF 1880 Princeton, Yale NCF, NCF 1879 Princeton NCF 1878 Princeton NCF 1877 Yale NCF 1876 Yale NCF 1875 Harvard NCF 1874 Yale NCF 1873 Princeton NCF 1872 Princeton NCF 1871 None selected NCF 1870 Princeton NCF 1869 Princeton, Rutgers NCF