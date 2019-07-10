Ohio State missed out on the College Football Playoff last season, but finished the year 13-1 while beating Washington 28-23 in the Rose Bowl.

What’s in store for the Buckeyes in 2019?

Ohio State football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents

Here is the full, detailed schedule for Ohio State’s 2019 football season:

Opponent Date Time (ET) Location TV Florida Atlantic Saturday, August 31 12 p.m Columbus, OH FOX Cincinnati Saturday, September 7 12 p.m Columbus, OH ABC at Indiana Saturday, September 14 12 p.m Bloomington, IN FOX Miami (Ohio) Saturday, September 21 TBD Columbus, OH TBD at Nebraska Saturday, September 28 TBD Lincoln, NE TBD Michigan State Saturday, October 5 7:30 p.m Columbus, OH ABC/ESPN at Northwestern Friday, October 18 8:30 p.m. Evanston, IL FS1 Wisconsin Saturday, October 26 TBD Columbus, OH TBD Maryland Saturday, November 9 TBD Columbus, OH TBD at Rutgers Saturday, November 16 TBD Piscataway, NJ TBD Penn State Saturday, November 23 TBD Columbus, OH TBD at Michigan Saturday, November 30 12 p.m. Ann Arbor, MI FOX

Tickets

2018’s results

The Buckeyes went 13-1 last year, beating their opponents by an average score of 42-26. Their lone loss came in the regular season to Purdue, which won at home, 49-20.

Here’s what happened in every game of Ohio State’s 2018 schedule:

Opponent Date Location Result Score Oregon State Saturday, September 1 Columbus, OH W 77-31 Rutgers Saturday, September 8 Columbus, OH W 52-3 TCU Saturday, September 15 Arlington, TEX W 40-28 Tulane Saturday, September 22 Columbus, OH W 49-6 Penn State Saturday, September 29 State College, PA W 27-26 Indiana Saturday, October 6 Columbus, OH W 49-26 Minnesota Saturday, October 13 Columbus, OH W 30-14 Purdue Saturday, October 20 West Lafayette, IND L 49-20 Nebraska Saturday, November 3 Columbus, OH W 36-31 Michigan State Saturday, November 10 East Lansing, MICH W 26-6 Maryland Saturday, November 17 College Park, MD W 52-51 (OT) Michigan Saturday, November 24 Columbus, OH W 62-39 Northwestern Saturday, December 1 Indianapolis, IND W 45-24 Washington Tuesday, January 1 Pasadena, CALIF W 28-23

Top returning players

The Buckeyes lost two huge names to the 2019 NFL Draft. Defensive end Nick Bosa was taken second overall by the San Francisco 49ers, while quarterback Dwayne Haskins was the 15th pick, taken by the Washington Redskins.

Quarterback Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State from Georgia, and is the likely starter in Haskins’ absence. In limited action for the Bulldogs, Fields threw for 328 yards (8.4 yards per attempt), 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions, while running for 266 yards (6.3 yards per rush) and 4 touchdowns.



Running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 1,403 yards and 7 touchdowns as a freshman, and followed that up with a 1,053-yard, 10-touchdown performance as a sophomore. He also made strides in his receiving game, where he caught 26 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. With a fresh face under center, expect Dobbins to have a significant workload as a junior.

Behind senior Parris Campbell, wide receiver KJ Hill was Haskins’ favorite target last year, racking up 67 catches for 831 yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s shown steady improvement in each of the past three seasons, so look for big things from the senior.

Preseason ranking

We have Ohio State at No. 3 in our preseason Top 25. Here’s that breakdown:

3. Ohio State

Urban Meyer, QB Dwayne Haskins, RB Mike Weber and WR Parris Campbell are all gone. But new head coach Ryan Day and QB Justin Fields (UGA transfer) might be even better on offense. J.K. Dobbins will regroup to become a menace for defenses, plus DE Chase Young will lead what will be an even better defense.

