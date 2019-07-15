TRENDING:

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | July 19, 2019

2019 college football awards: Watch lists for Maxwell, Bednarik, Mackey and more

Clemson rolls Alabama for the CFP national title

With a new college football season approaching, various award watch lists will be announced throughout the month of July. 

Sixteen different award watch lists will be released this month. These watch lists will be shortened as the season goes on and the 2019 winners will be announced at the annual College Football Awards in December. 

RANKINGS: College football preseason Top 25 for 2019

You can click here for a full list of winners. 

Below is the full list of 2019 preseason watch lists and the dates they will be announced: 

AWARD WATCH LISTS: 

Bednarik - Awarded to the most outstanding defensive player of the year.

Maxwell - Awarded to the college football player of the year by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters and coaches.

O'Brien - Awarded to the best quarterback in the country.

Doak Walker - Awarded to college football's premier running back. 

SCHEDULE AND TIMES: When does the 2019 college football season start?

Biletnikoff - Awarded to the outstanding college football receiver regardless of position. 

Mackey - Awarded to the best tight end in college football.

Rimington - Awarded to college football's top center. 

Thorpe - Awarded to the best defensive back in college football (Monday, July 22). 

Butkus  - Awarded to the best linebacker in college football (Monday, July 22). 

Outland - Awarded to the best interior lineman in college football (Tuesday, July 23). 

Nagurski - Awarded to the best defensive player in college football (Tuesday, July, 23). 

Groza - Awarded to college football's top place-kicker (Wednesday, July 24). 

Ray Guy  - Awarded to the top collegiate punter (Wednesday, July 24).

Hornung - Awarded  to the most versatile player in college football (Thursday, July 25).

Wuerffel - Awarded to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement (Thursday, July 25).

Walter Camp - Awarded to the college player of the year by coaches and SIDs (Friday, July 26). 

