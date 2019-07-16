The 25 biggest FCS football stadiums in the country

When the Yale Bowl first opened in 1914, it was the largest stadium in the world. Today, that's not the case. But the historic venue still stands as the largest capacity primary stadium in FCS football.

Below are the 25 biggest stadiums that serve as primary settings for FCS football teams in 2019. This list excludes Nissan Stadium (69,143), which Tennessee State calls home for just two games per year.

Updated capacity numbers were taken from each school's athletics site.

The 25 largest FCS football stadiums by capacity: RANK SCHOOL STADIUM CAPACITY 1 Yale Yale Bowl (New Haven, Conn.) 61,446 2 Pennsylvania Franklin Field (Philadelphia, Pa.) 52,953 3 Jackson State Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium (Jackson, Miss.) 44,215 4 Harvard Harvard Stadium (Boston, Mass.) 30,323 5 Norfolk State William Dick Price Stadium (Norfolk, Va.) 30,000 6 Southern U. A.W. Mumford Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) 28,500 7 Princeton Powers Field at Princeton Stadium (Princeton, N.J.) 27,800 8 Alabama State New ASU Stadium (Montgomery, Ala.) 26,500 9 Cornell Schoellkopf Field (Ithaca, N.Y.) 25,597 10 Florida A&M Bragg Memorial Stadium (Tallahassee, Fla.) 25,500 11 Montana Washington-Grizzly Stadium (Missoula, Mont.) 25,217 12 James Madison Bridgeforth Stadium (Harrisonburg, Va.) 24,877 13 Jacksonville State Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (Jacksonville, Ala.) 24,000 14 Holy Cross Fitton Field (Worcester, Mass.) 23,500 15 Alcorn State Jack Spinks Field (Lorman, Miss.) 22,500 T-16 Texas Southern BBVA Compass Stadium (Houston, Texas) 22,000 T-16 Delaware Delaware Stadium (Newark, Del.) 22,000 T-16 South Carolina State Oliver C. Dawson Stadium (Orangeburg, S.C.) 22,000 19 North Carolina A&T BB&T Stadium (Greensboro, N.C.) 21,500 20 Sacramento State Hornet Stadium (Sacramento, Calif.) 21,195 21 Alabama A&M Louis Crews Stadium (Normal, Ala.) 21,000 22 Chattanooga Finley Stadium-Davenport Field (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 20,668 23 Youngstown State Stambaugh Stadium (Youngstown, Ohio) 20,630 T-24 Brown Brown Stadium (Providence, R.I.) 20,000 T-24 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd Stadium (Richmond, Ky.) 20,000

