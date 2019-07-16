The 25 biggest FCS football stadiums in the country

TRENDING:

football-fcs flag

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | July 16, 2019

When the Yale Bowl first opened in 1914, it was the largest stadium in the world. Today, that's not the case. But the historic venue still stands as the largest capacity primary stadium in FCS football.

Below are the 25 biggest stadiums that serve as primary settings for FCS football teams in 2019. This list excludes Nissan Stadium (69,143), which Tennessee State calls home for just two games per year.

Updated capacity numbers were taken from each school's athletics site.

The 25 largest FCS football stadiums by capacity:
RANK SCHOOL STADIUM CAPACITY
1 Yale Yale Bowl (New Haven, Conn.) 61,446
2 Pennsylvania Franklin Field (Philadelphia, Pa.) 52,953
3 Jackson State Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium (Jackson, Miss.) 44,215
4 Harvard Harvard Stadium (Boston, Mass.) 30,323
5 Norfolk State William Dick Price Stadium (Norfolk, Va.) 30,000
6 Southern U.  A.W. Mumford Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) 28,500
7 Princeton Powers Field at Princeton Stadium (Princeton, N.J.) 27,800
8 Alabama State New ASU Stadium (Montgomery, Ala.) 26,500
9 Cornell Schoellkopf Field (Ithaca, N.Y.) 25,597
10 Florida A&M Bragg Memorial Stadium (Tallahassee, Fla.) 25,500
11 Montana Washington-Grizzly Stadium (Missoula, Mont.) 25,217
12 James Madison Bridgeforth Stadium (Harrisonburg, Va.) 24,877
13 Jacksonville State Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (Jacksonville, Ala.) 24,000
14 Holy Cross Fitton Field (Worcester, Mass.) 23,500
15 Alcorn State Jack Spinks Field (Lorman, Miss.) 22,500
T-16 Texas Southern BBVA Compass Stadium (Houston, Texas) 22,000
T-16 Delaware  Delaware Stadium (Newark, Del.) 22,000
T-16 South Carolina State Oliver C. Dawson Stadium (Orangeburg, S.C.) 22,000
19 North Carolina A&T BB&T Stadium (Greensboro, N.C.) 21,500
20 Sacramento State Hornet Stadium (Sacramento, Calif.) 21,195
21 Alabama A&M Louis Crews Stadium (Normal, Ala.) 21,000
22 Chattanooga Finley Stadium-Davenport Field (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 20,668
23 Youngstown State Stambaugh Stadium (Youngstown, Ohio) 20,630
T-24 Brown Brown Stadium (Providence, R.I.) 20,000
T-24 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd Stadium (Richmond, Ky.) 20,000

5 FCS stadium facts worth knowing:

  1. The Yale Bowl was the first-ever bowl-shaped football stadium with seating completely around the field, paving way for the designs of the Rose Bowl and other classic stadiums. The largest recorded attendance at the Yale Bowl is 80,000, coming on Nov. 3, 1923 against Army.
  2. Nissan Stadium (69,143) has the largest seat capacity among primary and secondary FCS home venues. Tennessee State plays two home games here, sharing the facility with the NFL's Tennessee Titans, and the four remaining home games at Hale Stadium (15,000).
  3. One particular program's absence stands out among the 20k group. North Dakota State, winner of seven of the last eight FCS titles and owner of one the best home field advantages, has a capacity of approximately 18,700 at the Fargodome. NDSU finished fifth in the FCS with an average 2018 home attendance of 18,106.
  4. According to the NCAA, Jackson State led all FCS teams last year with an average home attendance of 24,770 (four games). 
  5. Toyota Stadium, in Frisco, Texas, has hosted the FCS championship every year since 2010. The main home of MLS' FC Dallas fits 20,500 for the FCS national championship game. 

